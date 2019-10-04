Opinion: The EU needs a clear refugee policy

Anyone trying to understand the guidelines of the European Union's refugee policy needs to take time to read or listen with care. It's complex. It includes agreements with partners who aren't always predictable, like Turkey; it asks individual member states — Greece, for example — to assume burdens that often prove to be too heavy.

Above all, though, the EU policy toward asylum-seekers follows one main principle: to prevent people fleeing to Europe wherever possible — from Africa, Syria, Afghanistan — and to build walls as high as possible in order to keep them out. Yet at the same time, many EU countries want to continue to be seen as strongholds of humanity and human rights.

Half-hearted EU

Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, is currently having to address the consequences of this half-hearted approach. His hastily planned emergency trip to Turkey and Greece ends on Friday. Recently, the number of refugees on the Greek islands has started rising again, and the conditions they live in there are miserable. Furthermore, Turkey has openly expressed its displeasure over the poor administration of the 2016 deal between Ankara and the EU. As part of the deal, Turkey receives money and other concessions to prevent refugees and migrants, especially those fleeing Syria, from traveling on to Europe. The problem is that this isn't working very well — on either side.

DW's Jens Thurau

Faced with an emergency situation in the fall of 2015, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, opted for an open Europe. Refugees in Hungary were being compelled to hold out in intolerable conditions, and Merkel decided to allow them to come to Germany. This went against the EU regulation that says people must apply for asylum in the country where they first set foot on European soil. Since then, though, the German chancellor has also assisted, little by little, in shutting down the migrant routes to Europe and aggravating conditions for asylum-seekers.

Essentially, this is being done out of pure fear: fear of possible upheavals in European societies, and of the right-wing populists in all the EU states. In some of these countries, these politicians have already been in power for quite a while. The EU's asylum policy, and those of the majority of its members, is predominantly defensive. For years now, the EU has been unable to agree on a system for the fair and sensible distribution of refugees — who usually arrive in the countries bordering the Mediterranean, such as Greece and Italy — across all the EU states. There's no sign that this will change in the foreseeable future.

Watch video 02:13 Share Germany's new deportation law Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LEam Germany approves tougher deportation laws

Core task for Ursula von der Leyen

Yet this would be a policy that would at least satisfy the core EU states, such as Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Scandinavians: a clear definition of Europe as a continent of immigration — which it always has been. Specifying the limits of this, and formulating clear rules for distributing the burden, to which all countries would then adhere. First and foremost, though: humane treatment for people who reach the continent. Aid organizations say that around 4,000 refugees in Greece are unaccompanied minors — an indictment of the whole of the EU.

In a world where fewer and fewer rules are still observed, Europe must — despite Brexit, despite Donald Trump — find a way to return to its values. This doesn't mean randomly opening up the continent to refugees from all over the world. But one of the core tasks for the new EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, will be ensuring that the EU's refugee policy becomes braver and more reliable — and not allowing herself to be driven by the populists.