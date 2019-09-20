 Opinion: Who can save the UK from political meltdown? | Opinion | DW | 26.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Who can save the UK from political meltdown?

It's hard not to feel a sense of doom descending over the UK. Political decorum and dignity have been replaced by bullying and threats. How low can the country sink, asks Rob Mudge.

Boris Johnson pointing at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons

In case you missed it: The UK is mired in a political crisis of epic proportions. Let's leave aside the Brexit debacle for a moment, although it is, obviously, intertwined in so many ways with the drama unfolding before our eyes.

Just imagine you live in a country where the leaders of the main political parties have lost all sense of decency, responsibility, of the notion to put a country's interests before their own political gain. And we're not talking about a failed state here, although there are arguments to be had for that. This is the current state of the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful as you would expect: like a petulant child whose favorite toy had been confiscated. He made no attempt to hide his disdain and contempt over the court's decision.

He is, quite simply, unfit for office. His display and the angry scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday beggared belief. Decorum, dignity and restraint have gone out of the window. Defiling the memory of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a right-wing supremacist a week before the EU referendum, by saying the best way to honor her would be to "get Brexit done," is chillingly callous.

Read moreOpinion: Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too

A country on the brink

Deutsche Welle Robert Mudge (DW)

DW's Rob Mudge

The aggressive and inflammatory language on both sides is shameful and dangerous. A number of pro-EU MPs have reportedly received death threats.

And if all that isn't bad enough, the main opposition party (although the Liberal Democrats might now beg to differ) is hurtling towards political oblivion at a time when the country needs a clear and strong alternative to a government in meltdown.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has demonstrated ambiguity at every Brexit twist and turn. While many Labour members remain loyal to him, voters across the country will not be so forgiving. His plan now is to ensure that a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table, then to win an election, and then hold a special conference to determine how Labour should campaign in any second referendum. More procrastination, more sitting on the fence.

Both Johnson and Corbyn are untenable; both represent all that's gone wrong with British politics at the moment.

Special mention should, of course, go to Johnson's predecessors who laid the foundations for the terrible mess the UK finds itself in: David Cameron and Theresa May. The former played a risky game of poker and lost. The latter took the hand she was dealt and sowed even more confusion, divisiveness and deceit.

The erosion of balanced political debate, the lack of leadership qualities and the divisiveness up and down the country have left the UK in a precarious state. Some might argue it's been through worse (world wars, economic crises etc.) and survived. But those were different times, different circumstances. And back then the country had leaders who were worthy of that description.

Watch video 02:04

UK lawmakers get back to work after bombshell ruling

DW recommends

Opinion: Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too

The UK's Supreme Court ruling puts immense pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But MPs should also be feeling the heat, Mark Hallam argues. It's long past time that they focus on practical, pragmatic solutions. (24.09.2019)  

Jeremy Corbyn's Labour votes to stay neutral on Brexit

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party has narrowly won support for his Brexit strategy from its members. The focus is now on winning an election on social justice issues. (23.09.2019)  

UK PM Boris Johnson dares opposition to vote no-confidence

The prime minister challenged the opposition to vote no-confidence in the government. Members of parliament were meeting for the first time in two weeks following an "unlawful" suspension of parliament ruling. (25.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

UK lawmakers get back to work after bombshell ruling  

Related content

Großbritannien Jeremy Corbyn Labour

Labour of love? Jeremy Corbyn under pressure to deliver 20.09.2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a showdown as the party prepares to vote on its Brexit stance. Corbyn's equivocation on the issue could be a recipe for disaster for the party and the UK

UK Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson dares opposition to vote no-confidence 25.09.2019

The prime minister challenged the opposition to call a vote of no-confidence in the government. Members of parliament were meeting for the first time in two weeks following an "unlawful" suspension of parliament ruling.

Großbritannien | Supreme Court in London

Opinion: Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too 24.09.2019

The UK's Supreme Court ruling puts immense pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But MPs should also be feeling the heat, Mark Hallam argues. It's long past time that they focus on practical, pragmatic solutions.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  