Music

Orchestras in Saxony, part one

International understanding and the free flow of ideas are the lifeblood of music. Reminding us of that, two of Saxony's storied orchestras — arch-rivals actually — come together for common purpose.

Listen to audio 54:58

Concert Hour: Saxon orchestras, part one

In this and the following Concert Hours, the Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig teams up with the Staatskapelle Dresden. One thing the two share is a former principal conductor, Herbert Blomstedt. The maestro from Sweden was at the helm of the Staatskapelle from 1975 to 1985 and at the Gewandhaus from 1998 till 2005. Each orchestra has its characteristic sound, so with both combined in this performance, Blomstedt was the logical maestro to lead them. 

Herbert Blomstedt (picture-alliance/dpa)

Herbert Blomstedt in 1997

As the conductor explained to the audience of this concert, back when they were recruiting him in Dresden, they employed not so subtle methods of persuasion:

"They were pretty clever," said Blomstedt. "They showed me Saxony's main musical attractions: the house where Weber wrote Der Freischütz, and the house where Wagner wrote Lohengrin. I was duly impressed. Then I went to Leipzig, to St. Thomas' Church, where Bach worked. Bach was my idol. What an amazing cultural heritage! So I said yes, and never regretted it." The maestro has called Saxony his musical homeland ever since. 

This concert in Leipzig's Gewandhaus was organized on short notice in response to an event that had shocked the country: a street mob, apparently egged on by right-wing extremists, had attacked foreigners and foreign-looking persons in Chemnitz, in the state of Saxony. 

With those disturbing images on everyone's mind, the conductor Herbert Blomstedt desired to affirm Saxony not as a place of prejudice and violence, but as a land of culture.  

The concert begins with the Egmont Overture, Ludwig van Beethoven's reaction to disturbing developments in his own time, when Napoleon's wars were spreading terror throughout Europe. The historical figure Egmont was a 16th-century Dutch freedom fighter who took a stand against oppression and gave his life for it. 

Evening view of Augustus Square in Leipzig with the Gewandhaus and the Mende Fountain (dpa)

Augustus Square in Leipzig with the Gewandhaus and the Mende Fountain

Ludwig van Beethoven 
Egmont Overture, op. 84 
Saxon Staatskapelle  Dresden
Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig 
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor 
Recorded by Central German Radio, Halle (MDR) in the Gewandhaus, Lepizig on September 15, 2018

Paul Hindemith 
Harmonie der Welt (Harmony of the World) 
Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig 
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
on Decca 0028945889924     

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 
Divertimento in B-flat Major, K. 137. (excerpt) 
Staatskapelle Dresden 
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
on Berlin Classics 0300607BC

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  