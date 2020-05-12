 Opinion: Tanzanian children face a bleak future under lockdown | World| Breaking news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 12.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Tanzania

Opinion: Tanzanian children face a bleak future under lockdown

Tanzanian schoolkids need to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis. They are dependent on a variety of media and technologies for their school lessons. Children living in poverty have — once again — been left behind.

Two boys using a computer (imago stock&people)

Education is widely perceived as a stepping stone to Tanzania's goal of catching up with the 'advanced world' and building a middle class. 

As the the COVID-19 pandemic prevents people from moving about freely, cutting off physical contacts, new ways of learning and educating young people in isolation have become a central issue.

Children at school raise their hands (Imago/F. Stark)

It may be some time before children around the world can go back school

No access

The shutdown of schools has led to a new reliance on modern technology for virtual learning, shutting out thousands of poorer pupils from online lessons. Radios are considered unfashionable and many families cannot afford to buy a computer or a television for their children's education.

  • Children in South Sudan peer through a fence

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Children in 37 countries left behind

    UNICEF's analysis focused on children's chances of escaping extreme poverty, getting a basic education and avoiding a violent death. It showed that 37 countries have seen a clear decline in at least one of those areas in the past two decades. The main causes? Unrest, conflicts, financial crises and poor governance.

  • A girl holds a teddy bear amid the rubble in the Syrian town of Al Bab

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Not in my parents' footsteps

    There have been major efforts to improve child welfare around the world over the past two decades. But despite progress, millions of children still face massive challenges caused by factors outside of their control. According to a 2017 UNICEF report, one in 12 of the world's 2.2 billion children has far bleaker prospects today than the previous generation did 20 years ago.

  • A child stands on top of rubble in Sanaa province, Yemen

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Consequences of conflict

    According to UNICEF, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all countries experiencing major conflict — have seen a decline across more than one of the three areas measured. The most dramatic change, however, was recorded in the world's newest nation, South Sudan.

  • A sick 4-year-old boy lies on a bed in South Sudan

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    South Sudan

    South Sudan was the only country where children fared worse in all three categories than previous generations. After gaining independence in 2011, the country has been plagued by civil war and famine. Four-year-old Adeng Macher, pictured above, is one of an estimated 2 million people who are near starvation.

  • Child soldiers holding guns in Yemen

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Growing up with war

    Violent deaths among children below the age of 19 have increased in seven countries: Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. Above, armed Yemeni children ride in the back of a truck with soldiers loyal to President Hadi. The UN says hundreds of children have been killed in the country since 2015, while more than 1,000 have been recruited as child soldiers.

  • A young boy in Madagascar drags an empty jerry can

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Surviving on under $1.90 a day

    The share of people living on less than $1.90 (85 euro cents) a day has increased in 14 countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the UN, around 19 percent of the world's children live in extreme poverty.

  • A child writes on a blackboard outside in South Sudan

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    A chance in the classroom

    The number of children getting a primary school education has dropped in 21 countries, including Syria, Bolivia, Jordan and Tanzania. The problem is most acute in West and Central Africa. Above, students take part in an English class in Bentiu, South Sudan, in 2011. Violence in the country has forced a quarter of schools to shut down, preventing an estimated 2 million kids from attending class.

  • Syrian refugees sit in a classroom

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    World Children's Day

    UNICEF's report was released on World Children's Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.


Digital life

Many Tanzanians watch radio and TV broadcasts on their cellphones. Those children who own phones usually have low-budget models that don't support the apps they need for their education programs. The government, which used to provide radios to communities, stopped doing so many years ago.

A mobile phones is therefore the most likely platform for a learner under lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tanzania Daressalam Fahrgäste mit Mundmasken (DW/S. Khamis)

Face masks are mandatory in Tanzania's public transportation

How to cope with sudden change

For students, communication is crucial for success because it ensures guidance and supervision by teachers. But can the youth cope with the sudden change of routine? 

Keeping up-to-date with virtual video lessons is often an issue because not everybody has access to a constant electricity supply. Even those homes and institutions with power suffer from frequent outages.

Students with the necessary technology — and the means to power it — are willing and able to forge ahead in pursuit of their education.

  • Algerien Joe Batoury mit Coronavirus Gesichtsmaske (Mizo Ozim)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Masks with personality in Algeria

    Mounia Lazali, a designer in Algeria, has sewn and donated hundreds of masks – singer Joe Batoury models one of her designs, above. She told DW people "want to assert their culture and their tastes, so I think that the mask will not escape the fashion effect. If that can encourage people to protect themselves more, art will have succeeded in its mission by entering citizens’ everyday lives."

