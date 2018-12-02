 Opinion: Remembering George H.W. Bush subtly shows what was lost in Trump era | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 05.12.2018

Americas

Opinion: Remembering George H.W. Bush subtly shows what was lost in Trump era

The memorial service for George H.W. Bush honored the life of the last World War II veteran president. The event marks a watershed moment for Germany and the United States, says DW's Michael Knigge.

Memorial for George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral (Reuters/J. Ernst)

For once, political Washington seemed to hark back to its traditional ways. For about two hours on this frigid December morning all living presidents gathered to honor one of their own at the city's National Cathedral. Foreign dignitaries including the current and former leaders of key United States allies, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, were not only present, but in the case of Mulroney, who gave a eulogy, played a significant role in the proceedings.

And the fact that President Donald Trump was invited this time — unlike at the memorial service held for Republican Senator John McCain three months ago at the very same place, where he was persona non grata — speaks to the character of George H.W. Bush and his family, who planned the event. The late President Bush and his family wanted this to be a moment where the nation comes together to remember and honor the service of one its leaders and where the current political strife, party affiliations and deep divisions that plague this country are put aside, albeit for just a few hours. They chose to do this despite the fact that Bush previously had made no secret of his disdain for Trump and his brand of politics. 

Partial success

It succeeded partially, at the superficial level. While the fact that all living presidents were present and none of the eulogists made any overt references to Trump and the toxic political climate he has and continues to fuel must already be counted as a success, it nevertheless cannot cloak the deep political gulf and the divergent character between Bush and the current office holder.

Michael Knigge Kommentarbild App

Michael Knigge is DW's US correspondent

That gulf was never addressed explicitly at the funeral service. It did not have to be, because it is implicit when recounting key aspects of Bush's life, character and presidency. One of the best examples was his support for German unification at a time when many other international leaders were reluctant or openly opposed to it.

Support for Germany

What made Bush's backing of German unification particularly poignant was that he himself had served as a soldier and nearly lost his life in World War II. And while the fall of the Berlin Wall, the peaceful end of the Cold War and German unification often seem inevitable in hindsight, they weren't. Just imagine how things could have turned out with the current US president at the helm during that crucial period of history. Bush supported Germany unification because he believed the country had successfully grappled with its past and because he believed in the strength and endurance of its democracy.

Read more: George H.W. Bush viewed Germany as friend and partner, says ex-World Bank boss

Bush offered the united country a unique "partnership in leadership" role alongside the US, something Germans could not really grasp back then and probably still can't today. Bush, the last US president of the World War II generation, arguably was an outlier. While his successors — until the current one — all considered Germany an important partner and ally, because of his role in German unification his bond with Germany runs deeper. Bush really was a true friend of Germany.

Domestic achievements

Bush is often considered a successful president when it comes to foreign policy, but he can also boast domestic achievements. He signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, which outlawed discrimination against people with disabilities. Working with a Democratic Congress, Bush defied his own campaign pledge and his Republican Party and reached a deal to raise taxes in an effort to control the ballooning budget.

Read more:George H.W. Bush's leadership style was 'exact opposite' of Donald Trump

That move probably cost him his re-election, but it was later seen a crucial first step towards economic responsibility. And after his election defeat against Bill Clinton, he formed close personal ties to his successor and his wife, Hillary Clinton, who were by that that time already loathed by most Republicans.

Those traits seem nostalgic, almost quaint today when "winning" against the other side at all costs is what matters in politics.

Watershed moment      

All of this not to say that Bush's record was unblemished. It wasn't. There are many aspects of his presidency that are deeply controversial, among them the use of a racist campaign ad, the invasion of Panama, his response to the AIDS crisis or his pardoning of people involved in the Iran-Contra affair.

Read more:How George H.W. Bush's failed Somalia intervention shaped US-Africa ties

Nevertheless, Bush was arguably the last US president who was accepted by most Americans, regardless of party affiliation, as "their" president. That's why his passing and his legacy truly mark a watershed moment in history, not just for Germany, but for the US as well.

  • USA Begräbnis George H.W. Bush Senior l Trauergemeinde in der National Cathedral (Reuters/A. Harnik)

    George H.W. Bush bid farewell in Washington

    Former presidents say goodbye

    The flag-draped casket carrying the body of George H.W. Bush was carried into National Cathedral at noon. US President Donald Trump and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter were in attendance. The ceremony capped three days of remembrance in the US capital.

  • Hearse carrying George Bush's casket makes its way through Washington, DC (Getty Images/W. McNamee)

    George H.W. Bush bid farewell in Washington

    Somber arrival

    George H.W. Bush's body arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Mourners paid their respects as members of the armed forces accompanied the casket on its way from nearby Joint Base Andrews to the US Capitol building. Bush died at his home in Houston on Friday at the age of 94.

  • The casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush arrives at the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC, December 3, 2018 (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    George H.W. Bush bid farewell in Washington

    'Humble servant'

    Vice President Mike Pence thanked Bush's family for sharing a "special man" with the country and the world after the casket arrived in the Capitol building on Monday. He said the world was "more peaceful, prosperous and secure" because of Bush's time in office. The former president's body will return to Texas for a private funeral on Thursday.

  • A military honor guard team carries the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush into the U.S Capitol on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC (Getty Images/M. Gash)

    George H.W. Bush bid farewell in Washington

    'A great Patriot'

    The speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, praised Bush as a "great patriot." Trump, who was not in the Capitol, wrote on Twitter that he was "looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush" at Wednesday's funeral. The public were permitted to pay their respects in the Capitol from late Monday until Wednesday.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects

    George H.W. Bush bid farewell in Washington

    Solemn salute

    US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived later in the evening to pay their respects, once the Bush family had departed. Trump stood at the casket for two minutes before saluting.

  • George H. W. Bush's service dog lies in front of his coffin (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Sisley)

    George H.W. Bush bid farewell in Washington

    A loyal friend

    Bush's service dog Sully also made the trip to Washington. Bush's son, former President George W. Bush, posted a picture of the yellow Labrador retriever lying down in front of Bush's casket. The post was captioned with the phrase "Mission Complete" and the hashtag "#Remembering41."

    Author: Alexander Pearson


  

