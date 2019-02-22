Oscars 2019: Hollywood honors best films in hostless gala

Hollywood's biggest stars were set to hit the red carpet Sunday for the 91st Academy Awards, with the 7,900-odd voting academy members faced with a broad array of choices. The Favourite and Roma both lead the nominations with 10 apiece.



The stage is set at the Dolby Theatre, in a ceremony that will be beamed around the world to millions of film fans.



This year, for the first time in three decades, there will be no host. The Academy took the risk after comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the gig amid controversy over past tweets that were slammed as homophobic.



Another difference in this year's ceremony: there is no singular front-runner for the much-coveted best picture award.

Read more: Artist Gerhard Richter feels 'abused' by Germany's Oscar entry

A foreign-language winner?

Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white cinematic remembrance of his childhood in Mexico, Roma, is among the favorites.

Should it win, Roma would be the first foreign-language film — and the first from streaming giant Netflix — to earn the honor.

However, the biographical comedy-drama Green Book is also seen as a likely winner. Pundits say it might benefit most from the preferential ballot system used to select the year's best picture. The system sees voters rank films in order of preference, rather than simply choose a favorite.

A look at the Oscar favorites 10 nominations for 'The Favourite' Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has been nominated 10 times for his English-language drama, "The Favourite," a film about scheming at the English royal court in the 18th century. Olivia Colman plays Queen Anne, and she is also in the race for best actress.

A look at the Oscar favorites 10 nominations for 'Roma' "The Favourite" has a major competitor, however: the Mexican Netflix production "Roma," which has also been nominated 10 times. The film has already won many awards, and is one among eight movies nominated in the most important Oscar category, Best Picture of the Year. "Roma" is about the life of a nanny in a Mexican middle-class family in the 1970s.

A look at the Oscar favorites Five in the running for best director There is not a woman in sight in this category this year. Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma") and Yorgos Lanthimos have been nominated, as well as US directors Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman") and Adam McKay ("Vice"), and Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski (photo, "Cold War"). Two Europeans and a Mexican up for this award at the 2019 Oscars — that is a novelty.

A look at the Oscar favorites Open bets for best actress The race is wide open in the best actress category. Nominees include Lady Gaga ("A Star is Born," photo) , Glenn Close ("The Wife"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"), Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") and Yalitza Aparico ("Roma"). Most experts would probably like to see 71-year-old Glenn Close finally get an Oscar after six unsuccessful attempts.

A look at the Oscar favorites A favorite for best actor There is a clear favorite this year for the best actor award: Christian Bale for his role as former US Vice President Dick Cheney. A hardly recognizable Bale gained 20 kilograms to alter his appearance. The other contenders for the award are Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") and Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book").

A look at the Oscar favorites Two nominees from 'The Favourite' for best supporting actress The evening promises to be exciting for the women nominated in the best supporting actress category, too: Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (photo) were nominated for their performances in "The Favourite." The other nominees are Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk"), Amy Adams ("Vice") and Marina de Tavira ("Roma").

A look at the Oscar favorites Up for best supporting actor Golden Globe-winner Mahershala Ali (photo, right) is one of the nominees in the best supporting actor category for his performance as a pianist in the drama "Green Book." His competitors: Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman"), Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"), Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born") and Sam Rockwell ("Vice").

A look at the Oscar favorites A first Academy Award nomination for a legend Two of the 24 Oscar categories are reserved for authors, and perhaps this year, Paul Schrader will win one of them, namely for best original screenplay. The director and writer is nominated for his screenplay for "First Reformed," which he also directed. Born in Michigan in 1946, the author of "Taxi Driver" is a US movie legend.

A look at the Oscar favorites Allround talent Alfonso Cuaron Multi-talented Alfonso Cuaron took on different jobs in his movie "Roma," including director, producer and cameraman. Cuaron was nominated in the category best camera. Another novelty: "Roma" is also in the running in the categories best film and best foreign language film.

A look at the Oscar favorites A German work in the spotlight "Roma" faces off in this category with Germany's Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's controversial artist drama "Never Look Away" (photo). The other international works in the line up are Japan's "Shoplifters," Poland's "Cold War" and the Lebanese "Capernaum."

A look at the Oscar favorites Whose original score is best? In the best musical score category, French-Greek composer Alexandre Desplat, nominated for his score for Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," competes against three US composers and a colleague from Sweden. Desplat already has two Oscars and seven other nominations under his belt.

A look at the Oscar favorites Another German chance for an Oscar: best documentary film Apart from Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, three other Germans can hope for an Oscar: Berlin producers Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert are in the race for the best documentary film award for "Of Fathers and Sons" by director Talal Derki. The movie describes two years in the life of a radical Islamist family. Author: Jochen Kürten (db)



Also up for the big prize are Spike Lee's race drama BlacKkKlansman, superhero movie Black Panther and musical romance remake A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga, who is in the running for the best actress award.

Top acting contenders

Two biopics — Vice, about former US Vice President Dick Cheney, and Bohemian Rhapsody, about Freddie Mercury and Queen — and royal tragi-comedy The Favourite complete the list of contenders.

Christian Bale's transformation into Cheney gave him the early lead as for the best actor prize, while Rami Malek has won respect from his peers for his turn as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The best actress race has a clear favorite in Glenn Close, who will be hoping to clinch the award on her seventh attempt. In The Wife, she plays a woman on the edge when her author husband wins the Nobel Prize in literature.

Lists of nominations

Best picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman>

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Foreign language film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Animated feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Original screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Original score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Documentary short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Best documentary feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Sound mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Sound editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Animated short film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live-action short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Makeup and hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Watch video 00:51 How to get an Oscar nomination

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

