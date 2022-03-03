 Opinion: Turning the tide on plastic pollution | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 03.03.2022

Environment

Opinion: Turning the tide on plastic pollution

Plastic pollution is pushing our health and ecosystems to the brink of disaster, but the global agreement to tackle the issue offers hope, writes Christina Dixon of Environmental Investigation Agency.

Thick layer of plastic waste in the waves

The volume of plastic in the ocean is expected to triple to 29 million tons by 2040

It was never going to be easy to find common ground between developed and developing countries, plastic producers and those who face the impact of its pollution, but it had to happen. Virgin plastic production has risen from two million tons per year in 1950, to 367 million in 2020 and is projected to exceed a billion tons annually by 2050.

At the same time, there has been a sharp rise in plastic leakage into the environment in recent years, and the trend is only set to continue. Approximately seven of the estimated 9.2 billion tons of plastics produced between 1950 and 2017 is now waste, and three-quarters of that has been dumped at landfills or is accumulating in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.  

Until now, there has been no overarching approach to tackling this crisis. The current regulations are fragmented and unable to meet the severity of the situation head-on. A combination of voluntary approaches and bans on selected items offer no match for corporate greenwashing and unabated plastic production.

Christina Dixon

Christina Dixon, Environmental Investigation Agency

The toxic legacy resulting from rampant overproduction of virgin plastics and their lifecycles is irreversible. But business-as-usual doesn't have to continue.

Bans are not enough

In advance of the negotiations, two approaches were on the table. One was based on reducing production and consumption while simultaneously improving the way plastics are designed for increased reusability and recyclability.

The other focussed solely on plastic pollution in the marine environment and offered a narrow scope for potential interventions.

In the end, after long nights of negotiating, the former won out. It was clear that single-use plastic bans and waste management would not effectively change the course of plastic pollution and planetary health for good. 

A promising start

Broadly speaking, NGOs were happy with the result, which shows that the narrative has moved beyond the narrow scope of considering the issue as "just plastic in the oceans". It has now been officially recognised as a problem that spans the entire lifecycle of plastics and their impact on all environments and human health. 

A man tears small sachets of produce that hang from long strips in a shop

Hundreds of billion sachets are produced annually and are made in such a way that recycling is hard to impossible

Critically, the mandate also includes language around sustainable production and consumption of plastics, as well as product design and the environmentally sound management of waste. 

Moreover, we have the prospect of a legal agreement that could eventually monitor and reduce the rampant production of virgin plastics, while simultaneously taking steps to phase out problematic products and financially supporting developing countries on the path to implementation.

Now that the gavel has dropped on the decision to take this work forward, we are preparing for the challenging task of ensuring that ambition during negotiations remains both high and urgent. We are not yet out of the woods, but at least we have the map.  

Christina Dixon is Deputy Ocean Campaign Lead at the Environmental Investigation Agency. In her work as a campaigner, she has been focussed on plastics and pollution from fisheries since 2013.

  • Waste pickers search of recyclable waste to sell in the Mbeubeuss rubbish dump in Dakar on July 14, 2021.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    On the hunt for plastic and metals

    About 2,000 waste pickers work at the Mbeubeuss landfill outside the Senegalese capital, Dakar. With an iron hook, they scour the waste for recyclable plastic, or burn the trash to find valuable metals.

  • A waste picker walks with a load of recyclable waste on her head in the Mbeubeuss rubbish dump in Dakar.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    Wholesalers buy recyclables

    The workers make their money by selling recyclable material to wholesalers. Some of them can make more than 100,000 West African CFA francs (about €150/$180) per month, according to the NGO Wiego — an income on the lower end in Senegal. But many pickers earn far less than that.

  • Young waste pickers catch a ride to the main rubbish mound in the Mbeubeuss rubbish dump in Dakar.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    Stench of new trash

    To earn this living, the pickers don't only have to face brutal heat but also the stench of the landfill. Every day, they wait for trucks to dump new trash on the massive mountain of garbage in the middle of the site. Then they start picking as fast as possible.

  • Cattle eat and rest inside the Mbeubeuss rubbish dump in Dakar.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    Cattle roam the dump site

    Overall, 230 trucks bring about 1,300 tons of waste to the landfill site every day. The trash also attracts cattle and birds, who wander the 114-hectare site (280-acre) to scavenge for food.

  • Pape Ndiaye (66), an old waste picker and spokesman for the waste pickers association, rests in his makeshift office.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    Pickers are 'always the losers'

    Pape Ndiaye, spokesman for the waste pickers association, says it's becoming increasingly hard to make a living at Mbeubeuss. Besides the competition, there is also the problem of stagnating wholesale prices for the waste. Though the pickers are providing an environmental service by helping recycle, they "are always the losers," he told news agency Agence France-Presse.

  • A lake has turned red from pollution is pictured on the outskirts of the Mbeubeuss rubbish dump.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    An environmental hazard

    Mbeubeuss is known as a major environmental hazard. When the workers burn the waste, toxic smoke wafts through the entire dump site, reaching surrounding residential areas. A lake on the outskirts of the landfill has turned red from the pollution.

  • Waste pickers follow a garbage truck in search of recyclable waste.

    Waste pickers of Dakar

    Dump's days are numbered

    But after neglecting Mbeubeuss for decades, the Senegalese government has now decided to close the open-air landfill. In 2025, it will be turned into a waste separation center. For the pickers, that will mark the end of their livelihood.

    Author: John Wessels (Photos), Beatrice Christofaro (Text)