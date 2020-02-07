Opinion: The Bundesliga title race is still alive – just

A storm was brewing ahead of Bayern Munich's home game against RB Leipzig on Sunday evening.

Not only outside, with storm Sabine grounding flights and causing travel delays across Germany, but also in the country's sports media, as the broadcasters pulled out all the stops to market the top-of-the-table clash as the Spitzenspiel (top game) or Titel-Krimi (title race thriller).

In the end though, the goalless draw in the Allianz Arena was little more than the proverbial storm in a teacup. And the millions tuning in across the world for the biggest game of the Bundesliga season so far could be forgiven for wondering what all the fuss has been about.

This season's Bundesliga title race is the closest in any of Europe's top five leagues while the division also boasts some of the continent's top attacking talent. Not that Sunday's game reflected any of that.

DW's Matt Ford

Record champions Bayern made a mockery of RB Leipzig's challenger credentials with over 70 percent possession in a dominant first half, while Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner were guilty of missing golden opportunities as the visitors improved after the break.

Leon Goretzka was equally wasteful at the other end for Bayern as the Bundesliga's best and third-best attacks failed to fire. His teammate Thomas Müller admitted that neither team really wanted to take any risks in the closing stages. And for the sake of the Bundesliga title race, neutrals can be relieved that they didn't.

After Borussia Dortmund dramatically and predictably lost to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, a win for either side here would have opened up a gap at the top. Bayern, in particular, could have gone four points clear of Leipzig and six clear of Dortmund, leads which would have been difficult, if not impossible, to claw back.

As it is though, the top four remain separated by only four points and Borussia Mönchengladbach could make up even more ground should they win their game in hand – their local derby against Cologne on Sunday also fell victim to storm Sabine.

Bayern versus Leipzig may not have demonstrated the best the Bundesliga has to offer, but it may be for the best once the storm subsides.