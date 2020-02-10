Oscars: 'Parasite' wins best picture

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles, with South Korean dark comic thriller Parasite winning four awards, including best picture.

The night also saw a first acting award for Brad Pitt for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and a writing win for New Zealander Taika Waititi for Nazi-era comedy Jojo Rabbit.

Laura Dern picked up the award for supporting actress for her role in Netflix's Marriage Story while Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho also won best directing, as well as original screenplay and international feature film.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, delivering an emotional speech, and Renee Zellweger won best actress for Judy Garland biopic Judy.

Pitt previously won as a producer of 12 Years a Slave but this is his first acting win. Other winners include costume design for Little Women and animated feature film for Toy Story 4.

1917 picked up wins for sound mixing, cinematography and visual effects.

For the second year in a row, the ceremony was hostless. Dark comic thriller Joker led the nominations with 11, while Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, World War I epic 1917 and Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood all had 10 nods. The Irishman failed to win a single award.

Controversy over lack of representation

The awards were presented amid ongoing controversy around the lack of representation of women and people of color.

Greta Gerwig's Little Women was the only movie directed by a woman that received a nomination for best picture, although Gerwig was snubbed in the all-male best director category.

Actress Natalie Portman arrived in a dress embroidered with the names of female directors not nominated while opening singer Janelle Monae called out the lack of female representation during her song.

Meanwhile, actor Chris Rock was quick to point out that only one person of color had been nominated in any of the four acting categories — Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.

Animated short Hair Love, which features a young black girl's father learning how to do her hair, picked up an award, with creators Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver taking the opportunity to say "representation matters."

Full list of winners:

Actor in a supporting role — Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Animated feature film — Toy Story 4

Animated short film — Hair Love

Original screenplay — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Adapted screenplay — Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Live action short film — The Neighbor's Window

Production design — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Costume design — Little Women

Documentary feature — American Factory

Documentary short subject — Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Actress in a supporting role — Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Sound editing — Ford v Ferrari

Sound mixing — 1917

Cinematography — 1917

Film editing — Ford v Ferrari

Visual effects — 1917

Makeup and hairstyling — Bombshell

International feature film — Parasite

Original score — Joker

Original song — I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocket Man

Best directing — Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Actor in a leading role — Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Actor in a leading role — Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best motion picture — Parasite

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Awaiting the 2020 Academy Awards On February 9 at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, Oscars will be dolled out by the academy to what they regard as the best films of the past year. Winning or even being nominated for the ultimate film prize can often be the key to box office success. 2019 saw civil rights road-trip drama "Green Book" named best film, and "The Favorite" take a surprise haul. Will 2020 spring any upsets?

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Early favorite: "Joker" In the prestigious best film category, nine films have been nominated. Three favorites have emerged in recent weeks on the back of awards at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. "Joker," the drama directed by Todd Phillips and starring actor Joaquin Phoenix, who one the Golden Globe for best actor, has eleven nominations in total and is leading the pack.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars War epic "1917," the First World War drama by British director Sam Mendes (Oscar-winning director of "Skyfall," "Spectre" and "American Beauty") is closely trailing "Joker" with 10 nominations. The epic about the impossible mission of two English soldiers on the battlefields in northern France recently won big at the BAFTA British film awards, including best film.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Tarantino's ode to Hollywood Cult director Quentin Tarantino also has a shot at Oscar glory with his film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The comedy following the exploits of a B-movie star and his stuntman during the golden age of Hollywood packs plenty of star power, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. The genre film celebration has received 10 Oscar nominations.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Best director? With his latest mob drama "The Irishman", legendary director Martin Scorsese is back in contention for an Oscar — his 10th best director nomination, after winning for "Departed" in 2007. The mafia epic was also nominated in the best film category. There has been criticism of the all-male best director field — it's the second year running where no women have been nominated.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Leading lady: Renée Zellweger This year's clear favorite in the best actress is Renée Zellweger, who won best supporting actress for "Cold Mountain" back in 2003. She has already received the Golden Globe for her impressive portrayal of the legendary stage and film star Judy Garland in the film "Judy," and many insiders are now tipping her to win the Oscar.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Top tip: Joaquin Phoenix In the competition for the title of best actor, it would be surprising if the award went to anyone other than Joaquin Phoenix — who just won the BAFTA and has been widely praised for his virtuoso performance in the comic book drama. His deft portrayal of the eponymous "Joker," at turns sad, violent and witty, should bring Phoenix his first best actor Oscar.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Screenplay prizes The best original screenplay category will be tightly fought. Quentin Tarantino is nominated for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," while writer and director Noah Baumbach is another frontrunner for his portrait of divorce, "Marriage Story." Like Scorsese's "The Irishman," the film was produced by Netflix and symbolizes the ongoing battle between traditional film studios and new streaming services.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars Foreign films This year the competition is fierce in the best international film category, with movies from Poland, North Macedonia, France, Spain and South Korea competing. One major success at the box office was "Parasite," a black comedy-thriller by South Korean writer and director Bong Joon Ho that's widely tipped to take the honors in 2020. It is nominated for six Oscars and won at the Golden Globes.

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars A double category win? The difficult feat of being nominated for best international film and best documentary film was achieved by "Honeyland," a heartfelt, fly-on-the-wall doco from North Macedonia by directors Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska. It tells the intimate story of a nature-loving beekeeper, following her daily joys and struggles. Significant buzz for "Honeyland" makes it a good Oscar bet. Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)



