Opinion: Women's power on the rise despite global setbacks

Looking at current developments around the world, a woman might feel inclined to despair. This year, once again, no woman is going to get a shot at the top political job in the United States. In Afghanistan, the agreement with the Taliban means women there face a return to the darkest of days. And in Europe, opposition from male heads of government scuppered plans by the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to appoint equal numbers of men and women to her Commission.
All over the world, it is still rare to find a woman occupying a top political position. So rare, in fact, that whenever a woman does make it, as Sanna Marin did recently in Finland, it is cause for media celebration. Not only is Marin a woman — she's also young, which makes her a double exception. Worldwide, most parliaments still get away with having a minority of female lawmakers, even though parliament is supposed to reflect society.
How has life changed for women in the past 25 years?
1. Women and poverty
Poverty makes women more vulnerable to discrimination, on the basis of both gender and their economic situation. Providing practical training to low-income women, as well as offering loans, can empower them to take control of their future and stand up for their rights. According to United Nations (UN) data, women are more likely to live in poverty than men.
2. Education and training of women
Education has long been identified as one of the most important steps to gender equality. Schooling and vocational training can make women more independent, challenge gender sterotypes, and at the same time boost the economy. While access to education is easier for girls than it used to be, some 131 million worldwide were still out of school in 2018.
3. Women and health
Access to adequate health services — from sexual health to mental health to nutrition — is still a major challenge for many women around the world. Working to end harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) also falls within this area of concern. The World Health Organization says an estimated three milion girls are at risk of being cut every year.
4. Violence against women
Violence against women remains a universal problem — although it is more severe in some countries than others. After the 1995 Beijing Conference, two-thirds of all countries involved, implemented laws designed to curtail domestic violence. But there is still much more work to be done when it comes to legal protection and essential services for women needing to escape a violent situation.
5. Women and armed conflict
Armed conflict wreaks havoc on society, with women and girls particularly vulnerable to brutal war tactics such as abduction and sexual violence. To mitigate this, UN programs are increasingly looking to engage women in all aspects of conflict negotiation and peacebuilding as a means of creating more inclusive societies.
6. Women and the economy
Women are vital to economies around the world. Today, they can be CEOs, entrepreneurs, farmers, doctors, scientists and more. But gender discrimination means too many women still end up in low-wage, insecure jobs and are more likely to be exploited in the labor market. Promoting economic empowerment can help women secure decent work and build a better future for themselves.
7. Women in power and decision-making
In recent years, women have made major strides towards better representation in positions of power. But from elected office to the boardroom, there is still a long way to go before true equal representation. Establishing quota laws and encouraging political participation are examples of how women can increase their influence on both a local and global level.
8. Institutional mechanisms
The foundation of special institutions which help to inform the development of new laws, policies and programs have proved vital when it comes to advancing gender equality. National action plans can lead to more informed policymaking which will benefit women in both the short and long term.
9. Human rights of women
The Beijing Platform for Action stresses that women and girls are entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of fundamental human rights — the right to live free from violence, slavery and discrimination, to be educated, to vote, to work and earn a decent wage. "Women's rights are human rights," has become a familar slogan, but gender inequality means women are still more likely to be left behind.
10. Women and the media
The media is a powerful tool that can either perpetuate or challenge harmful attitudes that discriminate against women. Getting more women involved in this sector not only allows their voices to be heard, but positions them as role models for their audience and sets the stage for a shift towards more gender-sensitive reporting.
11. Women and the environment
The state of the environment is indelibly linked to women's well-being. Natural disasters leave them more vulnerable to exploitation and violence and they are more likely to be among those worst-affected by climate change. Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres received repeated threats against her life, and was shot dead in her home in 2016.
12. The girl child
Sadly, girls are disproportionately affected by harmful practices such as forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM) and sexual abuse. Empowering girls and young women through policies and education not only allows them to pursue their dreams, but helps them confront discrimination within society.
The future of women's rights
The campaign theme for International Women's Day in 2020 is #EachforEqual, calling for equal rights for all genders. While there has undoubtedly been huge progress in the way society treats women, this year's campaign calls for collective action towards creating a truly gender-inclusive world.
Author: Ineke Mules
New heroines as role models
And yes, even the most powerful woman in the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has failed to exercise her authority in her home country of Germany to give women more influence in her own political party, the CDU. Introducing a quota would have made this a structural, and thus permanent, change. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that her party colleague Friedrich Merz, who is very keen to become the next German chancellor, is now publicly complaining of "discrimination" against men, by which he means the introduction of a list of candidates featuring the same number of men and women.
And yet — something has changed. There are women who refuse to allow themselves to be politically sidelined. No man can get past them. Women like Greta Thunberg, who has put the threat of climate catastrophe irrevocably on the global political agenda. Women like Carola Rackete, who is committed to the emergency rescue of refugees at sea, and defied Italy's interior minister. Women like Emma Gonzalez, who is campaigning for stricter gun control laws in the US.
DW's Anja Brockmann
The new political heroines are young, they are angry, and they make things happen — as part of the extra-parliamentary opposition. They are the antidote to men like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro. They want to make a difference, but do not strive for power themselves. And they have had to make personal sacrifices: The hatred directed at them, especially by men, knows no bounds and is a huge burden. But it is precisely their ability to take these blows that makes them the bearers of hope for a new and different kind of politics. They are role models for young women all over the world.
