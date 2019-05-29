 Opinion: Two all-English finals? Be careful what you wish for... | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.05.2019

Sports

Opinion: Two all-English finals? Be careful what you wish for...

Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League final, Arsenal and Chelsea in the Europa League final. Is it all a question of money? And do German teams need to spend more to keep up? No and no, writes DW's Matt Ford.

Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Niederlage für Liverpool (Getty Images/S. Botterill)

The presence of four English clubs in the finals of Europe's two major club competitions raises several questions, most pertinently: How has it come to this? The simple answer: Money scores goals.

Over the past five years, the current 20 Premier League clubs have spent a combined net total of £3.287 billion (€3.807 billion, $4.276 billion) on new signings. And, with a new television broadcasting deal worth £4.464 billion and Premier League clubs owned by an increasingly exclusive circle of Russian oligarchs, American businessmen and Middle Eastern sheikhs, this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

In the same period, Italian clubs in Serie A have spent €600.40 million, Spanish La Liga clubs have spent €427.09 million, and Bundesliga sides here in Germany have recorded a mere €135.76 million net spent.

The equation looks straightforward, but the reality is far more nuanced. The sums spent may differ hugely, but the sporting margins remain fine.

Matt Ford Kommentarbild

DW's Matt Ford

Fine margins

Earlier this month, Eintracht Frankfurt were just 12 yards (11 meters) away from a first European final since their 1980 UEFA Cup triumph, losing out on penalties to a Chelsea team backed by a Russian oligarch since 2003.

Twenty-four hours earlier, a young Ajax side were a matter of seconds away from a first Champions League final since 1995, losing to a Tottenham side that had already overcome a Manchester City team constructed using over £1.3 billion of Middle-Eastern money since 2008.

And before that, Liverpool produced a historic comeback against a team to whom they had sold two of their best former players in Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, and without two of their current best players in Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

"It's not about money," insisted head coach Jürgen Klopp. "We went through because of our desire and so did Tottenham."

Klopp deserves much credit, and of course Liverpool are hardly financial minnows themselves, but the feat would also not have been possible without a Catalan cataclysm which cannot be explained by dollar signs alone.

Indeed, Europe's very biggest spenders are nowhere to be seen this week, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City knocked out in earlier rounds. The less said about Manchester United, the better. Clearly, money isn't everything.

Europa League - FC Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt | Elfmeterschießen (Reuters/J. Sibley)

Eintracht Frankfurt were only inches away from the final, Ajax only seconds

The cyclical world of football

Five English clubs reached Champions League finals between 2005 and 2009, including an all-English affair in Moscow in 2008 when Manchester United beat Chelsea.

Just six years ago, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund faced off in the Champions League final at Wembley less than 14 months before Germany lifted the World Cup in Brazil. In 2013, German football was riding the crest of a wave that has since crashed on the shore.

Every Champions League final since then has featured a Spanish club, including two Madrid derbies between Atletico and Real. Similarly, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have won five of the last seven Europa League finals. 

Footballing trends, whether financial, tactical or both, come and go, and reactionary demands to spend more and more money in order to keep up are neither sensible nor helpful.

Fußball UEFA Europa League | Eintracht Frankfurt - Benfica Lissabon | Fans (Imago Images/Jan Huebner/Ulrich)

Eintracht Frankfurt and their supporters have had experiences which money can't buy

Be careful what you wish for

In Germany, such demands inevitably lead to the debate over the 50+1 rule and whether or not German football clubs should open themselves up to outside investment. But be careful what you wish for.

The four clubs competing in this year's finals may be English in name, but there's little English about them in nature. Two are owned by Americans, one by a Russian. The head coaches are from Germany, Argentina, Italy and Spain. And of the 44 players who started the four semifinals, only eight were English.

Arguably the only English thing about the four clubs involved are the four sets of match-going supporters. And when you consider the remote location of the Europa League final in Baku and the prices and availability of tickets for the Champions League final in Madrid, it becomes evidently clear that they're irrelevant as well.

These aren't actually all-English finals at all; they are all-Premier League finals between international Premier League clubs with global Premier League fan-bases watching predominantly on television. 

The contrast could be seen in the away end at Stamford Bridge in the Europa League semifinal second leg, and indeed in every stadium across Europe that has housed Eintracht Frankfurt's fanatical supporters this season. Those Frankfurt fans control their club and their club puts them first, offering affordable tickets, emphasizing an authentic match-day experience over a television product and promoting an active and independent fan culture. It's a similar story at most clubs across Germany.

Jürgen Klopp is right: Football is not all about money. But even if it were, there are some things money can't buy.

Europa League: Adi Hütter's Frankfurt leave their mark on a night of fine margins

There can be a fine line between glory and despair in football. On Thursday night in West London, Germany's last team standing in Europe this season, Eintracht Frankfurt, discovered just how fine that line can be. (10.05.2019)  

Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur overcome Ajax in dramatic semifinal thanks to Lucas Moura hat trick

Tottenham Hotspur have reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history after a pulsating comeback against Ajax. Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura was the hero on a historic night in Amsterdam. (09.05.2019)  

Opinion: Heart, not talent, make Liverpool miracle men

From Istanbul to Anfield, Liverpool have made a habit of pulling off the impossible. It's not talent, but their relationship with their fans that makes them a reliable source of miracles, writes DW's Ed McCambridge. (08.05.2019)  

Opinion: 50+1 is the root of all that is good about German football

Bundesliga clubs have voted for the retention of German football's 50+1 rule. DW's Matt Ford welcomes the decision because it ensures that football clubs remain in the hands of those to whom they mean the most: the fans. (22.03.2018)  

Diversity 'part of Eintracht Frankfurt’s DNA'

While Chelsea fans have recently been caught singing racist songs, Eintracht Frankfurt’s fans have stood against discrimination, just like their president. The two sides meet in the Europa League semifinal on Thursday. (01.05.2019)  

Fußball | UEFA Europa League - Finale | Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Chelsea blow Arsenal away to claim Europa League glory 29.05.2019

Three goals in 15 blistering second-half minutes obliterated Arsenal as Chelsea were crowned Europa League champions in Baku. The 4-1 victory is coach Maurizio Sarri’s first trophy with the London club.

EFA Europa League | Arsenal vs. Napoli | Unai Emery

Europa League: Arsenal out to win the final 'for Mkhi' 28.05.2019

Arsenal and Chelsea face each other in Baku in the Europa League final on Wednesday. The game has been overshadowed by Henrikh Mkhitaryan's absence though.

Europa League - FC Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt | Elfmeterschießen

Penalty heartbreak for Eintracht Frankfurt as Chelsea book English Europa League final 09.05.2019

They never ran out of gas, but Eintracht Frankfurt finally reached the end of the road in London on Thursday night. The German side came so close to the Europa League final, but finally fell to Chelsea on penalties.

