Opinion: The US and Germany — an everyday estrangement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just been to Berlin. The composed diplomatic courtesy shows just how far Germany and the US have drifted apart, writes DW's Jens Thurau.
Three flags fluttered peacefully in the breeze side-by-side at the Federal Chancellery on Friday: the US one, the German one and the European one.
It was almost like a throwback to decades past, when the German capital was practically an American city. But the sight was misleading: Next to nothing is going right in official relations between the US and Germany.
No time to pay Germany a visit
Pompeo has visited 40 countries since he took office. Yet he has never found time for Germany until now. There was a visit scheduled a few weeks ago. However, Pompeo canceled because he had to make a trip to Iraq at short notice.
Such an affront to Germany — formally such a close ally — would have been unconscionable a few years ago.
Naturally, diplomatic niceties were observed. So far Pompeo has not adopted the brash tone ubiquitous of his president when he visits Germany.
It almost served as a wistful reminder of the better times when Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Pompeo emphasized shared values or even when Pompeo recalled his time serving as a US soldier in Germany.
But then the areas of conflict raised their head: Iran, Syria, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the German defense budget, relations with China. To search for a topic where there is no conflict would be to search in vain. Even worse is the impression that this estrangement has long been routine.
All parties were at pains to emphasize that they are constantly in contact. But having to do so merely highlighted the lack of anything meaningful to offer at the moment.
The German chancellor made her true feelings towards the US government abundantly clear in a now-lauded speech that she gave at Harvard on Thursday.
It was a passionate plea for multilateralism, for climate protection, for the triumph of facts over lies. Not once did Merkel mention US President Donald Trump by name, but the reference was evident in every sentence.
Living on different planets
Countless personal contacts are currently holding up the transatlantic relationship — namely business and culture exchanges. However, in reality, the respective governments are living on different planets.
And Berlin barely took note that the US Secretary of State was in town. Such visits used to be a huge event. For better or worse, they were always accompanied with fierce protest in the past. But there was never disinterest in a guest from Washington.
Now though, the government district in Berlin echoes with the sound of silence. Things can only get better.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with the German chancellor and foreign minister on his first Berlin visit. While Angela Merkel stressed close ties, differing views also became apparent. (31.05.2019)
The chancellor has addressed students at the elite university, encouraging them to shape the future. Her halting speech appeared to contain a few digs at President Donald Trump, without mentioning him by name. (30.05.2019)
The US Secretary of State is hoping to persuade European allies that Washington is not looking for conflict with Iran. European states have been fighting to save the Iran nuclear deal amid rising tensions with the US. (31.05.2019)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is not seeking conflict in Iran, after high-level talks in Russia. Meeting with President Vladimir Putin and top officials, he also discussed ways to mend US-Russia ties. (15.05.2019)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to Baghdad over concerns Iran "is escalating their activity." The visit saw Pompeo skip a trip to Germany where he had been due to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel. (08.05.2019)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abruptly called off a visit to Berlin, citing "pressing issues." Pompeo made an unannounced trip to Iraq instead to meet with officials in Baghdad. (07.05.2019)
Time could be running out for the Nord Stream 2 project as France may withhold support. The project to bring gas from Russia directly to Germany has many detractors, especially America. (07.02.2019)