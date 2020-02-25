 Opinion: With Trump′s visit, the world can′t ignore India protests | Opinion | DW | 25.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: With Trump's visit, the world can't ignore India protests

PM Modi has made India into a force that cannot be ignored by the US. But the violence during Trump's visit shows that the issues currently shaking India can no longer be ignored by the world, says DW's Mahesh Jha.

S President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020

US President Donald Trump used his trip to India to forge a more intense relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi and Trump are leaders of similar kind. They not only support each other, they also learn from each other.

Trump has shown his supporters with his India trip that their leader is respected on an international stage, and Modi was able to show his supporters that world's biggest power is with him.

The trip was successful so much so that both leaders got what they wanted. As always, Trump wanted a deal, which he got in the form of a 3-billion-dollar defense agreement, and cooperation in energy and trade deals. Keeping in mind his own re-election this year, Trump also wants Indian support in the US-China rivalry. Clearly, Trump was trying to bring democratic India into his fight against authoritarian China.

DW's Mahesh Jha

DW's Mahesh Jha

Read more: Donald Trump casts doubt on US-India trade deal

India got assurances of US support in New Delhi's conflict with Pakistan. And more importantly, Trump did not criticize India on the issue of religious freedom.

When India was welcoming the US president with gala events in Gujarat and Agra, the capital New Delhi was burning in violence  that left 10 people dead. As opponents criticized Modi for ignoring the clash between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law, Trump refused to comment on the new law, and said India will make the right decision on its own. He also lauded the Modi, saying India has worked "hard" for religious freedom.

As the US president stands behind Modi, now is the time for the Indian leader to control his own political supporters and hardcore Hindu activists, all of whom are bent upon tarnishing his leadership and spoiling his image outside the country.

A violent India does not fit into the vision of modern international power, which plays its rightful role in preserving the international order. This is a vision that includes India becoming economically strong, supporting the development of the world economy, while actively participating in peace building mechanisms in disturbed areas.

Read more: Protesters in India object to facial recognition expansion

  • Trump and Modi and welcome guards (Reuters/A. Drago)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Modi meets Trump in his home state

    After a 17-hour journey, US President Donald Trump touched down in Ahmedabad, marking the start of his first visit to India as president. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US leader and first lady Melania Trump to his home state of Gujarat. The visit is intended to jump-start ties between the world’s two biggest democracies, which have recently been strained under trade tensions.

  • Indien Unruhen in Neu Delhi (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/Str)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Violence overshadows visit

    Seven people were killed and at least 90 injured in violent riots on the sidelines of Trump's visit. India has experienced weeks of unrest since a controversial new citizenship law came into force in December. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims. The latest violence erupted when hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law clashed in a Muslim-dominated area of Delhi on Sunday.

  • Trump and Modi in India (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ngan)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Thousands of spectators gather at new stadium

    The visit featured a mega-rally at the city's newly-built cricket stadium — billed as the biggest in the world with its capacity to hold 100,000 people. The 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch is lined with huge billboards featuring Modi and the Trumps.

  • Indien | Donald Trump auf Staatsbesuch in Indien: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner neben Sicherheitsberater Robert O'Brien (Reuters/A. Drago)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Trump's delegation

    Trump's daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also attended the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.

  • Protesters hold posters criticizing Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/D. Dutta)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Left-party activists protest visit

    Activists of left-wing parties gathered in the city of Guwahati, in the northeastern state of Assam, to protest Trump's visit to India. Assam has seen an outbreak of protests against the Modi government's controversial citizenship bill, which some say undermine India's secular traditions and excludes Muslim Indians.

  • Bricklayers build a wall in front of slum (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Solanki)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    India builds wall to hide slums

    Trump's three-hour visit to Ahmedabad may cost civic authorities $13 million (€12 million), according to some estimates. This includes a wall built to hide one of the slums adjacent to the road expected to be used by Trump.

  • Locals stand in front of a Trump-Modi billboard, one man carries large sack on his back (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Solanki)

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Security measures tightened

    ITC Maurya, the five-star hotel where Trump will be staying, has been turned into a fortress. Located in the city's secure Diplomatic Enclave, the hotel will not be accessible to the general public and all the 400+ rooms have been booked. Security teams from both the army and paramilitary forces will be patrolling the roads near the hotel and armed with snipers and sharp shooters.

  • Trumps tour Taj Mahal

    In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

    Trumps tour Taj Mahal

    Trump and his wife visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Ahead of their visit, the famous tombs at the iconic 17th century mausoleum were given a special clay pack treatment. The Yamuna river behind the Taj Mahal also received 17 million liters of water. On his way into the UNESCO world heritage site, Trump told reporters that it was an "incredible place."


DW recommends

In pictures: Trump visits Modi in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump on his first visit to India. The whirlwind intended to strengthen ties and jumpstart business deals, was overshadowed by protests and violence. (24.02.2020)  

Related content

ndien Neu Delhi Proteste gegen Staatsbürgerschaftsgesetz

India protesters disappointed by Trump's support for Modi 25.02.2020

Amid deadly rioting in the Indian capital, New Delhi, protesters against a controversial citizenship law told DW they had hoped US President Donald Trump would back their cause in talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Indien | Donald Trump auf Staatsbesuch in Indien

Trump says US keen to boost defense sales to India 24.02.2020

The US leader sang the praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally attended by more than 100,000 in India. He arrived amid continued protests in the capital, and rose eyebrows trying to say a cricketer's name.

Indien Proteste gegen Änderung Gesetz zur Staatsbürgerschaft

India's Modi gets invitation for Valentine’s Day from citizenship law protesters 14.02.2020

Protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighborhood invited Modi to celebrate Valentine's Day with them. The invitation also featured a "surprise gift."

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  