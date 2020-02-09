 Africa′s organic farmers struggle to get certified | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 12.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Africa's organic farmers struggle to get certified

Smothering bureaucracy and limited access to finance hold back organic agriculture in Africa and may hinder the continent's ability to feed itself.

Organic aubergine

Organic farmers in Africa face an arduous journey getting cropland certified, limiting exports and frustrating farmers who say ecological practices could increase food security while protecting the land.

Just 0.2% of Africa's farmland is considered organic — seven times less than the global average, according to data from the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) — in a continent where natural agricultural and subsistence farming are widely practiced. Farmers who avoid synthetic fertilizers and pesticides but are unable to get organic certificates say their plans to export abroad are stymied by high costs, corruption and little government support.

And then there's the bureaucracy.

"The ceiling is so high for smallholder farmers to be part of the international market," said Ara Nashera, a farmer near Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya who wants to get organic certification to sell chilies abroad. "When I looked last year at how many agencies I have to go through to start exporting, there were 53. You don't even know where to start."

Alfred Koleta, an organic farmer in the same region who is relying on sales of cassava to pay his children's school fees, said the complexity of the years-long process puts farmers off getting certified. "Unless you get someone to introduce you... it's quite challenging, it's quite tedious, because this process requires multiple agencies."

More than half of Africans are smallholder farmers and agriculture is a central pillar of economies across the continent. With Africa's population set to double by 2050 and its crops increasingly menaced by extreme weather, soil erosion and desertification, farming choices today will play a key role in the continent's food security.

Farmers working on a coffee farm in Uganda
Cocoa farmer in Cameroon

Coffee and cocao are major crop exports

"Conventional methods have been eating up arable land and making it barren," said Nashera. "If we waste land now, then food will be very expensive in the future and we'll have more people fighting for very little resources."

But scientists and farmers alike are divided on the benefits of organic farming.

Fighting hunger

Conventional farming uses artificial fertilizers and pesticides, some of which kill wildlife and may damage human health, particularly in countries where they are poorly regulated or overused.

A landmark report on biodiversity published by UN-backed scientists last year found that converting land for intensive agriculture is one of the biggest drivers of wildlife loss and degradation of nature — and that this, in turn, endangers the global food system through the less of healthy soil, clean waterways and insects that pollinate plants.

Watch video 07:16

Ghana: Dying cocoa plantations

At the same time, organic farms typically require more land to achieve the same yield as conventional farms do, a review paper published in the journal Science Advances in 2017 found, meaning an expansion of organic could accelerate climate change and worsen hunger. Without an increase in modern farming too, this could prove deadly in sub-Saharan Africa. About 20% of sub-Saharan Africans are undernourished, data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization shows, and East Africa is in the midst of an "unprecedented" threat to food security from a locust plague that is set to worsen in coming months.

But for smallholder farmers with limited equipment and low yields, a switch to organic methods could even be a boon to harvests and reduce post-harvest losses. "The [technical] capacity is so low that if you go organic but have some good practices... you could even increase productivity," said Malick Kane, author of a report on financing organic farming in Africa and project coordinator at UNCTAD, the UN's trade think tank. "You wouldn't necessarily face a food security challenge."

Desert locust in Somalia
Ethiopian girl fending off desert locusts on a farm

Locust swarms have ravaged East African farms after severe floods in December

Access to finance

The area of organic farmland in Africa has doubled in the last decade to 2.1 million hectares, FiBL data shows, with the biggest organic centers in North and East Africa and the crops they grow enjoyed the world over. In Kenya, nuts and coconuts dominate organic output. In Tunisia it is olives. Ethiopia and Tanzania are big coffee-growers, while in Uganda, home to the most organic producers in Africa, the crop of choice is cacao.

Despite some successes, farmers such as Nashera and Koleta, in Kenya, are caught in a bind between domestic markets not willing to pay a premium for organic food and wealthier regions to which they cannot export without expensive certification. A survey of African farmers by UNCTAD in 2016 found that a quarter of stakeholders thought access to finance had gotten more restrictive in the last five years. Only 13% said it had become more efficient.

Read more: Locust swarms plague East Africa as wildfires burn Australia

But the industry is held back by more than just money, said Okisegere Ojepat, CEO of trade association Fresh Produce Kenya. A lack of crop-specific research and equipment, including understanding of weather patterns and pest control, is keeping farmers from innovating. Pushing for more organic farming without building technical capacity would not be sustainable in the long run, said Ojepat. "It is a double-edged sword."

Organic farmers looking to reach markets abroad are trying short-term fixes. To reduce the cost of certification — which requires paying auditors from Europe and North America to fly in and inspect farms — organic farmers could apply to be certified together, said Claire Nasike, founder of environmental educational charity the Hummingbird Foundation and an agroecologist at Greenpeace Africa, which has trained a network of farmers who are now applying to be certified as a group.

"The farmers are able to hold each other accountable," said Nasike. "If one person messes it up, the entire group's certification is cancelled."

  • A farmer bends over in a field of potato plants

    Tackling climate change on the field

    Weathering the elements with water

    Hans-Heinrich Grünhagen has an arable farm a 90-minute drive north of Berlin. He says he has noticed climate change in the extended growing period of his crops. While even a few years ago, he had to harvest his potatoes by early October, he says that has changed, because the frosts no longer arrive as early in the year.

