Opinion: When victory does not mean liberation

Shared memories of WWII are fading as the generation for which the war was a personal experience passes away. As a result, the conviction that the war was part of the European past, but not Europe's future is fading too. In May last year an opinion poll conducted by the European Council for Foreign Relations in a number of EU member states revealed that Europeans aged between 18-24 are most likely to believe that a war between European nations is possible in the next 10-20 years. This stance signals an end to the post-WWII world even before the coronavirus arrived.

"Perhaps the reason we never learn from history," wrote the American poet Charles Simic, "is that we are incapable of picturing the reality of war and its aftermath, for fear that if we did, we would stop believing both in God and in our fellow human beings."

Seventy-five years after the end of World War II, there will be no major celebrations of the war's end in any European capital because of COVID-19. But it is not only the coronavirus, it is also the virus of historical revisionism that has hit Europe. What we witness in Russia and some Eastern European countries is a weaponization of the memories of the war. Rejecting a government's narrative is deemed a crime.

The wars over truth and memory

It is well known that truth is the first casualty of war. In the case of memory wars, the first casualty is complexity. The propaganda war over WWII makes neither Russia, nor some of the Eastern European governments, look good.

In the Kremlin's official narrative anyone opposing the Soviet occupation in Eastern Europe after 1945 is a fascist, and any criticism of Stalin's policies is a deliberate attempt to diminish the crucial role of the Red Army in defeating Adolf Hitler. There is an abundance of Eastern European narratives that mirror the Russian one — everybody who fought against the Soviets, including those allying themselves with the Nazis, are praised as heroes.

Krastev says what matters is not victory, but liberation

But history is more complex. As the Buchenwald-Foundation Director Volkhard Knigge told the American philosopher Susan Neiman, author of "Learning from the Germans," in order for this black and white narrative to be true, "you'd have to have a concentration camp without communists and a Soviet camp without Nazis." But Buchenwald, which was a concentration camp during the Third Reich and a Soviet camp after the war, is the best illustration that such politically correct camps are nothing but fiction.

But recognizing complexity does not mean that those on both sides of Europe's history wars are equally wrong. The Kremlin can legitimately insist that the sacrifice of Soviet people should be recognized. But the accent is here on "Soviet," as opposed to the "Russian" people. There were millions of Ukrainians, Georgians, Central Asians who died fighting Hitler. In Belarus every third person did not survive the war.

The definition of liberation

Wars are usually fought over territories. Memory wars are fought about the meaning of words. And the current Russian-Ukrainian, Russian-Polish or Russian-Czech memory wars are over the meaning of the word "liberation."

In 1985, German President Richard von Weizsäcker made history by calling May 8 Germany's Day of Liberation. He told his compatriots that while it is true that Germans also suffered greatly during the war and that injustice had been done to Germans after the war, Germans do not have the right to call themselves victims, because they were responsible for the immense suffering of others and for the Holocaust. But while Germans do not have the moral right to call themselves victims, they have the right to call the end of the war "liberation" — because Germany lost the war, and as a result of it gained its liberty. And what matters is not victory, but liberty.

Read more: The children the Nazis stole in Poland: Forgotten victims

It is this German lesson that is lost in Kremlin today. What makes Central and Eastern Europe different from Western Europe when it comes to the end of WWII is that Eastern Europeans could not declare May 8, 1945 the day of their liberation.

Remembering liberation Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial On April 29, 1945, US soldiers liberated the concentration camp near Munich. It wasn't until 1965 that a memorial was built on the site. Commemorating the victims of Nazi atrocities, this sculpture by Jewish artist Nandor Glid was set up in the middle of the former Appelplatz in 1968. The Holocaust survivor had also lost many family members to concentration camps.

Remembering liberation Battle of Hürtgen Forest US forces fought several fierce battles against the German Wehrmacht in Hürtigen Forest near Aachen. Lasting several months from fall 1944 until early 1945, the battles would also be remembered as some of the longest and most significant fought on German soil. Hürtigen Forest is now part of the "Liberation Route Europe," a remembrance trail along the advance of the Western Allied forces.

