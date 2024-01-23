Oscars: 'Oppenheimer' leads nominations

Two of the biggest movies of 2023, "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," each racked up Oscar nominations including for best film. Meanwhile, a German thriller has been nominated for best international film.

Christopher Nolan's war biopic "Oppenheimer" dominated the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday after it was announced to be in the running for 13 separate Oscars.

Another of the biggest films of 2023, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," was close behind with eight Oscar nominations.

Both films were nominated for best picture.

The other nominees in the category were "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest."

'Barbenheimer' sweeps acting categories nominations

Among the nominees for best actor were Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" and Bradley Cooper in "Maestro."

German Sandra Hüller was nominated for best actress for her performance in "Anatomy of a Fall" alongside the likes of Emma Stone in "Poor Things" and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Barbie" cast members America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were nominated for best supporting actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were also nominated in the same two categories for their performances in "Oppenheimer."

German thriller nabs international nomination

German film "Das Lehrerzimmer" (The Teachers' Lounge) by director Ilker Catak was nominated for best international film.

"Das Lehrerzimmer" (The Teachers' Lounge) is up for best international film Image: Alamode Film/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

It is up against Japan's Oscar entry "Perfect Days," which was directed by German filmmaker Wim Wenders, as well as the Italian film "Io Capitano" and "Zone of Interest" from the United Kingdom.

"20 Days in Mariupol," which chronicles the first three weeks of the Russian invasion, was nominated for best documentary film.

Co-produced by The Associated Press, it is the news organization's first Oscar nomination in its 178-year history.

