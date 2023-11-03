Oscars 2023: Best picture favorites
Ten films have been nominated in the best film category. Germany's anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front" is among the top candidates.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once'
With 11 nominations, the sci-fi action comedy is the top favorite at this year's Oscars. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's genre-bending film tells the story of a laundromat owner, Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who not only has trouble with her taxes, husband and daughter, but also discovers several parallel universes in which she is called to fight against evil.
'All Quiet on the Western Front'
The German Netflix remake of Erich Maria Remarque's anti-war drama has already made film history with nine nominations at this year's Oscars. No other work from Germany has ever received so many nods. Directed by Edward Berger, the film depicts the horrors of World War I from the perspective of a young soldier.
'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Martin McDonagh's tragicomedy impresses with clever dialogue and black humor. The nine-time nominated film is about a man who suddenly decides to end his friendship with his neighbor on an Irish island in 1923. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in this bizarrely escalating argument.
'Elvis'
Director Baz Luhrmann brings rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley back to life in this biopic that has reaped eight nominations. Austin Butler slips into the role of the hip-swinging entertainer — a performance recognized with a nod in the best actor category. Tom Hanks plays the sly manager Colonel Tom Parker, who discovered and promoted Elvis, but also enriched himself on his back.
'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture. In his most personal work to date, the 76-year-old director returns to his childhood and youth in the 1950s and '60s. The film stars Michelle Williams as the mother and Paul Dano as the father of a filmmaking enthusiast, played by Gabriel LaBelle.
'Tar'
In this film, Cate Blanchett plays fictional star conductor Lydia Tar. Scoring six nominations, Todd Field's psychodrama deals with the issue of abuse of power in the cultural world. Blanchett's performance has already been crowned with several awards.
'Top Gun: Maverick'
Tom Cruise returns as pilot Pete Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick," more than 30 years after the initial blockbuster hit from 1986. In the sequel, Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell trains young pilots for a dangerous combat mission. The impressive flight scenes were filmed with real F18 fighter jets. The action blockbuster earned six Oscar nominations.
'Avatar: The Way of Water'
James Cameron's 3D epic "Avatar: The Way of Water" is a huge box office hit. He has received four Oscar nominations with the new work set on the planet Pandora, which follows the Na'vi struggle against colonizers. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals created through special effects.
'Triangle of Sadness'
The Swedish film "Triangle of Sadness," directed by Ruben Ostlund, is an unparalleled social satire that has already won the Palme d'Or, the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It has also received three Academy Award nominations. Set largely on a luxury yacht, the film caricatures over-the-top characters from the world of social media influencers and the superrich.
'Women Talking'
The film by Canadian director Sarah Polley has received two nominations for this year's Oscars. The #MeToo drama follows a group of women in a religious community who for years are drugged and raped by men at night. After they find out, they meet in a barn to discuss what should happen next.