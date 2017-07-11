Oregon wildfires: Half a million people forced to leave home

More than half a million people in the US state of Oregon have fled wildfires, authorities there have said.

Officials say hot, dry winds sparked dozens of infernos across the state on the country's northwest Pacific coast.

"Firefighters are prioritizing life and safety as they battle a record 900,000 acres (364,000 hectares, 3,640 square kilometers) of wildfires," the state's government said in a statement.

"An estimated 500,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and that number continues to grow," the statement said.

The evacuees represent more than 10% of Oregon's 4.2 million population.

Governor Kate Brown told journalists that the exact number of fatalities was not yet known, although the AFP news agency reported that at least four had been confirmed by local officials.

"We have never seen this amount of uncontained fireacross the state," she said "This will not be a one-time event. Unfortunately, it is the bellwether of the future. We're feeling the acute impacts of climate change."

Wildfires extend to 12 states

There are currently an estimated 100 wildfires raging across 12 western US states.

One fire in Ashland, Oregon, close to the border with California, is being treated by police as possible arson.

"We have good reason to believe that there was a human element to it," Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara said "We're going to pursue it as a criminal investigation until we have reason to believe that it was otherwise."

Oregon, Washington and California are the states worse affected by the blazes.

At least 10 people have died in California alone in the past two days.

In northern California's Butte County, three people were confirmed to have been killed as firefighters battled flames through the night of Thursday.

Another dozen people are reportedly unaccounted for in the area.

Strong winds have now eased off across much of the state and severe weather warnings lifted for most of California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Scary' For many San Francisco residents, the skies offered an ominous overtone to the day. The city's renowned Golden Gate Bridge was barely visible from either end. But the local fire department tried to offer a hopeful message when it addressed the city's residents. "We know the smoke, darkness and orange glow is scary," the fire department said in a tweet. "It's going to get better."

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Greatest loss of human lives' Orange skies over San Francisco were a symptom of deadly wildfires burning across northern California. Authorities in Butte County said three people had died as thousands fled their homes. California, Oregon and Washington are struggling to contain devastating wildfires, with Oregon Governor Kate Brown warning it "could be the greatest loss of human lives and property" in the state's history.

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Dark out there' Hours before the San Francisco Giants were to face off the Seattle Mariners, the orange skies made an empty stadium look even bleaker as the smoke blocked out the sun. "The lights were on when I first got here," said athletics manager Bob Melvin. "It has been dark out there all day. I don't have any sunglasses to go out there with today."

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Historically unprecedented' Experts have warned that the blazes are laying waste to large swaths of land. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), estimated the fires had burned through more than 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) in the last 24 hours alone. "The unbelievable rates of spread now being observed on these fires is historically unprecedented," he said.



