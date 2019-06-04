Opinion: Trump's London visit was celebration lacking an occasion

Queen Elizabeth II never reveals how she feels about this or that high-ranking visitor. Which is a shame — it would have been incredibly interesting to learn what she makes of US President Donald Trump. He was the 12th American head of state to meet the longest-serving British monarch. And he is one of just three who had to honor of partaking in an official state banquet.

The Queen, like so many Brits, will surely have wondered why the uncouth Trump, out of all US presidents, was given the honor of attending such a prestigious banquet. No answer is readily apparent — especially because his visit has done nothing to bring the nation, which is deeply divided over Brexit, closer together.

Trump has not been shy about offering up advice on how he thinks Britain should be run. He has recommended that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson should take over as prime minister and that his nationalist buddy Nigel Farage be included in EU negotiations.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Touchdown in Stansted US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania exit Air Force One after arriving at Stansted Airport near London on Monday. The American president is scheduled to spend three days in the UK before traveling to Ireland and France as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Attacking Khan Shortly before landing, Trump took to Twitter to issue a scathing response to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In a column for The Observer over the weekend, Khan wrote: "It's un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump." The US president called Khan a "stone cold loser," saying the London mayor had been "foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting president."

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Mass protests in London A "Resist Trump" banner from Amnesty International hangs from the Vauxhall Bridge following Trump's arrival in the UK. Large protests are taking place during the US president's visit, as was the case during his trip last year.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Royal welcome Britain's Prince Charles greets Trump at Buckingham Palace. The two spent much of Monday together, in a schedule which involved inspecting the guard of honor, tea and a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Don't host "sexist, racist, bully' A protester holds a placard telling the queen not to host Trump at Buckingham Palace. Shakira Rahman, 11, joined a group of other demonstrators outside Buckingham Palace ahead of Monday's banquet.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Queen's company The Trumps stand with Queen Elizabeth during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. No confirmation yet on whether or not Melania tried to coordinate her hat with the queen.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Loose cannons The Honourable Artillery Company fires a 103-gun salute near the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. Of those, 41 guns were fired for Trump's state visit, a further 41 for the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and 21 for the City of London.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Fever pitch outside the palace Two citizens vehemently exchanging their views on Trump's state visit to the UK. One appeared to be wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap in support of Trump, while the other seems less enthusiastic about the president's royal welcome.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Subtle rebuke at state dinner The US leader rounded out the first day of his state visit with a lavish banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening. In a subtle criticism of Trump, Queen Elizabeth used her toast to emphasize the importance of international institutions that were set up by the US and UK after World War II. Trump has frequently criticized the United Nations and NATO.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Trump talks trade with May On Tuesday, Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May as well as UK and US business representatives. Both leaders said they were committed to cementing a bilateral trade agreement after Brexit, but differed in other issues, including the climate crisis and Iran.

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest Trump Baby flies again The infamous Trump baby balloon was re-inflated for the US leader's state visit, bobbing in the air near Parliament Square on the second day of his trip. In a move that is likely to further anger protesters, Trump said during a press conference that "everything will be on the table" during trade talks, including the UK's cherished National Health Service (NHS).

Donald Trump in the UK: Pomp and protest 'Carnival of Resistance' As thousands of people took to the streets of London to take part in the "Carnival of Resistance" protest, several people were selling toilet paper printed with the US president's face on it. A parade float depicting Trump sitting on a golden toilet was also present at the protests, too. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



But apart from the fact that such talks don't even exist, giving such advice is a huge affront to current Prime Minister Theresa May — even though she is on her way out and will leave Downing Street by late July the latest. Trump's advice to aim for a hard Brexit and his disdain for the European Union run counter to May's positions.

Until Trump's state visit, all US presidents who have met the British monarch have voiced their support for further European integration. Indeed, the Queen used her banquet speech to remind her foreign guest just how important international institutions are to preserve peace, and Prime Minister May presented Trump with a draft of the Atlantic Charter by Winston Churchill — though it is unlikely the American bully will have picked up on these hints.

Trump was more likely just awed by the pomp and glamour of the British monarchy: The egomaniac was like a kid in a candy shop, totally blown away by it all. At the press conference, he could not stop blabbering on about just how fantastic everything was.

Possible trade deal conditional

When the idea to invite Trump was hatched, London lawmakers hoped he would be able to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal. But so far, there has been no Brexit. And that means any trade deal between both nations remains just a vague idea. After meeting May, Trump reiterated that he will not negotiate a trade deal at any cost. He said that any deal must include Britain permitting, for example, US agricultural imports and health care services in the country. He has also insisted Britain, just as the US, must shun Chinese tech giant Huawei and turn its back on the Iran nuclear deal as a prerequisite for a trade agreement.

Yet this is not what Brexit proponents had in mind. They are gradually waking up to the fact that Trump may want to use trade as a way to pressure a divided Britain to make political concessions, and that he could levy sanctions on the UK, as he is doing on China, if he does not get his way. The dealmaker-in-chief is well aware of Britain's weakness and looks poised to exploit it.

The US leader and Brexiteers have completely exaggerated the economic opportunities for trade between both nations. Trump, in his hyperbolic way, has called these opportunities "phenomenal." But already today, there is extensive trade with the US, and only a handful of sectors could actually grow even further.

Yet the UK trades three times as much with the EU as it does with the US, so striking a trade agreement with the bloc would be much more important. And Britain cannot fulfill Trump's list of conditions for a trade deal if it also wants to reach an agreement with the EU. That means the British government faces a potential deadlock.

Nobody really understands why Trump was hosted by the Queen. But we should also remind ourselves that the British monarch has in the past also hosted state banquets for Romania's Communist-era dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, and for Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe. So she is experienced in handling unusual guests.

Trump is also unique in that he is constantly in denial of the reality that surrounds him. He claimed, for instance, that there were just small dispersed anti-Trump protests in London and that across the city many people had welcomed his visit. That is simply and demonstrably false — it was exactly the opposite.

