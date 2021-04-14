Opinion: PSG vs. Bayern proof Champions League reform plans are greed over good

No fans, a relentless treadmill of games, sportswashing and COVID-19; it's been difficult not to become a little jaded by the context in which elite-level football is being played at the moment.

But the breathtaking quality and intensity of Bayern Munich's 1-0 win (and aggregate loss) to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday made it possible to remember why, when you strip away the oil money, gambling sponsors, commercial partners and naked greed, it's such a compelling sport.

In addition to the quality, it was the jeopardy and scarcity of the contest that made it so gripping. The current champions of Germany and France had met just 10 times before (although the last meeting was both recent and significant) and the tie was on a knife edge from the moment Kylian Mbappe gave PSG the lead in Munich last week.

But the qualities of jeopardy and scarcity are under attack from the greedy, protectionist overtures of the European Club Association's plans, likely to be backed by UEFA, for a new Champions League format.

Safety net

The so-called "Swiss system" backed by the European Club Association, will mean nearly twice as many games, no significant breaks between rounds of matches and looks set to provide an extra safety net for traditional European powers to qualify even if they have a poor domestic season. Failure will barely be conceivable for those with deep enough pockets.

In essence, UEFA look likely to bow to the richest clubs in order to stop a breakaway league that has been mooted for decades by essentially creating their own, at a significant cost to the rest of its member clubs. The shop will be shuttered.

DW's Matt Pearson

There were points in last night's game where that didn't seem to matter. Where the combination play between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, or the midfield probings of Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba were enough on their own. But, in reality, the context in which those players were excelling matters. If this had been in some preseason tournament played in a neutral country thousands of miles away, few would have cared. And rightly so.

Chipping away

While the ECA plans seem to be driven by self-interest, greed, and a desire to protect those who should be best equipped to protect themselves, one could argue that at least it will lead to more games being played between the best teams.

But most of those are likely to be stripped of meaning. Bayern, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and the rest are likely to have more than enough to swipe away any teams from less wealthy leagues, before playing a few games of significance at the end.

Even when so much of it is missing from football at the moment, context matters. To mitigate the threat of failure is to mitigate one of the sport's central pillars. And we've lost enough of them already.