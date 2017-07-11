Opinion: Why have we failed women so badly during COVID?

The terrible face of the coronavirus pandemic comes in the form of illness, death, and despair for many people. Women are confronted by it daily, as they bear a particularly heavy burden during the crisis. Women are more affected by unemployment, have worse access to healthcare, and all too often receive little or no economic or social support.

The pandemic has increased gender inequality massively. This is one of the depressing conclusions of Amnesty International's 408-page annual report. It should be posted directly to the homes of politicians around the world, because the situation for many women is drastic. They need dedicated support — but in many countries, their special situation barely gets a second glance.

In India, for example, women were disproportionately affected by job loss during the pandemic's first wave. In March and April alone 15 million Indian women suddenly found themselves with no work, as their already precarious jobs suddenly vanished. It's a similarly difficult picture in Latin America.

DW Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge

During the pandemic, the risk for women of losing their job has risen by 44%. The level of acceptance this fact meets is shocking. It is also forgotten with astonishing regularity that 70% of the world's nursing staff are women. They, therefore, carry a higher risk of infection and are particularly at risk of contracting Covid-19.

We need measures that protect women, especially during the pandemic. They must be proactive and not reactive — otherwise, it's often too late. We also need leadership. Courageous politics that recognize women's situations, raise awareness of them, and does not marginalize them.

But there is barely any sign of that. Instead, the focus is on short-term public health responses to the pandemic. There is little attention paid to other areas where the situation is getting much worse.

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic Germany: Demanding better equality Hundreds of protesters called for gender equality as they marched to the historic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, local media reported. A study showed that, in recent months, women held proportionally less management positions in German companies than men. More women have faced challenges to advance their careers while they take care of their children in lockdown.

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic Ukraine: 'The pandemic has a woman's face' Ukraine's capital Kyiv was rocked by protests as thousands of women marched to highlight domestic violence. With banners saying "the pandemic has a woman's face," protesters aimed to draw attention to how women suffered during the COVID crisis. Cases of domestic violence have risen worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic, as isolation and confinement prompted sexual and gender-based violence.

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic Philippines: Down with Duterte Hundreds of women rallied in the capital Manila protesting President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged abuses against women. The president has angered women's rights groups since he took office in 2016 as he has repeatedly made jokes about rape. Protesters smashed an effigy of Duterte with sledgehammers.

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic Turkey: Calling for an end to femicide Rallies took to the streets in Istanbul to protest violence against women. A day before the protests, Turkish authorities announced the arrest of a man who appeared to beat his wife on the streets in a widely circulated video on social media. Turkey has one of the highest femicide rates in the world. Last year, at least 300 women were murdered, according to a rights group.

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic Pakistan: Defying Islamism Pakistani women rallied around the country's major cities in defiance of Islamist hardliners, who had attacked the march with stones last year. Dancing, chanting and marching, protesters demanded reform in the healthcare system, highlighting how the pandemic struck women the most. Women around the world suffered to access reproductive and sexual healthcare during the coronavirus crisis.

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic Mexico: Remembering victims Women placed flowers and wrote the names of victims of violence on a fence set at the presidential palace in Mexico City. In the last five years, femicide rates rose to almost 130% in Mexico. Author: Farah Bahgat



Take, for example, the fact that emergency shelters and other contact points have been closed for over a year in many countries, and remain so.

This means that for many women, confined at home by lockdowns and curfews, there is no escape from violence. For a significant number of women and girls in South Africa, their own four walls became as dangerous and threatening as the virus outside, if not more so.

Violence against women increased dramatically, not just in South Africa, but worldwide. Authorities in Mexico registered 969 femicides — murders of women because of their gender. No matter whether in Brazil, the Dominican Republic or Paraguay, women in Latin America cannot feel safe.

Neither in Europe. In Spain — another country particularly hard hit by coronavirus — 19 women were killed by their partners in one summer. Vulnerable people are not being adequately protected during the pandemic. And in some countries, violence against women is trivialized or even supported, according to Amnesty's harrowing balance sheet.

A balance sheet that must serve as a wake-up call. Action must be taken now. We must protect women. Because crises do not evenly affect genders. Neither is the coronavirus pandemic. Women have a right to live in dignity and without fear at any time — and in any place. It is their, and our, human right.