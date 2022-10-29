  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
PoliticsBrazil

Where is 'my' Brazil?

de Oliveira Prange Kommentarbild App
Astrid Prange
Commentary
1 hour ago

Brazil's runoff election highlights the extent of the political divide. But Astrid Prange de Oliveira, for whom the country is a second home, believes that the rifts can be overcome.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ioyq
A group of people wave various flags in support of both Bolsonaro and Lula
Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro faces his challenger, Lula da Silva, in the runoff on SundayImage: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS

Is this still "my" Brazil? The country of human warmth, exuberance, and joie de vivre, for which I have come to feel such affection? The country where I lived for eight years, gave birth to two children, and found the love of my life?

I ask myself this, because Brazil has changed. For four years now, President Jair Messias Bolsonaro has been in power. And for four years the country has shown a disturbing side of itself, one that is anything but life-affirming.

Four years ago, and again in the first round of this election, millions of people voted for a man who has never made any secret of his contempt for humanity. Sentences like "The great mistake the military dictatorship made in Brazil was to torture instead of kill," or "My sons are not in danger of becoming gay or having a black girlfriend, because they've been well brought up" say it all.

The other Brazil

His description of COVID-19 as a "little flu," and his comment on the death toll from the pandemic — "So? I'm sorry about it. But what am I supposed to do? My name may be Messias [Messiah], but I don't perform miracles!" — show irresponsibility and lack of empathy. More than 600,000 people have died in the pandemic in Brazil.

Astrid Prange De Oliveira
DW's Astrid Prange De OliveiraImage: Florian Görner/DW

The list of these disturbing quotes goes on and on. On October 30, Bolsonaro will face his challenger, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a runoff election. According to the latest poll, conducted by the polling institute DataFolha on October 27, it will be neck-and-neck. Lula is currently polling at 49%, with the incumbent, Bolsonaro, on 44%.

However, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's election, the poll shows that the population of Brazil does not consist solely of people who identify with the values and policies of this self-proclaimed patriot, despite his dominance of the news coverage.

"Way out of hell"

In the first ballot on October 2, 51 million people (43%) voted for Bolsonaro, and 57 million (48%) for Lula. A Brazilian friend of mine sums up the current mood in many parts of the country as follows: "Lula is certainly not the gate to paradise, but he is the way out of hell."

Sad but true: For the past four years, many of my Brazilian friends have felt as if they were living in hell. Almost all of them have lost relatives in the COVID-19 pandemic. Their children have emigrated, because they cannot see a future for themselves in Brazil at the moment.

Many Brazilians are exhausted by the human tragedies, the political manipulation, the growing poverty. They want a return of hope and human empathy; they want the vilification and abuse of political opponents to cease, and the flood of fake news to subside.

They want the infiltration and discrediting of democratic institutions to stop. And they want an end to the idealization, at the highest level, of Brazil's military dictatorship — including regular hints about the possibility that the generals might return.

Fighting to preserve democratic rights

In 1989, the year I emigrated to Brazil, millions of people took to the streets to demand free elections. They achieved their goal. On November 15, 1989, Brazil held the first free elections after the end of the military dictatorship.

Over the past four years, many Brazilians have been demonstrating once again for the preservation of democratic rights and institutions—despite being subjected to great hostility. I admire them for their perseverance, their capacity for suffering, and their endurance. This is "my" Brazil. After four years of Bolsonaro, it does still exist, thanks to their efforts.

Like many Brazilians, I am sometimes at odds with the country, and sometimes I feel I am becoming estranged from my second home. I fear for "my" Brazil. I miss it a great deal.

This article has been translated from German.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bay of Sevastopol with Russian military vessels visible

Updates: Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A statue of Yennenga, a warrior princess of the medieval Dagomba kingdom, comes to life in the theater play 'Visions of a Return.'

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Theater3 hours ago02:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women looks at a smartphone screen with Whatsapp logo visible

India tightens grip on social media

India tightens grip on social media

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Cottbus refugees from Ukraine arriving

Ukraine's refugees push German cities to their limits

Ukraine's refugees push German cities to their limits

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity.

French companies call for energy price cap

French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and Environment7 hours ago03:18 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

EqualityOctober 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Politics6 hours ago02:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage