Oscars: 'Parasite' wins best picture

South Korean dark comic thriller 'Parasite' has won four Academy Awards, including best picture, becoming the first movie not in English to do so, following controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees.
The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles, with South Korean dark comic thriller Parasite winning four awards, including best picture.
The night also saw a first acting award for Brad Pitt for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and a writing win for New Zealander Taika Waititi for Nazi-era comedy Jojo Rabbit.
Laura Dern picked up the award for supporting actress for her role in Netflix's Marriage Story while Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho also won best directing, as well as original screenplay and international feature film.
Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, delivering an emotional speech, and Renee Zellweger won best actress for Judy Garland biopic Judy.
Scroll down to the bottom of this article for a full list of winners.
Pitt previously won as a producer of 12 Years a Slave but this is his first acting win. Other winners include costume design for Little Women and animated feature film for Toy Story 4.
1917 picked up wins for sound mixing, cinematography and visual effects.
For the second year in a row, the ceremony was hostless. Dark comic thriller Joker led the nominations with 11, while Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, World War I epic 1917 and Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood all had 10 nods. The Irishman failed to win a single award.
You can read a full list of nominees here: 'Joker' leads Oscar nominations
Controversy over lack of representation
The awards were presented amid ongoing controversy around the lack of representation of women and people of color.
Read more: Oscars: White and male nominees continue to dominate
Greta Gerwig's Little Women was the only movie directed by a woman that received a nomination for best picture, although Gerwig was snubbed in the all-male best director category.
Actress Natalie Portman arrived in a dress embroidered with the names of female directors not nominated while opening singer Janelle Monae called out the lack of female representation during her song.
Meanwhile, actor Chris Rock was quick to point out that only one person of color had been nominated in any of the four acting categories — Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.
Animated short Hair Love, which features a young black girl's father learning how to do her hair, picked up an award, with creators Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver taking the opportunity to say "representation matters."
Full list of winners:
Actor in a supporting role — Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Animated feature film — Toy Story 4
Animated short film — Hair Love
Original screenplay — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Adapted screenplay — Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Live action short film — The Neighbor's Window
Production design — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Costume design — Little Women
Documentary feature — American Factory
Documentary short subject — Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Actress in a supporting role — Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Sound editing — Ford v Ferrari
Sound mixing — 1917
Cinematography — 1917
Film editing — Ford v Ferrari
Visual effects — 1917
Makeup and hairstyling — Bombshell
International feature film — Parasite
Original score — Joker
Original song — I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocket Man
Best directing — Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Actor in a leading role — Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Actor in a leading role — Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best motion picture — Parasite
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Three years in production, two Oscar nominations and a protagonist you can't get out of your head: "Honeyland" is an intimate, fly-on-the-all portrayal of a traditional beekeeper in a remote region of North Macedonia. (04.02.2020)