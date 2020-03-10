 Opinion: What happens next after the coronavirus stock market crash? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 11.03.2020

Business

Opinion: What happens next after the coronavirus stock market crash?

After years of good performance, we almost forget that the stock markets can go the other way. This week's Black Monday was a timely reminder of what a tiny virus can do, according to DW's Henrik Böhme.

Trader Peter Tuchman on Wall Street on Monday, March 9, 2020

You know the feeling. The sun is shining outside, the air is hot and stuffy and suddenly dark storm clouds gather. Then a huge storm lets loose. Afterward, the air is wonderfully clear, at least for a while. That is in a sense what happened in the financial markets from Shanghai to Frankfurt and New York this week.

Yet this shouldn't come as a surprise. For far too long the markets have been disconnected from the real economy. In Germany, investors have ignored the fact that industry has been in a recession for months and the German economy as a whole is stalling. They also mostly ignored the trade war between the Americans and the Chinese, and even somehow priced in the costs of Brexit.

But all it takes is a small, largely unknown virus to really blow down this house of cards. And what a crash it was! Record losses wherever you looked. By points (which always looks pretty bold) and by percent (which is more meaningful). The day after the crash, the world looked a little better, at least in the big trading rooms. But whoever believes that was it, is wrong. The coronavirus crisis still has what it takes to plunge the global economy back into a bad recession.

Memories of Lehman Brothers

Suddenly memories from the 2008/2009 global financial crisis come rolling in. Here, too, a virus had eaten its way into the system. Though that time it was a very different kind of sickness — greed for seemingly endless profits, for a never-ending upswing.

DW business editor Henrik Böhme

DW business editor Henrik Böhme

The result was a near meltdown that could only be stopped by an unbelievably high financial commitment. Hundreds of billions of dollars, euros, yuan and yen in economic stimulus programs were pumped into economies worldwide. It was money that the governments actually didn't have. The consequences of which can still be felt today, for example in the form of low interest rates with all their negative consequences for banks and savers.

Speaking of banks, this Tuesday Deutsche Bank turned 150. The day before the anniversary the company's stock price, which had laboriously worked its way up in the first two months of the year, fell a whopping 17% to a new all-time low. It was a bittersweet moment.

But in such crisis situations, banks are punished most severely because it suddenly becomes likely that a lot of companies will not be able to repay their loans. The fact that Deutsche Bank canceled its big birthday party in Berlin the weekend after next because of the virus (really only because of the virus?) is now only a footnote in the wider story.

Watch video 01:59

Italy extends anti-coronavirus measures to entire country

Send help, it's just going to get worse

Back to SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19, or more simply the new coronavirus. Again, economic stimuli packages are being prepared to help companies that are already severely affected by the virus, like hotels, restaurants and trade fair operators. And unfortunately, that is just the beginning.

If the spread of the virus is not stopped, Germany will not be able to avoid measures as drastic as Italy. How will people get to work then? Can factory production continue? Could more people actually die if a major recession ultimately impacted the public health care system?

Of course, it is important that governments send a positive signal to companies in this situation like "We are behind you." Such words are not surprising from Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier. Yet now even the normally buttoned-up finance minister, Olaf Scholz, has said something similar. Not even he can ignore what could be coming.

But it won't be just small- and medium-sized companies that ask for help. So will big companies like Lufthansa, which has already cut its flight schedule in half. Still even with all that extra space in planes — who wants to fly somewhere just to be quarantined?

A wake-up call for the G20?

The German economy will probably feel the full effects of interrupted supply chains at the end of March. That's the time when the first containers that should have been shipped six weeks ago from China will not arrive, since they were never sent because of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, some virologists, not to mention Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, are pushing for much more draconian measures to contain the virus. If both things come together, Monday's crash will have just been a mild breeze before a real storm.

Germany has to arm itself for this, but so does the rest of the world. It could be a new opportunity for the G20 group, which worked together in an exemplary way at the outbreak of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis to prevent the worst. Currently the G20 is chaired by Saudi Arabia. Who is going to call Riyadh?

  • Empty shelves in a German supermarket

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Food donations drop

    Panic-buying has left empty shelves in supermarkets — and food banks. With Germans snapping up canned goods and toilet paper to weather the outbreak, stores have fewer supplies left over to donate to the needy, said Jochen Brühl, head of Tafel Deutschland, which supports more than 1.5 million people with surplus groceries and other donations. Brühl encouraged those who had overreacted to donate.

  • A fan dressed as a ghost sits alone in a stadium

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Ghost games for the Bundesliga

    Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged that all events with more than 1,000 participants be called off. The German Football League (DFL) has said it plans to consult with clubs and authorities to decide whether teams will play matches in empty stadiums, saying health was a "top priority." Fans have already been barred from Wednesday's Bundesliga match between FC Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

  • A sign blocking the entrance to the Leipzig Book Fair, saying No entrance

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Culture cancellations

    Cultural life has also taken a hit, with major fairs and trade shows canceled or postponed. Among the casualties was the Leipzig Book Fair and the Musikmesse Frankfurt, Europe's biggest music trade fair. Clubs and galleries have put off events across the country, and the gala award show for the annual German film and television award, the Goldene Kamera, has been moved to November.

  • An empty classroom

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Most schools open, for now

    Unlike in Italy, schools across Germany remain open, though there have been localized closings in certain hot spots. The German Teachers' Association has estimated that around 100 schools and day care centers across the country were currently affected. Baden-Württemberg's education minister said the state was preparing for the possibility of postponing school leaving examinations.

  • A man sits inside an empty Chinese restaurant in central Milan

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Not the 'Wuhan flu'

    The Chinese origin of the virus has led to an increase in xenophobic sentiment in the places worst hit by the outbreak. Asian restaurants and stores — not just Chinese — have reported empty tables in Western countries like the US and Italy, and people with Asian features have experienced discrimination. At a recent Bundesliga game in Leipzig, a group of Japanese fans was ejected from the stadium.

  • A Lufthansa Airbus 320-200 parks at Düsseldorf airport, behind a bright red light

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Flights grounded

    German airline Lufthansa has reduced its flight capacity by 50% because of the coronavirus outbreak, grounding 150 planes and canceling some 7,100 flights through the end of March. The airline said its summer schedule will also likely be cut back. The cancellations are due in part to decreased demand: business travel is down, with more people working from home and avoiding unnecessary travel.

  • A worker completes an electric car body at the assembly line at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Car production crippled

    Car plants in China have been shut down since January, and major German automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have said both sales and production have been hit by the epidemic. And with many automakers sourcing electric car parts from China, work at plants in Germany has also hit a stumbling block. Berlin has said it plans to financially support companies suffering coronavirus losses.

  • People visit the dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Fewer tourists

    "The consequences for the German tourism sector are serious," warned Guido Zöllick, head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. In a recent survey of its members, 76.1% have reported a sharp decrease in bookings and a drop in revenue. In Berlin, the German parliament has announced that tourists won't be allowed to access the glass dome of the Reichstag building until further notice.

  • Border authorities check the temperature of a traveler in the Czech Republic

    How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

    Border checks

    After Italy and France, Germany has the largest number of coronavirus cases in Europe. In an effort to prevent further spread, authorities in Poland and the Czech Republic have begun spot checks, measuring the temperature of travelers crossing main road borders out of Germany. Poland plans to extend the controls to other railway and port crossings.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


