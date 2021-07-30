Orlando Magic take Franz Wagner in first round of the NBA Draft

No German basketball player has ever been picked higher in the NBA draft. Franz Wagner's dream of playing in the NBA has come true, with the 19-year-old being selected by the Orlando Magic as the number eight pick in first round on Thursday night.

He's the first German lottery pick since Dirk Nowitzki, who was selected ninth by the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks 23 years ago.

Nowitzki went on to be named the Finals Most Valubale Player (MVP) as Dallas claimed an NBA championship in 2011 to go with his regular season MVP award from 2007. The hopes are that Wagner can become another marquee German basketballer as he joins six compatriots on the NBA's active roster.

The Berlin native played college basketball for the Michigan Wolverines since 2019 after being named the German Bundesliga's best young player in the same year.

During Wagner's sophomore year he averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

His older brother, Moritz Wagner, also a former Michigan player, currently represents Orlando Magic in the NBA.