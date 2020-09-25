 Opinion poll: What’s your favorite European cuisine? | Lifestyle | DW | 25.09.2020

Lifestyle

Opinion poll: What’s your favorite European cuisine?

European cuisine offers an impressive variety. As diverse as the different countries are, so too are their national dishes. Which of the many European cuisines is your personal favorite?

European cuisine is hugely diverse, with every country boasting its own specialties. Italian and French are among the most internationally renowned cuisines. A little less well-known is Slovenian cuisine, but this small Balkan state is becoming a nation of gourmets. The Michelin Guide even released its first ever edition dedicated entirely to Slovenia. And it’s not just gourmet cuisine that’s on the rise. Traditional delicacies also have pride of place at the table.

What we’d love to know is: which European cuisine is your favorite?

- Italian
- French
- German
- British
- Other (please specify)

We’re looking forward to your answers. And perhaps you’ll be the lucky winner! As a thank you we’re giving away a rucksack in an exclusive DW design, along with a few little surprise extras. 

Closing date for entries is 2 October 2020, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

