 Orchestras in Saxony, part two | Music | DW | 11.03.2019

Music

Orchestras in Saxony, part two

Imagine the San Francisco Symphony sharing the stage with the New York Philharmonic — or Japan's Nippon Symphony and the London Symphony in a joint performance. Something like that happened in Germany in September 2018. 

Listen to audio 54:58

Concert Hour: Saxon orchestras, part two

"Cooperative concert for a peaceful and tolerant co-existence in our society" is the title of the live-recorded event we'll hear this hour. In it, Herbert Blomstedt, the former principal conductor of both the Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig and the Staatskapelle Dresden, returns to lead an amalgamation of both orchestras in the Symphonie fantastique by Hector Berlioz. 

At the time of this concert in September 2018, Germany was in shock over an incident in the city of Chemnitz, in Saxony. Following a fatal stabbing, the alleged murderer was identified as a refugee. In a subsequent demonstration, a crowd of people harassed other refugees and people who simply looked like foreigners. 

The Leipzig Gewandhaus, a square, modern structure (picture-alliance/dpa)

The Leipzig Gewandhaus, in its newest incarnation, was inaugurated in 1981

This wasn't the first time Saxony has been associated with right-wing violence. Political figures condemned the action, while others made affirmative statements, such as in this concert. Two rival orchestras melding into a single sound is a statement in itself. 

But what can a concert do to counteract aggression? "We're not trying to make a political statement," said Andreas Schulz, the managing director of the Gewandhaus Orchestra. "We want to perform for people, to be there for them, to give them space to generate feelings that they can take away from this together. We want to create a space free of fear where people can focus on something other than what might be going on in society. It's a positive experience one can bring back to everyday life — the experience of listening, interacting with others and treating people with respect and mutual esteem."

Kurt Masur (picture-alliance/dpa)

Forever linked with the Gewandhaus in Leipzig: the late conductor Kurt Masur, a figure also connected to the peaceful revolution that led to German reunification

Right-wing-inspired violence probably isn't more widespread in Germany than anywhere else these days, yet it is viewed here with much concern. This is the country where fascism took hold 86 years ago, with catastrophic consequences. The memory of that is still strong in Germany, as is the knowledge that it all began with discrimination of minorities. 

This concert combines two orchestras with instrumentalists from over 20 nations. Just as the Staatskapelle Dresden and the Gewandhaus Leipzig both travel the world, they're also happy to welcome guests at their home bases. 

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique, op. 14 (excerpt)
Saxon Staatskapelle  Dresden
Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig 
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Recorded by Central German Radio, Halle (MDR) in the Gewandhaus, Lepizig on September 15, 2018

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  