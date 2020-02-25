Opinion: With Trump's visit, the world can't ignore India protests

US President Donald Trump used his trip to India to forge a more intense relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi and Trump are leaders of similar kind. They not only support each other, they also learn from each other.
Trump has shown his supporters with his India trip that their leader is respected on an international stage, and Modi was able to show his supporters that world's biggest power is with him.
The trip was successful so much so that both leaders got what they wanted. As always, Trump wanted a deal, which he got in the form of a 3-billion-dollar defense agreement, and cooperation in energy and trade deals. Keeping in mind his own re-election bid this year, Trump also wants Indian support in the US-China rivalry. Clearly, Trump was trying to bring democratic India into his fight against authoritarian China.
DW's Mahesh Jha
Read more: Donald Trump casts doubt on US-India trade deal
India got assurances of US support in New Delhi's conflict with Pakistan. And more importantly, Trump did not criticize India on the issue of religious freedom.
When India was welcoming the US president with gala events in Gujarat and Agra, the capital New Delhi was burning in violence that left 10 people dead. As opponents criticized Modi for ignoring the clash between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law, Trump refused to comment on the new law, and said India will make the right decision on its own. He also lauded Modi, saying India has worked "hard" for religious freedom.
As the US president stands behind Modi, now is the time for the Indian leader to control his own political supporters and hardcore Hindu activists, all of whom are bent upon tarnishing his leadership and spoiling his image outside the country.
A violent India does not fit into the vision of modern international power, which plays its rightful role in preserving the international order. This is a vision that includes India becoming economically strong, supporting the development of the world economy, while actively participating in peace building mechanisms in disturbed areas.
Read more: Protesters in India object to facial recognition expansion
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Modi meets Trump in his home state
After a 17-hour journey, US President Donald Trump touched down in Ahmedabad, marking the start of his first visit to India as president. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US leader and first lady Melania Trump to his home state of Gujarat. The visit is intended to jump-start ties between the world’s two biggest democracies, which have recently been strained under trade tensions.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Violence overshadows visit
Seven people were killed and at least 90 injured in violent riots on the sidelines of Trump's visit. India has experienced weeks of unrest since a controversial new citizenship law came into force in December. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims. The latest violence erupted when hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law clashed in a Muslim-dominated area of Delhi on Sunday.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Thousands of spectators gather at new stadium
The visit featured a mega-rally at the city's newly-built cricket stadium — billed as the biggest in the world with its capacity to hold 100,000 people. The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch is lined with huge billboards featuring Modi and the Trumps.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Trump's delegation
Trump's daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also attended the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Left-party activists protest visit
Activists of left-wing parties gathered in the city of Guwahati, in the northeastern state of Assam, to protest Trump's visit to India. Assam has seen an outbreak of protests against the Modi government's controversial citizenship bill, which some say undermine India's secular traditions and excludes Muslim Indians.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
India builds wall to hide slums
Trump's three-hour visit to Ahmedabad may cost civic authorities $13 million (€12 million), according to some estimates. This includes a wall built to hide one of the slums adjacent to the road expected to be used by Trump.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Security measures tightened
ITC Maurya, the five-star hotel where Trump will be staying, has been turned into a fortress. Located in the city's secure Diplomatic Enclave, the hotel will not be accessible to the general public and all the 400+ rooms have been booked. Security teams from both the army and paramilitary forces will be patrolling the roads near the hotel and armed with snipers and sharp shooters.
-
In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India
Trumps tour Taj Mahal
Trump and his wife visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Ahead of their visit, the famous tombs at the iconic 17th century mausoleum were given a special clay pack treatment. The Yamuna river behind the Taj Mahal also received 17 million liters of water. On his way into the UNESCO world heritage site, Trump told reporters that it was an "incredible place."