Opinion: The revolt of the masses 2.0

As the global world becomes more complex, the tyranny of specialized knowledge gets ever harder to support. Take the EU. Few Europeans are able to figure out the subtle ways of its machinery, the interplay of the national and the political, of lobbying and affinities. Confusion and anger gave rise to the whimsical figure of the Brussels bureaucrat — obsessed with curvy cucumbers. Accountable to noone, they complicate things, twist the law, invent complex language to fool the honest citizen.

The solution offered by populists is always the simplest: get rid of those parsitic intermediaries. [Italian Interior Minister] Matteo Salvini's "Europe of common sense" seems to be a promise to make the complexities of modern life digestible for everyone.

Of course, democractically-elected politicians are supposed to be regular people like us: it's only after assuming office that they are supposed to employ specialists to assist them. But fine line between politics and expertise seems blurred. Modern-day "elites" go to the same schools, talk the same language, have the same privileged way of life.

Fifty years ago there was a much greater social mix in national parliaments: Today, it seems 100% of lawmakers have degrees from prestigious univeristies. Just like leading experts. Over time, both have come to be seen as belonging to the same snobbish set. On the opposite side, the common man and the populist politician form a united front: both are sincere, warm, authentic.

Beyond regulation

The ascent of the amateur started with social media. The digital revolution made it possible for everyday users to comment, blog, rate, forward, upload videos.

Web 2.0 technology allowed interaction with professional journalism; unexpectedly, it evolved into an entire new capacity for the user to produce content, with no gatekeepers to control or verify it. Trust shifted from institutional media to social networks, where your "friend" appears side by side with established news outlets.

Weren't we inspired by whistle-blowers, who managed to circumvent censorship in China or Egypt? It turned out that their destructive activity does not stop at the borders of dictatorships.

Thus, we found ourselves in a world where Hungarians believe that Soros is flooding their country with migrants, Bulgarians that "gender" is a demon that will alter the sex of their children, and the French burn cars in protest against Macron's plan to sell Alsace to the Germans.

'Karaoke culture'

The revolt against experts (Steven Hawking) goes way beyond journalism. Amateur investigators armed with the apps analysed the flames in the Twin Towers to prove that the US government had laid explosives before the World Trade Center collapsed. Others study African demography or read excerpts of medical articles to propagate the nefarious effect of vaccines. In the Balkans, a favourite past-time is contradicting professional historians, who intentionally neglect some obscure fact (always available online) that proves the glory of the nation.

Dubravka Ugresic called it "karaoke-culture." Drunken revelers who sing out of tune, accompained by recorded music to have their 15-minutes fame. But contemporary karaoke is not as spontaneous as it seems. It is the populist politicans that determine what music is played.

Their aim is to set the (digital) masses against the loathsome elites. Intellectuals will hopefully not be sent to concentration camps, as they were under some communist regimes; they will simply become obsolete, an obstacle for the revolutionary common sense, uniting the leader and his followers.

Flexible positions

"The people of this country have had enough of experts," leading Brexiter Michael Gove once famously said. [US President Donald] Trump, [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban, and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan invariably attack the professional press. They detest the irksome judiciary.Why not simply bypass counselors, boards, independent agencies or NGOs?

With his compulsive tweeting, the arch-populist Trump communicates directly with the soul of the nation.

Reversing ideological positions is usually criticised by experts. But it creates emotional links with the common person, as consistency is not necessarily present in everyday life.

Some people may recall that Italy's League used to be a secessionist party, and that its erstwhile leader Umberto Bossi said the Italian flag made him sick. That Le Pen wanted to leave the Euro and NATO. New populists reach for people's hearts using vulgar language, naive simplifications, and rude humor.

What strikes me in the Ibiza videos, where former Austrian Vice Chancellor Strache appeared ready to sell out his country, is the gross, negligent way he is about to do it. The Bulgarian far-right politician Volen Siderov described his freshly-elected rival Angel Djambazki as a "faggot." His audience seemed amused.

Instead of trying to counter the new revolt of the masses, populists tend to take its lead. They intensify the class resentment against meritocratic elites, who oppose local pride and sovereignty with their universalist principles of knowlege and justice.

Rabble-rousers know that once they get rid of the experts, there will be much less control over their shady activities. Yes, citizens could still hold them in check, but alas, they seem too preoccupied with the karaoke.

Ivaylo Ditchev is a professor of cultural anthropology at Sofia University.

