 Organization of American States to audit Bolivia election | News | DW | 31.10.2019

News

Organization of American States to audit Bolivia election

The Organization of American States is sending a team to launch a "binding" audit of Bolivia's presidential election. The opposition accuses officials of manipulating the count to ensure the reelection of Evo Morales.

Protesters in La Paz (Getty Images/AFP/D. Walker)

The Organization of American States will audit Bolivia's election following fraud allegations. However, the opposition has already raised doubts about the US-based OAS's intervention.

The "integrating and binding" audit — with compliance by all political parties obliged — will focus on the October 20 vote and the aftermath, Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary said.

The tally gave incumbent Evo Morales a big enough margin to win in the first round without the need for a runoff against former president Carlos Mesa and a possibly united center-to-right opposition. Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, won a fourth term with 47% over Mesa's 36.5%, according to the official results. However, for a period of about 20 hours, officials stopped announcing results as they came in — raising alarms from the OAS, the European Union, the US and other international actors and fueling protests across Bolivia.

Read more: Bolivians protest lithium deal with German company

The result, and delays in the vote count, sparked street protests that have nearly shut some cities down. The European Union has called for a runoff.

OAS Chief of Staff Gonzalo Koncke said the 30-member team would begin work Thursday and release the results in 10-12 days, focusing on verifying calculations, certificates, ballots and the informatics process and examining statistical components and the safeguarding of ballot boxes.

Mesa said officials fudged the count, giving Morales the 10-point lead needed to win outright, after it had been predicted that the election would go to a runoff. The opposition "does not accept the audit in the current terms, which were agreed on unilaterally," and wants an inquiry into the pre-election process, when critics said the federal tribunal favored Morales, who rose to prominence as the leader of the coca farmers union.

The president had remained popular after 14 years of relative economic stability. But many Bolivians once excited by his fairytale rise had soured on him as he sought a third reelection despite a popular referendum that upheld term limits. The Supreme Court permitted Morales to run, ruling that term limits would violate his political rights.

Watch video 03:01

Meet a local: La Paz, Bolivia

'Irrevocable resignation'

The election tribunal president in the heavily-populated Santa Cruz region resigned on Wednesday, apologizing for her role in the crisis. In her letter to the tribunal's vice president, Alvaro García, Sandra Kettels said the tribunal had failed to "manage a direct and informative line of communication" and announced her "irrevocable resignation" after five years.

Kettels became the second elections official to resign since the contested vote. Two days after the October 20 polls, the vice president of the federal tribunal resigned, apologizing for his decision to suspend the rapid vote-count system for the extended period on Election Day.

A strike continued Wednesday in Santa Cruz, an opposition bastion. The election tribunal offices there and in four other regions have been burned and ransacked in the protests.

Backers and foes of Morales also continued to clash in Bolivia's capital, La Paz, although with a less violent response than that of previous days, which had left dozens injured and detained. Bolivians told news agencies that two weeks of protests had left them exhausted.

  • An area of charred forest after the fires passed through in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Scorched earth

    According to official numbers, wildfires have burned through more than 1 million hectares of dry forest and farmland in Bolivia. In the area of Santa Rosa de Tucabaca in the country's eastern Chiquitania region, the fires have raged for over a month, threatening indigenous populations and devastating Bolivia's rich biodiversity.

  • Wildfires light up the night sky of the Chiquitania region in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    An ominous glow

    Out-of-control wildfires light up the night sky. The unique Chiquitania region — characterized by both savannah and forest — experienced a severe drought this year. It's common practice for farmers to start small, easily-monitored fires during the months of July and August to prepare the soil for the next harvest. But many have quickly spread this season and morphed into wildfires.

  • A strip of cut down forest in Bolivia burnt by the fires (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Slash-and-burn

    Areas of forest which have already been cut down are more likely to catch alight. Many of the fires in Bolivia were started by small farmers after President Evo Morales passed legislation in July that encourages slash-and-burn farming to open up new land for agricultural use. Morales has been accused of pushing populist policies and failing to act quickly to contain the wildfires.

  • Smoke seen from a distance at sunset in the Chiquitania region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    A growing disaster

    The fires are still expanding through the Chiquitania region. Indigenous people have been affected, including the Chiquitanos and the Ayoreos peoples, who produce citrus fruits, beans, rice, and corn.

  • Local Bolivian farmer Vania Montenegro Aranibar (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Losing livelihoods

    Vania Montenegro Aranibar (39) is a local farmer from the village of Peniel, where she cultivates lemons, passion fruits and avocados. The fire quickly surrounded her property, destroying her fields and killing her ducks. "They died in half an hour because their feathers caught on fire," she told DW. "I'm very sad how many animals must have been burned, how many species, trees."

  • An anteater killed by the fires in Bolivia(DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Nowhere to run

    This anteater was just one of countless animals caught in the fires which passed through the area of Chochis. Firefighters on the ground have described heartbreaking scenes of terrified animals fleeing from the flames, including armadillos, snakes, tapirs and jaguars. Those who survived are now at risk of starvation due to the lack of food and water.

  • Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini stand in a burnt-out area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Fighting back

    Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini visit a badly affected area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca. Alongside other firefighters, they are helping with efforts to try and control the massive wildfires. They cut through the dense forest with machetes and try to extinguish the flames with 20 liter water tanks on their backs. But the battle still feels like an impossible fight.

  • Smoke rises among the hills in Bolivia's Chiquitania forest region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Impossible to reach

    Outside of the village of Robore, the wildfires have now spread to areas mostly inaccessible to firefighters. The Chiquitano dry forests are part of an ecoregion connecting the tropical Amazon biome with the semiarid Gran Chaco region, which stretches into western Paraguay, northern Argentina and part of Brazil.

    Author: Juan Gabriel Estellano


mkg/se (EFE, Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

