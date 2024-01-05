Oscar Pistorius relased on parole 11 years after murder

The South African ex-Paralympian served almost nine years for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius claimed he shot her thinking it was an intruder, something the model's family find hard to believe.

South African athlete Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in an incident the former Paralympic star claimed was an act of self-defense.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home," the DCS said in a statement.

The athlete killed Steenkamp, a 29-year-old law graduate and model, by firing four shots through the bathroom door at his Pretoria home in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013.

Pistorius, now 37, has repeatedly said he believed that he was shooting at an intruder while his girlfriend was lying asleep in his bed. Prosecutors argued he killed her intentionally during a late-night argument.

The sprint star, who has been a double-amputee since infancy and dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison following a trial that gripped not only South Africa, but also the watching world.



Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius are seen here together just months before he killed her Image: Lucky Nxumalo/AFP

Changing sentences

In October 2014, Pistorius was initially sentenced to a maximum of five years for culpable homicide for killing Steenkamp.

He was released on house arrest in October 2015 after serving one sixth of his sentence. However, the state appealed, and in December 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the conviction for culpable homicide, finding him guilty of murder instead and sentencing him to six years. The sentence was later increased to 13 years after prosecutors argued the punishment was too lenient.

In November 2023, a panel granted him release on parole after recognizing he had completed the minimum detention requirement under South African law.

At the time of the killing, Pistorius was at the peak of his career having won six gold medals over three Paralympic Games.

What are the conditions of Pistorius' parole?

Pistorius' parole conditions include several restrictions, such as a curfew limiting when he can leave his house, a prohibition on alcohol consumption, and mandatory participation in an anger management program.

He will also have to undergo a program on violence against women, as well as perform community service.

Pistorius was expected to initially live at his uncle's mansion in the upscale suburb of Waterkloof in Pretoria. He will not be allowed to leave that district authorization.

He will have to meet regularly with his parole officers and will be subjected to unannounced visits by authorities.

The former Olympic athlete is also barred from talking to the media until his sentence expires in 2029.

Violation of any of these conditions could result in his return to jail.

What is the Steenkamp family's stance?

The family of Reeva Steenkamp say they believe Pistorius intentionally killed his girlfriend after becoming enraged in an argument.

While the family did not oppose his parole application in November last year, Steenkamp's mother June said in a victim statement that she did not believe Pistorius had been fully rehabilitated.

She said she still believed Pistorius was lying about the killing but had managed to forgive him as "I would not be able to survive if I had to cling to my anger."

June also said she believed Pistorius was still refusing to admit to "the dastardly murder of Reeva." She only wanted him to one day come clean, she said.

In new comments on Friday, June said that she had accepted Pistorius' parole as part of South African law, but added: "There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back."

"We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence," she said.