Far too many girls worldwide are still excluded from education solely on account of their gender. Yet UNESCO has also observed positive developments. In many regions of Asia, in Arab countries, and in Latin America, women and girls are winners in the educational environment. Wherever they have the opportunity to access education, women are, on average, more highly qualified, more motivated, and equipped with better social skills than their male peers. These women want the chance to participate in social and political life. Little by little, they are gaining greater autonomy. And where they are already equal according to law, women are ensuring that these laws really are worth the paper they're written on.
Little to be won without women
It is not so easy anymore to pursue policies that disadvantage women. Even the most dyed-in-the-wool machos at party headquarters know that elections can no longer be won without the female vote. Women must be wooed with policies of substance. And with female candidates, too. Because women vote for women — if they are given the choice. In Germany, no one knows this better than the CDU, which scored very highly among female voters with Merkel as its candidate.
So women need to develop an awareness of their power. And they need to punish politics that fail to take it into account. Consistently. They are obliged to do so by the right to vote — a right for which women fought bitterly for a very long time, and for which they are still having to fight, to ensure that small steps backward don't become big ones. It is to ensure things move forward — on behalf of women all over the world.
Where women rule the country
Sanna Marin
The 34-year-old Sanna Marin was elected by her party in December 2019 to serve as Finland's prime minister after Antti Rinne resigned over fallout from a postal strike. Once she is sworn in, set for mid-December, she will become one of the world's youngest head's of states. She previously served as her country's transport minister.
Where women rule the country
Jacinda Arden
Since October 2017, Jacinda Arden has served as the 40th prime minister of New Zealand. She took office at the age of 37. She is also only the second woman to give birth while in office. Arden is regarded as one of the world's most powerful women and was praised internationally for her response to the Christchurch terror attacks in 2019.
Where women rule the country
Jeanine Anez
After Evo Morales resigned as Bolivia's president in November 2019, the 52-year-old Jeanine Anez became the interim leader of the country. Previously a vice president of the Senate, she has said she would like to try to schedule fresh elections as soon as possible. She is politically right-wing.
Where women rule the country
Sophie Wilmes
After serving as Belgium's budget minister, Sohpie Wilmes became the country's prime minister — and its first female one — in late October 2019. The 44-year-old has a tough task before her: scraping together a majority from a highly fragmented national parliament. She belongs to the French-speaking liberal-centrist MR party.
Where women rule the country
Zuzana Caputova
Slovakia elected Zuzana Caputova as its first female president in March 2019. She took office in June, also becoming the youngest-ever president at age 45. Her political views are marked by her strong environmentalism and her determination to weed out corruption in the central European state. Prior to becoming president, she had not held an elected political office.
Where women rule the country
Angela Merkel
The 65-year-old was appointed chancellor in 2005 — the country's first female head of government — and is currently serving her fourth term as Germany's leader. The pastor's daughter from communist East Germany and chemistry doctorate was named "Person of the Year 2015" by Time magazine. Her term is scheduled to end in 2021, and she has said she will not pursue the chancellor position again.
Where women rule the country
Sahle-Work Zewde
The 69-yeaer-old Sahle-Work Zewde was elected unanimously by the members of Ethiopia's parliament to serve as the country's 5th president. She is the first woman to fill the role, though the role is largely ceremonial. However, as of 2019, she is Africa's only serving head of state. A career diplomat, she had previously held various high-level positions in the UN.
Where women rule the country
Tsai Ing-wen
Tsai Ing-Wen is the first woman to serve as president of the Republic of China, more commonly known as Taiwan. Her inauguration in May 2016 led Beijing to freeze official relations with the small island, which the mainland claims can never be independent. Tsai has made it clear she will not "bow to pressure" over the issue of sovereignty. She has announced she will run for reelection in 2020.
Where women rule the country
Erna Solberg
Norway, too, is governed by a woman. Erna Solberg took office in 2013. The 58-year-old is the wealthy northern country's second female prime minister, after Gro Harlem Brundtland, who held the position in the 80s and 90s. Her tough asylum policies earned her the nickname "Iron Erna." She also heads up Norway's Conservative Party.
Where women rule the country
Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila
The 52-year-old, Namibia's fourth prime minister, has been in office since 2015. Kuugongelwa-Amadhila went into exile in Sierra Leone as a young teenager. She pursued higher education in the US, graduating with a degree in economics before returning home in 1994, where she began working in politics. She is the first woman to head Namibia's government and a strong proponent of women's rights.
Where women rule the country
Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina is the 10th and longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh. Before her current term, which began in 2009, she also held the office from 1996-2001. Forbes business magazine listed the 72-year-old on its list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Where women rule the country
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
The 51-year-old held several government positions and represented Croatia as ambassador to the United States before she was elected in 2015 as the country's first woman president, and its youngest. Grabar-Kitarovic's position from 2011 to 2014 as assistant secretary general for public diplomacy at NATO makes her the highest-ranking female ever within NATO's administrative team.
Author: Dagmar Breitenbach, Cristina Burack