Remembering liberation Bridge at Remagen Surprised it was still standing, US forces captured the railway bridge at Remagen, south of Cologne, on March 7, 1945. Thousands of US soldiers were able to cross the Rhine for the first time in what became known as the "Miracle of Remagen." German bombing runs eventually led to the bridge’s collapse 10 days after it was captured. Today there is a peace museum in the remains of the bridge towers.

Remembering liberation Reichswald Forest War Cemetery While the US forces generally transported their fallen soldiers back to America, the British soldiers who died found their final resting place in 15 cemeteries in Germany. The biggest of these is the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Reichswald, close to the Dutch border. Amongst the 7,654 dead there are some 4,000 pilots and crews of fighter planes, of whom many were Canadian.

Remembering liberation Seelow Heights Memorial In the east, the Soviet Red Army launched the last big offensive on April 16, 1945. The Battle of the Seelow Heights began at dawn with bombardments to aid the push towards Berlin. Some 900,000 Soviet soldiers faced 90,000 Wehrmacht soldiers. The largest World War II battle on German soil - as well as the thousands of dead that resulted from it - are commemorated by the memorial there today.

Remembering liberation Elbe Day in Torgau Soviet and US forces meet for the first time on German soil in Torgau on the Elbe River on April 25, 1945. The event effectively closed the gap between Eastern and Western fronts. The war's end moved closer and the soldiers' handshake in Torgau became an iconic image. The meeting of Allied troops is remembered every year on Elbe Day - but in 2020 that has been cancelled due the coronavirus crisis.

Remembering liberation German-Russian Museum Berlin-Karlshorst German armed forces signed the unconditional surrender in the night of May 8-9, 1945, in the officers' mess in Berlin-Karlhorst. Today the original Act of Surrender, which was written in English, German and Russian, is the main feature in the museum's surrender room. Another permanent exhibition focuses on the Nazi war of annihilation against the Soviet Union, which began in 1941.

Remembering liberation Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park The sheer size of the memorial in Treptower Park is impressive. The memorial, including the military cemetery, covers an area of some 100,000 square meters. It was built after the Second World War to commemorate the Red Army soldiers who fell in the Battle of Berlin. A pair of stylized Soviet flags made of red granite serves as the portal to the memorial.

Remembering liberation Potsdam conference in Cecilienhof Palace After Nazi Germany's surrender, the heads of government from the three main Allied forces met at Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam in the summer of 1945. Joseph Stalin, Harry S. Truman and Winston Churchill led the delegations at what became known as the Potsdam Conference, called to establish post-war order in Europe. It ultimately decided on the division of Germany into four occupation zones.

Remembering liberation Allied Museum Berlin was also divided into four sectors. The district Zehlendorf became the American sector. Here the former US Army cinema "Outpost" has been turned into part of the Allied Museum. It documents the political history and the military commitments of the Western Allies in Berlin - detailing the occupation of West Berlin in 1945, the airlift to the city and the withdrawal of US troops in 1994.

Remembering liberation Schönhausen Palace in Berlin This Prussian Baroque palace was the location of the "Two Plus Four Agreement" talks in 1990 among both Germanys and the powers that occupied Germany at the end of the war: the USA, Great Britain, France and the Soviet Union. The four powers renounced all rights they held in Germany, paving the way for German Unification. Several plaques commemorate that this is where World War II finally ended. Author: Frederike Müller (sc)



The arrival of the Soviet army was victory over Nazi Germany, it did not liberate their countries. President Vladimir Putin refuses to accept that the fact that millions of Soviet people died driving the Nazis from Eastern Europe does not give Moscow the right to decide when Eastern European countries should celebrate their liberation. The sacrifice of Soviet soldiers demands respect and any attempt to diminish the Soviet Union's role in defeating Hitler equals historical revisionism, but the monuments of Soviet Marshals and tanks cannot be called monuments of liberators if Eastern European societies do not see them as such.

It was not the Allies, but the German president, who, 40 years after the end of the war, declared May 8 as Liberation Day. And it is Eastern Europeans who will decide what to call their liberation day.

Ivan Krastev is a Bulgarian polictical scientist. He is chairman of the Center for Liberal Strategies in Sofia and a permanent fellow at the Institute of Human Sciences in Vienna. His most recent book, co-authored with Stephen Holmes, is "The Light That Failed."