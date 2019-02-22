Oscars 2019: Hollywood honors best films in hostless gala

Mexican Netflix film Roma and civil rights drama Green Book are among the front-runners in the best picture category at this year's Academy Awards. For the first time in decades, the event will go ahead without a host.
Hollywood's biggest stars were set to hit the red carpet Sunday for the 91st Academy Awards, with the 7,900-odd voting academy members faced with a broad array of choices. The Favourite and Roma both lead the nominations with 10 apiece.
The stage is set at the Dolby Theatre, in a ceremony that will be beamed around the world to millions of film fans.
This year, for the first time in three decades, there will be no host. The Academy took the risk after comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the gig amid controversy over past tweets that were slammed as homophobic.
Another difference in this year's ceremony: there is no singular front-runner for the much-coveted best picture award.
A foreign-language winner?
Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white cinematic remembrance of his childhood in Mexico, Roma, is among the favorites.
Should it win, Roma would be the first foreign-language film — and the first from streaming giant Netflix — to earn the honor.
However, the biographical comedy-drama Green Book is also seen as a likely winner. Pundits say it might benefit most from the preferential ballot system used to select the year's best picture. The system sees voters rank films in order of preference, rather than simply choose a favorite.
Also up for the big prize are Spike Lee's race drama BlacKkKlansman, superhero movie Black Panther and musical romance remake A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga, who is in the running for the best actress award.
Top acting contenders
Two biopics — Vice, about former US Vice President Dick Cheney, and Bohemian Rhapsody, about Freddie Mercury and Queen — and royal tragi-comedy The Favourite complete the list of contenders.
Christian Bale's transformation into Cheney gave him the early lead as for the best actor prize, while Rami Malek has won respect from his peers for his turn as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
The best actress race has a clear favorite in Glenn Close, who will be hoping to clinch the award on her seventh attempt. In The Wife, she plays a woman on the edge when her author husband wins the Nobel Prize in literature.
Lists of nominations
Best picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Actress in a leading role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a supporting role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman>
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Foreign language film
Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan
Animated feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters
Original screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Original score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Documentary short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Cinematography
Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
Best documentary feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Production design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Sound mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Costume design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Sound editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Animated short film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live-action short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Makeup and hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
