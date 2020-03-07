Opinion: Women's power on the rise despite global setbacks

Looking at current developments around the world, a woman might feel inclined to despair. This year, once again, no woman is going to get a shot at the top political job in the United States. In Afghanistan, the agreement with the Taliban means women there face a return to the darkest of days. And in Europe, opposition from male heads of government scuppered plans by the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to appoint equal numbers of men and women to her Commission.

All over the world, it is still rare to find a woman occupying a top political position. So rare, in fact, that whenever a woman does make it, as Sanna Marin did recently in Finland, it is cause for media celebration. Not only is Marin a woman — she's also young, which makes her a double exception. Worldwide, most parliaments still get away with having a minority of female lawmakers, even though parliament is supposed to reflect society.

Read more: Gender equality: Most people are biased against women, UN says

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 1. Women and poverty Poverty makes women more vulnerable to discrimination, on the basis of both gender and their economic situation. Providing practical training to low-income women, as well as offering loans, can empower them to take control of their future and stand up for their rights. According to United Nations (UN) data, women are more likely to live in poverty than men.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 2. Education and training of women Education has long been identified as one of the most important steps to gender equality. Schooling and vocational training can make women more independent, challenge gender sterotypes, and at the same time boost the economy. While access to education is easier for girls than it used to be, some 131 million worldwide were still out of school in 2018.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 3. Women and health Access to adequate health services — from sexual health to mental health to nutrition — is still a major challenge for many women around the world. Working to end harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) also falls within this area of concern. The World Health Organization says an estimated three milion girls are at risk of being cut every year.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 4. Violence against women Violence against women remains a universal problem — although it is more severe in some countries than others. After the 1995 Beijing Conference, two-thirds of all countries involved, implemented laws designed to curtail domestic violence. But there is still much more work to be done when it comes to legal protection and essential services for women needing to escape a violent situation.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 5. Women and armed conflict Armed conflict wreaks havoc on society, with women and girls particularly vulnerable to brutal war tactics such as abduction and sexual violence. To mitigate this, UN programs are increasingly looking to engage women in all aspects of conflict negotiation and peacebuilding as a means of creating more inclusive societies.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 6. Women and the economy Women are vital to economies around the world. Today, they can be CEOs, entrepreneurs, farmers, doctors, scientists and more. But gender discrimination means too many women still end up in low-wage, insecure jobs and are more likely to be exploited in the labor market. Promoting economic empowerment can help women secure decent work and build a better future for themselves.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 7. Women in power and decision-making In recent years, women have made major strides towards better representation in positions of power. But from elected office to the boardroom, there is still a long way to go before true equal representation. Establishing quota laws and encouraging political participation are examples of how women can increase their influence on both a local and global level.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 8. Institutional mechanisms The foundation of special institutions which help to inform the development of new laws, policies and programs have proved vital when it comes to advancing gender equality. National action plans can lead to more informed policymaking which will benefit women in both the short and long term.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 9. Human rights of women The Beijing Platform for Action stresses that women and girls are entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of fundamental human rights — the right to live free from violence, slavery and discrimination, to be educated, to vote, to work and earn a decent wage. "Women's rights are human rights," has become a familar slogan, but gender inequality means women are still more likely to be left behind.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 10. Women and the media The media is a powerful tool that can either perpetuate or challenge harmful attitudes that discriminate against women. Getting more women involved in this sector not only allows their voices to be heard, but positions them as role models for their audience and sets the stage for a shift towards more gender-sensitive reporting.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 11. Women and the environment The state of the environment is indelibly linked to women's well-being. Natural disasters leave them more vulnerable to exploitation and violence and they are more likely to be among those worst-affected by climate change. Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres received repeated threats against her life, and was shot dead in her home in 2016.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? 12. The girl child Sadly, girls are disproportionately affected by harmful practices such as forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM) and sexual abuse. Empowering girls and young women through policies and education not only allows them to pursue their dreams, but helps them confront discrimination within society.

How has life changed for women in the past 25 years? The future of women's rights The campaign theme for International Women's Day in 2020 is #EachforEqual, calling for equal rights for all genders. While there has undoubtedly been huge progress in the way society treats women, this year's campaign calls for collective action towards creating a truly gender-inclusive world. Author: Ineke Mules



New heroines as role models

And yes, even the most powerful woman in the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has failed to exercise her authority in her home country of Germany to give women more influence in her own political party, the CDU. Introducing a quota would have made this a structural, and thus permanent, change. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that her party colleague Friedrich Merz, who is very keen to become the next German chancellor, is now publicly complaining of "discrimination" against men, by which he means the introduction of a list of candidates featuring the same number of men and women.

And yet — something has changed. There are women who refuse to allow themselves to be politically sidelined. No man can get past them. Women like Greta Thunberg, who has put the threat of climate catastrophe irrevocably on the global political agenda. Women like Carola Rackete, who is committed to the emergency rescue of refugees at sea, and defied Italy's interior minister. Women like Emma Gonzalez, who is campaigning for stricter gun control laws in the US.

DW's Anja Brockmann

The new political heroines are young, they are angry, and they make things happen — as part of the extra-parliamentary opposition. They are the antidote to men like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro. They want to make a difference, but do not strive for power themselves. And they have had to make personal sacrifices: The hatred directed at them, especially by men, knows no bounds and is a huge burden. But it is precisely their ability to take these blows that makes them the bearers of hope for a new and different kind of politics. They are role models for young women all over the world.

Far too many girls worldwide are still excluded from education solely on account of their gender. Yet UNESCO has also observed positive developments. In many regions of Asia, in Arab countries, and in Latin America, women and girls are winners in the educational environment. Wherever they have the opportunity to access education, women are, on average, more highly qualified, more motivated, and equipped with better social skills than their male peers. These women want the chance to participate in social and political life. Little by little, they are gaining greater autonomy. And where they are already equal according to law, women are ensuring that these laws really are worth the paper they're written on.

Read more: Climate change leads to more violence against women, girls

Little to be won without women

It is not so easy anymore to pursue policies that disadvantage women. Even the most dyed-in-the-wool machos at party headquarters know that elections can no longer be won without the female vote. Women must be wooed with policies of substance. And with female candidates, too. Because women vote for women — if they are given the choice. In Germany, no one knows this better than the CDU, which scored very highly among female voters with Merkel as its candidate.

So women need to develop an awareness of their power. And they need to punish politics that fail to take it into account. Consistently. They are obliged to do so by the right to vote — a right for which women fought bitterly for a very long time, and for which they are still having to fight, to ensure that small steps backward don't become big ones. It is to ensure things move forward — on behalf of women all over the world.