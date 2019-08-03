 Opinion: Schalke′s identity crisis shows no sign of ending under David Wagner | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.09.2019

Sports

Opinion: Schalke's identity crisis shows no sign of ending under David Wagner

Schalke's erratic start to the season has come as little surprise given their penchant for unpredictability over the past few seasons. New coach David Wagner appears to have picked up where his predecessor left off.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 - Hertha BSC Cheftrainer David Wagner (picture-alliance/RHR-FOTO/K. Rabas)

One win, one draw, one loss. A record that would smack of mediocrity at most clubs across Europe but, as Schalke head into the international break, it feels indicative of a wider unpredictability which has plagued the club in recent years.

Their record over the past 3 seasons tells you all you need to know: 10th, 2nd and 14th. Where’s the consistency? What's the target this year? Bookmakers have them down to finish 7th this time round but what, exactly, are they basing that on? One imagines fans wouldn’t be overly surprised if another relegation battle is endured come spring. 

The warning signs are there already. Despite scoring three goals in the league so far this season – all of them arriving in Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Hertha Berlin - only one of their players has actually found the back of the net. Jonjoe Kenny, a right-back on loan from Premier League side Everton, added an inconsequential third after a pair of slapstick own goals had already gifted them victory.

Attack has been an issue for a while now. Schalke scored the fourth fewest of any Bundesliga club last campaign with 37, only better than the three relegated sides. Mark Uth, signed from Hoffenheim on the back of an impressive 2017/18 campaign, was signed to add support to the reliable Guido Burgstaller. Uth has scored just twice in the past 12 months and failed to feature at all so far this campaign.

No senior strikers were added in the summer despite last season’s struggles and midfield has been bereft of creativity since the departures of Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer. New coach David Wagner is known as a pragmatist; his Huddersfield side scored the fewest goals of any club during his one and a half seasons in England's top flight. 

Deutsche Welle Edward McCambridge Portrait (DW/B. Geilert)

DW's Ed McCambridge

You’d think the 14th richest club in the world might have sought a bit more spark going forward. Forbes has them above the likes of AC Milan and Roma in their annual revenue league table but the summer spending has been minimal. They’re one of just two clubs in the top 15 of that list – alongside Manchester United – not to be participating in the Champions League this season and have spent less than any other team in the top 20.

Not only have results been poor for a long time now, but off the field issues involving Chairman Clemens Tönnies, on the eve of the new season, saw part of the fanbase turn against the club. It’s fair to say, if wins are hard to come by, a string of concerning remarks about Africans isn’t likely to turn the ship around. Schalke have always prided themselves on being a club for the people. Alienating their supporters seems ill-advised given there is little to shout about from the stands as it is. 

Nach rassistischen Aeusserungen-Mehrheit fordert Ruecktritt von Toennies. (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/E. Kremser)

Club Chairman Clemens Tönnies has caused ire among the club's passionate fanbase

The international break has, however, come at the perfect time. That win against Hertha will have given a morale boost before they head off to their respective nations and Wagner now has a couple of weeks to fine-tune his plans ahead of potentially easier fixtures against Paderborn and Mainz.

Lose those, though, and a run to the end of October including games against Leipzig, Hoffenheim and fierce rivals Dortmund might just spell the end of the coach's reign in Gelsenkirchen before it's even got going. The water's been rising for a while now, it's sink or swim time for Schalke. 