  • Ruanda Designer Alexander Bell Nshimiyimana mit Gesichtsmaske (Alexander Bell Nshimiyimana)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Tackling mask shortages in Rwanda

    Rwanda-based tailor Alexander Nshimiyimana (second from left, above) told DW he has been producing colorful masks like these because of the stock shortages in the country. Nshimiyimana has tried to keep the price of his masks as affordable as possible so that more people can get access to one. His masks sell for around 50 US cents – while those in Rwanda's pharmacies retail for around US $2.

  • Liberia Gesichtsmaske von Bombchel Factory (Marcelle Yhap)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Splashes of color in Liberia

    Liberia-based The Bombchel Factory is an ethical fashion company which helps its all-female staff to become self-sufficient by offering them training in making garments. It is turning unsold skirts into bright face masks like this one, above. For every purchased mask, another gets donated to someone unable to quarantine at home – because they don’t have anywhere to stay.

  • Fashion Gesichtsmaske Kenia Nairobi (Getty Images/AFP/G. Odhiambo)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Stylish masks in Kenya

    Kenyan fashion designer David Avido (above), founder of the label 'lookslike avido,' poses with a mask he made, created from leftover cloth. Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya in March, 'lookslike avido' has so far created and distributed more than 10,000 masks for free to communities in and around the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

  • Kamerun Gesichtsmaske von Ange Goufack (Edmonde Kennang)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Cameroon sister designers do their bit

    Ange Goufack (left) and her sister Edmonde Kennang (right) have been producing these colorful face masks in Cameroon, with added plastic across the eyes. Since April 13, the government there has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Fashion Gesichtsmaske Tunesien (Getty Images/AFP/F. Belaid)

    Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

    Donating masks to hospitals in Tunisia

    When the coronavirus crisis started, Tunisian designer Myriam Riza (above, adjusting a mask at the workshop of her Miss Anais label) was contacted by hospitals suffering from mask shortages. She produces the masks and distributes them to hospitals using donated fabric. To offset the cost of continuing to provide free masks to clinics, Riza decided to create masks for individual paying customers.

    Author: Melanie Hall


Opportunities arise from the crisis

The COVID-19 crisis also provides many teachers with an unexpected opportunity to incorporate information and communication technologies into virtual lessons. If teachers fail to add to their skillsets, they are likely to add to the growing list of roblems posed by the pandemic.

While the situation is a challenging one, it also provides an opportunity for those who are willing to take the lead. Urban populations around the world are bound to adapt to the new way of working, but what is seen my many as a temporary measure could quite easily become a permanent one.  

It took just three months for the world to realize how much of an invisible, silent menace the coronavirus was. Not only has it killed hundreds of thousands of people, it had also thrown the lives of millions into disarray and upset the prospects of a similar number of young people.

Protect cyberspace 

Everybody has a story to tell about the disease that is challenging all businesses and professions. Now is the time for Africa's young generation to show how it can help by designing apps and providing new services.

For instance, every students need their own textbooks which they cannot share with others in order to avoid contagion. Printers should start churning out books for the whole nation. Booksellers and stationers everywhere must be well-stocked.

We have to make sure that we flatten the infection curve. But we also need to do more to guard against malicious online activities that target public institutions, which could include the education sector. The pandemic has helped reveal our weaknesses as individuals and as a nation. It is time to react quickly and prepare because, the worst may not be far off. 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:07

The lockdown holds opportunities, too

DW recommends

How East Africa is fighting locusts amid coronavirus

East Africa is battling its worst locust invasion in decades. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, countries are fighting to stop a new generation of locusts swarms, which could jeopardize food security. (11.05.2020)  

Tanzania under fire from WHO for lackluster response to COVID-19 pandemic

Authorities in the country have been lax in issuing updates on the number of coronavirus infections, while President John Magufuli has stubbornly refused to introduce stringent measures to slow the spread of the virus. (01.05.2020)  

Related content

Südafrika Lockdown Ausgangssperre Kinder

Lifting Africa's COVID-19 lockdown poses problems 12.05.2020

African countries have been seeking the right response to the crisis. South Africa and Nigeria have started easing lockdown restrictions to give the economy breathing space. Experts have warned that it may be too soon.

Deutschland COVID-19 Intensivstation im Havelhöhe Krankenhaus in Berlin

Coronavirus latest: Germany's disease prevention agency downplays increased infection rate 12.05.2020

Germany's infection rate has spiked over 1, however the Robert Koch Institute says it is not representative of the whole country. In the US, Trump says he is unfazed by the White House outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

Symbolbild Impfung Kind in Deutschland

Can a tuberculosis vaccine help combat COVID-19? 11.05.2020

VPM1002 is the name of a new tuberculosis vaccine that could possibly help control the novel coronavirus. Several studies have been initiated and seem promising.

Advertisement