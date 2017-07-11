 Opinion: President-elect Joe Biden set to crank up pressure on Russia | Opinion | DW | 26.12.2020

Opinion: President-elect Joe Biden set to crank up pressure on Russia

Once in office, Joe Biden could make life much tougher for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president-elect, however, also needs to learn from his past mistakes, writes Miodrag Soric.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks

Most members of Biden's Cabinet are political veterans, used to dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin

As 2020 draws to a close, Russia finds itself more isolated than ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Russia is at odds with most of its European neighbors — except Belarus, headed by dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

While the concerns of Russia's European neighbors stem from historical experience, Russia's current foreign policy does little to assuage them. Joe Biden's nominee for US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, views Russia's conduct as aggressive and erratic. He wants to hold Russia accountable for dangerous actions like sending troops to Ukraine and supporting Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

Thus far, Moscow has been unfazed by Blinken's statements. But that will change if the US imposes stricter sanctions on Russia, which could well happen next year. Washington has not yet, for instance, imposed sanctions over the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. It may also exert more pressure to thwart the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Veteran staffers

Most members of Biden's Cabinet are political veterans, many of whom previously served in Barack Obama's administration. They, like Biden, have experience in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Washington refuses to accept a world divided into spheres of influence, as it did during the Cold War. The US, therefore, wants Russia to steer clear of Belarusian politics — even if most people there want to see Lukashenko gone. Washington, similarly, wants Russia to accept the country of Georgia as a possible NATO member. Wherever it can, the US will push against Moscow's influence. And there is little Russia can do about this.

Miodrag Soric

DW Chief Correspondent Miodrag Soric

Russia is growing weaker. The Kremlin has failed to take action these past years. The modernization of Russia's economy — touted by Putin a while back — has not happened. Profits accrued by Russian banks and other businesses are trickling away. Russia's economy still relies on exporting natural resources. Highly trained graduates keep leaving Russia to find work abroad.

Real wages have been declining for years and capital flight is costing the country billions. At the same time, foreign investment in Russia is down. Russia's military interventions in Ukraine, Syria and Libya — celebrated in patriotic propaganda in state-controlled media — are little consolation for ordinary Russians.

Russia will only change its behavior if it must. Washington and Europe are prepared for years of confrontation with Russia. Still, Russia and the West will cooperate on fighting international terrorism, restoring the Iran nuclear deal and tackling climate change. Nevertheless, Russia will be perceived as a foe, rather than friend.

Moscow needs Beijing

How will Russia react? It will seek closer ties with China, for economic reasons alone. The relationship between both will be clear: China will remain the economic giant, while Russia will be the weak junior partner.

Moscow's military might change little about its foreign policy status. NATO remains more powerful — and even more so now that President-elect Biden and Europe will once more coordinate their foreign policy.

Moscow is isolated, yet refuses to acknowledge this fact, as became evident at Putin's annual year-end press conference. It seems Putin has lost touch with reality.

  • Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

    Blinken is a longtime confidant of President-elect Joe Biden. He's served under two Democratic presidents as well as a key aide on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also served as a deputy national security adviser and deputy secretary of state in the second Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.

  • General Lloyd Austin III

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    General Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary

    Austin was a controversial pick — his long career as a military officer requires a Congressional waiver before he can be confirmed. Austin held a series of prominent roles in the US Army and worked with Obama during the US withdrawal from Iraq. If successful, he would be the first Black Pentagon chief.

  • Janet Yellen

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary

    Biden's nominee for the top position — the first woman ever if confirmed — goes some way towards fulfilling his promise to select a diverse cabinet. Yellen served on the policymaking committee of the Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis and advised Bill Clinton. She would be taking the reigns during one of the worst economic crises in US history.

  • Ronald Klain

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Ron Klain, Chief of Staff

    A veteran of Washington DC, Klain was an early pick for Biden. As White House chief of staff, he will work closely with the president, setting his agenda and coordinating the levers of power. Klain worked with Biden before when he was vice president as well as serving directly under former President Barack Obama as the Ebola Czar.

  • Xavier Becerra

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Xavier Becerra, Health Secretary

    The California Attorney General was picked to head up the health department under Biden's incoming cabinet during a global health crisis that has hit the US particularly hard. Becerra also helped in passing the Affordable Care Act when he sat in Congress. If confirmed by the Senate, he would be the first Latino appointed to the role.

  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    John Kerry, climate change envoy

    The former secretary of state will become Biden's special presidential envoy for climate. Kerry served as a senator from Massachusetts from 1983 to 2013 before taking the top foreign policy role in the second Obama administration. Kerry signed the Paris Climate Agreement for the United States in 2015 — Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord two years later.

  • Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Job Biden's nominee to become the US ambassador to the UN

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN

    Thomas-Greenfield served in high-level State Department positions under Obama from 2013 to 2017. She led US policy in sub-Saharan African during the Ebola outbreak. Biden plans to restore the UN ambassador role to a White House Cabinet position.

  • Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

    The Cuban-American headed Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama. He led the implementation of the DACA program that allowed so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the US illegally as children, to stay in the country. If confirmed, he would become the first immigrant and Hispanic to head the Department of Homeland Security.

  • Jake Sullivan standing next to Hillary Clinton in 2009

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser

    Sullivan served as Biden's national security adviser from 2013 to 2014 while he was vice president. He also served as Hillary Clinton's deputy when she was Secretary of State. He later served as her chief foreign policy adviser during her unsuccessful presidential bid in 2016.

  • Avril Haines, Joe Biden's pick for Director of National Intelligence

    Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks?

    Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

    Haines was the first woman to serve as deputy director of the CIA, a role she held from 2013 to 2015. She succeeded Antony Blinken as deputy national security adviser when he moved over to the state department in 2015. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to head the US intelligence community.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


Time to learn from mistakes

These days, power is defined primarily through economic clout. This is why Russia is so weak. Sure, the West is also feeling the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. But once it has passed, economic growth will ensue. The US and Europe can mint as much currency as they like — and global confidence in their economies will remain strong. 

Future President Biden has made political mistakes in the past. During his time serving as US senator and vice president, he backed the US interventions in Libya and Iraq, for example. In the eyes of many Democrats, he is seen as a hawk on foreign policy matters. But in just a few weeks, he will succeed President Donald Trump, affording him an opportunity to show he has learned from past mistakes.

This opinion article has been translated from German. 

