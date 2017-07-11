 Opinion: Raif Badawi is free, but world must speak out for other jailed journalists | Opinion | DW | 12.03.2022

Opinion

Opinion: Raif Badawi is free, but world must speak out for other jailed journalists

Blogger Raif Badawi has been released from Saudi prison after completing his sentence. But ongoing restrictions on his freedom and a crackdown on free press means the world can't afford to be silent, says Justin Shilad.

Protesters from Reporters Without Borders, including one holding a sign showing imprisoned Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, demonstrate outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Berlin

Governments around the world should raise their voices on behalf of all imprisoned journalists, says Justin Shilad

After nearly a decade behind bars, Saudi authorities have finally released Raif Badawi from prison. Badawi, a blogger who used his writings and online forums to advocate for secularism and liberal values, was arrested in June 2012 and sentenced a year later to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes. He endured 50 lashes as part of his sentence, but global pressure may have saved him from even more.

While Badawi was in prison, Saudi Arabia witnessed two seemingly contradictory trends. Under the de facto reign of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has turned into one of the top jailers of journalists worldwide and an epicenter of surveillance and spyware technology. The crown prince himself has gained notoriety in 2018 for likely ordering the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post.

Watch video 02:47

Khashoggi's fiancee deplores lack of justice

Yet at the same time, the crown prince escaped any direct penalty from the US government and the international community, and the world has accepted Saudi Arabia under Mohammed bin Salman as an increasingly important actor on the global stage.

Badawi reflected changing views on religion, liberalism

But Badawi's arrest and sentencing came years before bin Salman's ascent to power, and his writing is an example of how independent journalism continues in one of the world's most censored states.

Badawi started an online discussion forum in 2006 where Saudis could discuss politics and religion. By 2008, he had already been detained at least once, yet he continued to develop the forum until it became the Free Saudi Liberals network, with thousands of registered users. Over the next few years, he continued to help run the forum while publishing columns advocating secularism and liberalism in local and regional outlets.

Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, takes part in a rally for his freedom in Montreal

Ensaf Haidar, Badawi's wife, has consistently called for her husband's release

Badawi's writing and work moderating the forums reflected Saudis' changing views on the role of religion and liberalism in Saudi society — a dynamic that Saudi authorities have alternately denied and attempted to take credit for.

A Saudi court responded to Badawi's writings by sentencing him to seven years in prison and 600 lashes — a sentence that was increased on appeal in May 2014 to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes, a fine of 1 million Saudi riyal ($267,000/€244,000) and a 10-year travel ban after his prison sentence. Saudi authorities publicly lashed Badawi 50 times in January 2015, but repeatedly postponed the remaining sessions, ostensibly out of concern for his health.

Saudi government sensitive to criticism

But the international outcry after the first round of lashes suggests Saudi authorities are indeed concerned about worldwide public opinion and their global standing. After Khashoggi's murder, the Saudi government responded with ferocity when Canada's Foreign Ministry criticized the arrest of Badawi's sister, Samar Badawi, in 2019.

If the Saudi government's expulsion of the Canadian ambassador in response was meant as a warning to other countries who would criticize the country's rights record, it should also indicate how sensitive they are to criticism.

Raif Badawi may be free, but Saudi authorities continue to impose a travel ban on him and others, subjecting him to another unbearable decade of separation from his family. Meanwhile, the Saudi government continues to enjoy the military support of the US and EU member states, even as other journalists languish in prison in deplorable circumstances. The international condemnation that followed the first round of Badawi's lashings has subsided, as Saudi authorities' violations against journalists multiplied.

Watch video 05:48

Students in Russia fight for press freedom

Need for continued international pressure

The international community must keep the pressure on Saudi authorities to release all other detained journalists, stop imposing onerous restrictions on those who have been released from jail, end their regime of censorship and surveillance and meaningfully pursue justice for Khashoggi's murder. As horrifying as it was for Badawi to have to endure 50 lashes, there's reason to believe that international pressure kept him from a grimmer fate.

Badawi's release from prison should not signal a return to business as usual with the kingdom — instead, it should be a reminder of the stakes of silence, and the need for continued international pressure.

Over the past three years, the ongoing imprisonment of Saudi journalists and lack of accountability for Khashoggi's murder has drawn an uncomfortable silence from the international community. With Badawi out of jail, governments around the world should raise their voices once again on behalf of all other imprisoned journalists. If he wasn't afraid to speak out, then countries that claim to value free expression shouldn't be afraid to either.