  • Landwirtschaft und Klimawandel (DW/T. Walker)

    Tackling climate change on the field

    A bag of spuds

    Grünhagen expects to get at least this number of potatoes from each plant, but because they wither in temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), keeping them healthy is not easy. The only option he has is to water them. Even so, this summer of extreme heat means he's looking at half his usual yield.

  • Landwirtschaft und Klimawandel (DW/T. Walker)

    Tackling climate change on the field

    A whole lot of rye

    He grows many different kinds of grain and says nothing about their harvest time has changed. Still, they sprout and grow earlier, making them more vulnerable to late frosts, which have not been eradicated by climate change. Where possible, he is now switching to crop varieties that can cope with more sun.

  • A field of dead vines

    Tackling climate change on the field

    Bitten by the frost

    Vintners are facing similar problems. In western Germany, warmer daytime temperatures in North Rhine-Westphalia's (NRW) wine-growing region coax vines into producing buds earlier than they used to. As with other plants, that makes them vulnerable on nights when the temperature falls below zero degrees Celsius. As they're particularly sensitive, once they've been bitten, they tend to die.

  • A bucket of grapes is added to a huge pile, against a dusky sky

    Tackling climate change on the field

    Bringing the grapes in

    Long summers of extreme heat also make the grapes ripen much earlier, meaning they have to be harvested earlier. The higher temperatures affect their taste. But keeping them cool enough during the wine-making process requires a huge technological effort. When possible, vintners try to pick the grapes in the middle of the night or in the early morning before they've absorbed the warmth of the day.

  • Red grapes on a vine

    Tackling climate change on the field

    A potential silver lining?

    Some in the NRW wine-making community see the changing weather patterns as an opportunity to experiment with growing grape sorts that previously couldn't have weathered the German climate. But they don't want to lose their long-standing reputation for producing the white wines for which the region has become globally well-known.

  • A tractor driving across a field

    Tackling climate change on the field

    Caring for the ground so it can take care of us

    There are calls from within Germany's farming community to rethink the country's entire food production system and to put more emphasis on improving the quality of the ground on which the nation relies. Measures such as planting more trees and bushes to stop drying winds, and preventing excessive soil compaction through the use of heavy machines could help.

  • A heap of soil on the grass

    Tackling climate change on the field

    How to be healthy

    Healthy soil, says Felix zu Löwenstein, Chairman of the German Federation of the Organic Food Industry, has much to do with how much humus and how much life exists within it. The higher the content, the greater the soil's ability to absorb water, making it more resilient both in times of drought and extreme rainfall.

    Author: Tamsin Walker


DW recommends

East Africa: Why are locusts so destructive?

The worst locust outbreak in decades has devastated crops in East Africa and shows no signs of stopping. What are these ravenous insects, and what's being done to stop them? (31.01.2020)  

Amazon protection: Can Brazil's destructive cattle ranches be transformed?

With rising deforestation rates in the Amazon and 80% of logging linked to cattle ranching, some in Brazil are trying to boost sustainable livestock farming practices. (19.11.2019)  

Vegan meat: The future of planet-saving plant-based eating?

With a plant-based diet touted as the answer to emissions-intensive livestock farming, DW marks World Vegan Day by asking if a new wave of low carbon post-meat products can really lead the climate fight? (01.11.2019)  

Patents on plants: Is the sellout of genes a threat to farmers and global food security?

The number of property claims on plants by companies is rising. This can have dramatic consequences for farmers around the globe, as a case in India shows. (03.09.2019)  

The seed libraries sprouting up across the US

San Diego’s Ocean Beach library is one of hundreds in the US where members can take home seeds as well as books. Could the community project help protect local plant diversity? (21.08.2019)  

Tackling climate change on the field

Farmers across Germany and many other parts of northern Europe are reeling from the impacts of the past few months of hot, dry weather. Some have accepted that change is here to stay and are considering how to adapt. (11.09.2018)  

Related content

Kenia Heuschreckenplage

Next East Africa locust swarms airborne in 3 to 4 weeks, UN warns 09.02.2020

Baby desert locusts in Somalia will become East Africa's next plague wave, UN agronomy experts have warned. Climate change-driven rain has triggered "unprecedented" breeding, says UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Besuch von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel in Südafrika

Angela Merkel touts renewables in coal-hungry South Africa 06.02.2020

Chancellor Merkel met with South Africa's president to discuss how his country can move towards renewable energy to fight climate change. The pair also discusses the war in Libya and business investments in South Africa.

Global Ideas Kenia Heuschreckenplage

Living Planet: Locust invasion threatens East Africa 30.01.2020

Billions of desert locusts have darkened the skies of East Africa. The infestation could have disastrous effects on the region that's still reeling from recent drought and aggressive flooding. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has warned locust swarms have already damaged tens of thousands of hectares and are threatening the region's food security. Andrew Wasike reports from Kenya.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week: Mali's climate-resilient supergrain, a tree-planting teen activist and an all-female anti-poaching squad.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

Eco India looks at the key role that education can play in shaping global environmental awareness.  

Global Ideas

An airplane flies with contrails in its wake

To fly or not to fly?

As air travel becomes ever more popular, the environment stands to suffer. What's the solution?  