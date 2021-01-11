 Opinion: Tesla′s rise should cheer climate change campaigners | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 11.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Opinion: Tesla's rise should cheer climate change campaigners

Equity investors, known for their myopic views, have been eternal procrastinators when it comes to climate risks. Tesla's meteoric rise shows they may be finally smelling the coffee, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.

Elon Musk stands in front of Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk has surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person

Tesla's market value has risen over 750% in the past year, valuing the electric vehicle maker and renewable energy company around $800 billion — more than the combined market cap of the nine largest car companies globally. This despite the carmaker selling less than 500,000 cars a year, a fraction of what Toyota or Volkswagen sell.

Tesla's stock has stood out in what has been an incredible year for global markets. While the likes of Apple, Amazon, Zoom, Netflix and the other "stay-at-home" stocks benefited from the popularity of their products during the pandemic, no one reason explains Tesla's tearaway performance.

In fact, there are plenty, including Tesla's potential to disrupt the auto industry, rising demand for electric vehicles, and retail investors coming to the party or even pure speculation. But one reason must offer a lot of hope to climate activists. It's that investors are increasingly realizing that a company selling cars that don't run on polluting fossil fuels is a key piece of the puzzle in combating climate change.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, who has become the world's richest person thanks to the share rally, is essentially being rewarded for trailblazing a path towards a sustainable future — a journey that traditional automakers have also embarked upon, albeit reluctantly, after having postponed the inevitable for years. 

Ashutosh Pandey

DW financial correspondent Ashutosh Pandey

Investors are betting that Tesla's colossal lead over rivals in terms of technology, design and brand value would help it dominate the market when combustion engines are eventually phased out as part of efforts by several countries to become carbon neutral over the next two to three decades.  

Their optimism has been backed by generous incentives from governments, including here in Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel last year snubbed traditional carmakers — a longtime darling of Berlin — by refusing to dole out any incentives for the purchase of conventional petrol and diesel cars. Instead, Merkel's largesse — a discount of up to €10,000 ($12,200) — was reserved for electric vehicles with a "view on the future."

Going green

Tesla is by no means an exception; shares in companies with stronger environmental, social and governance credentials have been lapped up by investors over the past few months. Solar power company Enphase, Chinese battery carmaker Nio and fuel cell maker Plug Power have all had a dream run rivaling or even eclipsing Tesla's.

There are encouraging signs even on the debt front. Green bond issuance shattered records amid global turmoil, surpassing $1 trillion last year, according to research company BloombergNEF.  The massive demand for green bonds — which are used to fund environmental projects — meant that companies like Volkswagen and Daimler could raise money from the markets at a much cheaper cost to fund their electric push. This effectively means that investors are beginning to charge a premium for non-green bonds. 

Watch video 06:17

What’s the lowdown on "green investments"?

 

Smelling the coffee

Investors have largely been ignoring climate risks despite the economic damage from climate disasters rising in recent years. The International Monetary Fund has warned that investors globally have been underestimating the economic fallouts from climate change. It predicts natural disasters such as wildfires, floods, droughts and storms may cost $1 trillion (€820 billion) annually starting in 2050.

But the COVID-19 outbreak seems to have forced investors to smell the coffee. The unprecedented economic damage unleashed by the pandemic shows just how costly being unprepared for major crises could prove to be.

It's a shame that we needed a pandemic of this scale to force investors to pause and think about the urgency to avert climate change. Let's hope this serendipitous realization survives well beyond the current crisis when oil producers and airlines return to their polluting ways with full force. The investor community still has a long way to go to burnish their green credentials.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    World's richest person

    Elon Musk's Tesla produces cars, but on the stock exchange, it gets treated like a tech high flier. Musk's firm has profited from the market hype around tech stocks during the pandemic and from investors betting on a greener future. The South African-born entrepreneur has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person with a total worth of $195 billion (€160 billion).

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in front of the Taj Mahal

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    How rich can you get?

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pictured with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the Taj Mahal) is in a class of his own. His e-commerce company has done brisk business during the pandemic, pushing Amazon shares to new records. Bezos, who is worth $185 billion, would have remained the world's richest person had it not been for a $38 billion divorce settlement in 2019.

  • Zoom founder Eric Yuan

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    Zooming in on Yuan

    The growing number of people working from home during the pandemic is a big boon for Eric Yuan. The founder of Zoom moved from China to the US when he was 27-years-old. After some years with rival WebEx, he launched his own video communications platform, with Zoom going public in 2019. Since the coronavirus crisis, shares have exploded. Yuan is estimated to own some $17 billion.

  • Peloton CEO John Foley

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    Fit for success

    Distancing rules and closed workout studios have played into the hands of John Foley. Back in 2013, he was still touting his connected workout equipment at Kickstarter. Today, people are willing to spend a lot on Peloton's at-home gym equipment. The company's shares have tripled during the pandemic, unexpectedly turning the almost 50-year-old Foley into a billionaire.

  • Shopify founder Tobias Lütke

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    Conquering the whole world

    Shopify enables traders to create their own online shops — a concept developed by Tobias Lütke. Born in Koblenz, Germany, he emigrated to Canada in 2002 and started out in a garage like so many other North Americans. Meanwhile, Shopify is Canada's most valuable enterprise, with its share price having doubled since March. Forbes magazine says 39-year-old Lütke is worth some $10 billion.

  • BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    Billionaire overnight

    As early as January this year, Ugur Sahin started backing the right horse by working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The drug developed by his Germany-based company BioNTech could soon secure medical approval. The vaccine has pushed Sahin, who hails from Turkey, into the public spotlight and made him super-rich. The value of the shares he holds is estimated to be $5 billion.

  • Dominik Richter, CEO of Hello Fresh

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    Ingredients for success

    Food services company HelloFresh is booming. Profits have more than tripled during the pandemic, figures from the latest quarterly earnings report showed in early November. Co-founder and shareholder Dominik Richter has been making the most of restaurants being closed. He's not quite in the same league as the richest pandemic profiteers, but he's got the right ingredients to catch up with them.

  • MacKenzie Scott

    Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

    Amazon one more time

    Jeff Bezos isn't the only one who's grown even richer through Amazon. Thanks to the shares she owns, Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott hit it big and climbed to top spot on the world's richest women list. She's estimated to be worth some $56 billion and obviously happened to be with the right partner at the right time.

    Author: Nicolas Martin


DW recommends

Climate finance hits hurdle in greening meat and dairy

As financiers start to divest from meat and dairy, can companies that thrive due to their ethical credentials take money from investors profiting from polluting industries?  

Self-driving cars sector struggles to stay on course

Uber's decision to sell off its driverless cars unit highlights problems inherent to the groundbreaking technology. Slower going may be the best approach.  

Coronavirus' top winners: From Netflix to Tesla

The coronavirus has battered the global economy. But not everyone is losing money. Video streaming platforms and home training systems are seeing a huge boom as people are social distancing and staying at home.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Elon Musk: The cult of the Tesla boss  

A new era of green investment  

Advertisement