 Orange, green or black: The colors of revolutions

Culture

Orange, green or black: The colors of revolutions

From black clothes worn by Hong Kong demonstrators to orange banners at rallies in Ukraine or green scarves accompanying protests in Iran, here's how colors are adopted to represent the hopes of a movement.

  • Large-scale protests in Hong Kong against authorities (AFP/H. Retamal)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Hong Kong dressed in black

    Black, chosen for its association with mourning and sorrow, is the color — or anti-color — of choice for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to fight for more democracy in their metropolis. Counter-protesters aligning with the city's pro-Beijing mayor chose white to distinguish themselves.

  • 2014 protests in Hong Kong (AFP/Getty Images/A. Wallace)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Hong Kong's yellow umbrella revolution

    Hong Kong's protests have not always been in black and white. Back in 2014 during the so-called Umbrella Revolution, when protesters demanded fully free elections and other democratic reforms for their semi-autonomous city, yellow umbrellas were the symbolic item of choice. Protesters used them to fend off tear gas released by police.

  • Ukraine's Orange Revolution (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Dolzhenko)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Ukraine's orange crush

    Replacing the color red, which many associate with communism in the Soviet Union, orange was the color of choice for the opposition during Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2004. For 17 days in the harsh Ukrainian winter, members of different social classes came together on behalf of opposition candidate Viktor Yushenko.

  • Protest against the military government in Myanmar 2007, a large group of people led by monks in saffron-colored robes and with shaved heads (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Saffron Revolution in Myanmar

    The peaceful 2007 demonstrations in Myanmar became known by the color saffron — the typical hue of Buddhist monks' robes. At the forefront of the protests against the military government, the monks were joined by students and political activists, including many women.

  • The Yellow Revolution in the Philippines (1986) (imago)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Philippines Yellow Revolution

    After three years of demonstrations from 1983 to 1986 against president Ferdinand Marcos and his regime, citizens of the Philippines triumphed in a peaceful revolution. It's commonly referred to as the "Yellow Revolution" for the color of the ribbons protesters held during their gatherings. The image above shows yellow confetti thrown in honor of the revolution's anniversary in 2013.

  • Iran opposition protests (picture-alliance/dpa/Stringer)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Iran's Green Movement

    Green is considered the color of Islam and was chosen by protesters fighting the government during the 2009-2010 elections in Iran: Demonstrators accused the regime of falsifying election results. The regime reacted swiftly, injuring defenseless protesters and arresting around 4000 people. Today, the demonstrations are still referred to as the "Green Movement."

  • Colorful protests in Macedonia (Getty Images/AFP/R. Atanasovski)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Macedonia's Colorful Revolution

    Why choose one color when you can have them all? To protest against the government's decision to call off an investigation into a wiretapping scandal in 2016, Macedonian protesters gathered in the nation's capital in mid-April to show their discontent. Many threw colored paint at government buildings, achieving an effect similar to that of artist Jackson Pollock's famous splatter masterpieces.

  • Dark red carnations and flags on a busy street (picture-alliance/dpa/M. de Almeida)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Carnation Revolution in Portugal

    Not only colors but also flowers have come to symbolize significant protests in modern history. After a successful coup in Portugal on April 25, 1974 that ended years of dictatorship, overjoyed citizens celebrated by putting red carnations in the guns of their victorious fighters. It was the blossoming of a new era of democracy in Portugal, followed by similar developments in Spain and Greece.

  • The 2009 protests in Moldova (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Doru)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Moldova's Grape Revolution

    In Moldova, the "Grape Revolution" was the name given to protests of the parliamentary election results in 2009: After the Communist party was successful, demonstrators took to the streets. The name reportedly referenced the country's numerous vineyards. The revolution did not grow to the magnitude of those in other countries once belonging to the Soviet Union, such as Ukraine.

  • Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution (AFP/Getty Images/F. Belaid)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution?

    For 28 days in 2011, Tunisians stormed the streets to protest corruption, unemployment and poor living conditions. Interestingly, the name "Jasmine Revolution" was popular with Western media, but not with Tunisians. Instead, Tunisian's referred to it as the "Dignity Revolution," since the ousting of the previous President Ben Ali in 1987 was also called the "Jasmine Revolution."

    Author: Sarah Hucal


Many revolutionary upheavals around the globe have begun as protest movements on the streets. Often, they are associated with a particular color, such as orange during the demonstrations in Ukraine in 2004, or the green in Iran's mass protests in 2009. The images of thousands carrying these colors are still anchored in global cultural memory as symbols of strong protest movements.

Umbrellas against tear gas

In Hong Kong the growing protest movement has chosen specific colors to mark its politics. The demonstrators, who temporarily paralyzed the airport and entire swathes of the metropolis with massive protests, are wearing black, the color of grief. It was chosen to symbolize their sadness over the developments in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong airport protests (AFP/P. Fong)

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's airport on August 13, most of them wearing black

Counter-demonstrators, however, are dressed in white. They march in support of the current head of government, Carrie Lam, who is loyal to China.

As early as 2014, members of the first protest movement who marched for more democracy took to the streets in droves, carrying yellow umbrellas. Many demonstrators were brutally arrested on charges of disturbing public order. Today, yellow umbrellas are only occasionally seen at rallies in Hong Kong.

Read moreFrench 'Spiderman' climbs Hong Kong tower with 'peace banner'

Ukraine: The Orange Revolution

With bright orange posters and banners, a civil protest movement in Ukraine forced the cancellation of a presidential election manipulated by fraud in 2004. During these massive demonstrations, orange was the color worn by the opposition. It stood for energy and set itself apart from the red associated with the Soviet communist era. Opposition candidate Viktor Yushchenko was defeated by the Russia-backed Viktor Yanukovych, who preferred the color light blue during the election campaign.

With Yushchenko, Yulia Tymoshenko was the co-leader of the Orange Revolution. She became the first woman to be appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine. However, it was unrealistic to hope that Ukraine could transform overnight into a successful democracy.

Green movement in Tehran in 2009 (Getty Images)

Iranian supporters of defeated reformist presidential candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi carrying a large green flag in 2009

Iran's Green Movement

In June 2009, tens of thousands of Iranians demonstrated around the country, accusing the regime of falsifying the results of the previous election. The leadership reacted severely, and defenseless demonstrators were bludgeoned by militias. There were numerous deaths and injuries and 4,000 people were arrested. The Iranian opposition movement deliberately chose the color green, which is considered the color of Islam.

Many filmed the events on the streets of Tehran with their mobile phones. Iranian filmmaker and director Ali Samadi Ahadi, who fled to Germany in 1985, made the documentary film The Green Wave from this mobile phone material in 2010.

Read moreHong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests

Portugal: The Red Carnation Revolution

When the banned song "E Depois do Adeus" was broadcast on Portuguese radio on April 24, 1974, it was clear that the revolution was about to begin. Within a few hours, those organizing the coup had occupied the most important strategic points in Lisbon. The armed forces took command nationwide.

Portugal Lissabon 1974 Nelkenrevolution Soldat Nelke Gewehr (Herve Gloaguen/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

With carnations in their guns: Soldiers in Lisbon in May 1974

When tanks rolled through the streets of the Portuguese capital shortly afterwards, they were received enthusiastically by the population. Women stuck red carnations in the gun barrels of soldiers. The overthrow turned into a folk festival. A few hours later, Prime Minister Marcelo Caetano surrendered: The dictatorship in Portugal was history.

