 Orangutans face a new threat: the coronavirus | Conservation | DW | 19.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Conservation

Orangutans face a new threat: the coronavirus

Once captive orangutans learn how to live in the wild again at Sumatra's ape school. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made teaching our close cousins difficult. They're open to catching the virus too.

Watch video 06:18

Homeschooling in the orangutan jungle school

Project goal: Establish a new orangutan population in the Bukit Tigapuluh National Park and protect lowland rainforest

Project area: The Bukit Tigapuluh ("30 hills") rainforest is spread over 200,000 hectares

Implementation: Works to ensure orangutans previously held in illegal captivity before being confiscated by authorities can be reintroduced into the wild

Successes: Successful reintroduction of more than 175 orangutans so far

Orangutans are critically endangered. Not only has much of their habitat has been cleared to make way for palm oil and paper plantations, some animals are captured as babies, which means they no longer know how to live in the wild.

That's where the ape school on the Indonesian island of Sumatra comes in. There, conservationists teach orangutans how to climb trees, build nests and find food with the aim of reintroducing them into the rainforest.

But now the conservationists and orangutans must contend with a new danger.

Orangutan means "man of the forest" in the Malay language. The animals are closely related to humans, having 97% of DNA in common, and are also susceptible to the novel coronavirus. As a result, conservationists at the ape school are trying to balance their charges' education with protecting them from COVID-19.

A film by Anna Marie Goretzki and Inga Sieg

WWW links

Frankfurt Zoological Society

Apes go to jungle school (FZS)

Audios and videos on the topic

Homeschooling in the orangutan jungle school  

Advertisement
On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are forced to improvise amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the world is turned upside down, they decide to explore whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for real and sustainable change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  