Justin Shilad is a senior researcher on Middle East and North Africa at the Committee to Protect Journalists.

  • Crowd at the scene of the shooting of Peter R de Vries, with several police officers

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Amsterdam in shock

    Tuesday evening in the middle of the Dutch capital, Amsterdam. Well-known crime reporter Peter R. de Vries leaves a television studio and is shot by unknown assailants. Various indications point to an organized crime syndicate being behind the attack. Two men were taken into custody several hours after the shooting.

  • Still of Peter R de Vries in character for the Dutch film De Grote Sinterklaas

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    One of the country's best-known crime reporters

    De Vries has reported on organized crime in his country for many years. Prior to the shooting, he was working as a personal adviser to a crown witness, who is scheduled to testify against a well-known crime boss. The brother of the crown witness and his lawyer were both murdered several years ago. De Vries is fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital.

  • Flowers and candles surround a note that says Fight Peter, illustrated with a heart

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Hope and fear

    "Such a thing cannot happen in the middle of Europe!" This was the reaction that many Dutch people had following Tuesday’s shooting. A number of people have since visited the crime scene, leaving flowers and get-well wishes. Sadly, de Vries is not the first journalist to fall victim of a murder plot in the European Union.

  • Flowers at the site of the murder of the Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Birthplace of democracy

    Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz was murdered in southern Athens on April 9. Two masked men riding a motorcycle shot the veteran crime reporter 10 times. An experienced reporter, Karaivaz covered a number of corruption cases involving Greek bureaucrats and organized crime syndicates.

  • Colorful flowers and a black-and-white photo of Daphne Caruana Galizia

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Killed by a car bomb

    Investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia covered corruption in Malta’s political and business sphere. The 53-year-old was killed after a car bomb was detonated inside her vehicle on October 16, 2017. A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after confessing to the crime. The accused mastermind, a well-known businessman, is currently on trial for the murder.

  • A woman lights a candle at a street memorial to Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Killed in their own home

    Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak was shot dead along with his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, by hired assassins on February 21, 2018. The 28-year-old focused his reporting on organized crime syndicates, tax evasion and corruption among Slovak oligarchs and politicians. Their murders shocked Europe and led to the resignation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

  • A sign at a protest says Wolne Media! — Polish for Free Media — near a rainbow flag

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    'Free media!'

    In 2015, Polish journalist Lukasz Masiak was beaten to death in a bowling club. Masiak had been covering corruption, illegal drug activity and arbitrary arrests. Poland's government remains in focus because of various human rights violations. Poles continue to protest the government's latest measures to undermine a free press.

  • Protesters hold signs and a banner that say: Je suis Charlie — I am Charlie in French

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    I am Charlie

    In January 2015, 12 people were killed in an attack on the offices of French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo. Hundreds of thousands of people protested globally for freedom of speech and the press using the hashtag "Je suis Charlie." In November of that year, music journalist Guillaume Barreau-Decherf was murdered when terrorists attacked Paris' famous Bataclan music venue.

  • Twitter screenshot of post by Erk Acarer in which he shows his beaten face, Turkish text

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Turkish journalist attacked in Berlin

    Berlin-based Turkish journalist Erk Acarer, a harsh critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was attacked in his apartment by three men on July 7. Writing in Turkish on Twitter, Acarer said: "I was attacked with knives and fists inside my home in Berlin." The three suspects threatened to come back if he did not stop reporting.

  • An armor-clad police officer leans into a woman whose helmet is clearly marked Press

    Violence against journalists 'in the heart of Europe'

    Reporters with borders?

    It is not always the case that journalists fear for their lives. Increasingly, though, they are being prevented from doing their job — be it by angry protesters, police or security forces. In this picture, French riot police confront a member of the press during a demonstration against the country’s new security bill.

    Author: Burak Ünveren


DW recommends

Saudi Arabia: Many activists remain in jail

Raif Badawi has been released after 10 years in prison. However, the well-known blogger was not the only activist behind bars for expressing dissenting views.  

Raif Badawi's wife: 'I am fighting for my husband'

Ensaf Haidar has made the battle for the release of her husband from prison her life's work. The wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi is passionate about the challenge, even in the face of opposition from her own family.  

Khashoggi report: US issues muted response against Saudi Arabia

Following the report about the killing of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the US says it is focused on the "future conduct" of Saudi Arabia.  

