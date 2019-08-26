 Opinion: Optimists are stupid. Serves them right. | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Life-prolonging optimism

Opinion: Optimists are stupid. Serves them right.

Research by Boston University's School of Medicine in the USA suggests optimists have a 50 percent chance of living longer than pessimists. The study fills DW's Zulfikar Abbany with dread.

Smiling woman doing an acrobatic jump on a grassy field for fun (Colourbox/V. Koval)

If there was a school of pessimism, mine would be the School of Woody Allen: "I see the glass half full, but of poison."

For many years, I stole from another darksider, the British author Will Self. At a reading in London sometime in the 1990s, someone in the audience asked whether Self saw himself as a pessimist or an optimist. It was a reasonable question, given that he'd just been reading from his novel, "How The Dead Live."

Self pondered, then said he was neither. He was a "meliorist" instead.

"I believe," he said — and I'm paraphrasing here because, while I was there, I did not take notes — "that the world can be improved by great effort."

Twenty-odd years later and I'm reading "Seven Types of Atheism" by the philosopher John Gray. And I've realized that I may not be a meliorist after all. I still believe the human animal's existence (and the animal animal's as well) can be improved, and that we can progress if we invest a little effort. Or a little more.

Filmmaker Woody Allen stands in front of advertising for Amazon Studios (picture-alliance/AP/E. Agostini)

The Allen School of Pessimism: The filmmaker's had a rough time with Amazon studios

But what I've learned is that progress means different things to different people. Is progress spiritual, ethical, mechanical, technical? And is any of that (being better) the sole reason for life?

Is this progress?

Progress needn't be humanity's greatest goal. Certainly not technical progress, or even medical progress. We could strive for something far more essential to life and our communal way of life on Earth. Or our goal could be nothing at all.

Ask yourself whether the notion of living longer — or living forever, with our brains uploaded to the great cloud in the sky — can be an end in and of itself.

Look around you. We're all busy creating legacies — both digital and analog ones. There is a real desire among some people and groups to live longer. And live on.

So, this new research out of Boston University's School of Medicine, suggesting that optimists live longer, ought to strike a positive chord with many people around the world.

The researchers monitored the progress of 1,429 men and 69,744 women over three decades, adjusting for various self-induced and environmental health factors. They found that optimists had a 50 percent higher chance than pessimists of living to the age of 85.

Their findings also suggest there are simple tools we can all employ to be more optimistic about life and, as a result, live longer.

But it also shoves a wedge between optimists and pessimists.

Ultimately, we like to pity pessimists. Look down upon them. We tell them to pull up their socks, hold their heads high, puff their chest and keep marching onwards and upwards. It's as if by doing so, pessimists will achieve a higher status, perhaps something "closer to godliness."

But is that truly so?

Is optimism the only way to live?

A sad man and woman, a couple, lie together in bed (picture-alliance)

Don't sweat the bed stuff: Researchers say optimists live longer, so does that mean they have more sex, too?

Sweat the small stuff

I often think I'd live a happier life if I stopped worrying about my myriad of ethical concerns, whether I've done right by other people, or even done right by myself.

Or whether I could try harder, and whether I need to spend a little more time looking back to work out why and how I went wrong — in the hope of doing better next time.

A kind American journalist patted me gently on the shoulder recently and said, "I think you're over-thinking things a bit."

"Yeah?" I replied, with a smile, "You think?"

He was right, of course. But I wouldn't have it any other way. I rely on a sense of my being hyper-aware — hyper-aware of all the things I don't know.

Optimists, by contrast, couldn't care less. They are basically stupid. Like the cliché "ignorance is bliss." And I don't mean that to be rude. Stupidity can be an advantage.

It just depends on what you want to achieve in life and how you want to live it.

So much free will must be. And I can see how optimists are happier, less stressed, and therefore likelier to live longer than me.

Optimists fall down, they bounce back. No questions asked.

Pessimists fall down, they say WTF!

Football player Bastian Schweinsteiger after a Champions League Final defeat to FC Chelsea, sits on the pitch, head in hands - FC Bayern München (picture alliance/dpa/sampics/S. Matzke)

Hey, chin high! Puff your chest! Researchers say: If you fall, get up, brush yourself down, move on

Do you really want to live longer?

The scientists are running the dangerous assumption that pessimists actually want to live longer.

No joke.

Maybe — just maybe — pessimism is not some psychological malfunction, but an intended, realistic worldview that takes the good with the bad.

If I die young, so what? That was my innings. And out.

Still need convincing? Take a look at the news.

A man in an ambulance in the USA after an apparent opioid overdose (Reuters/B. Snyder)

Some news is just too bad, you can only be down

On Monday, a court in Oklahoma fined the global pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson over $572 million (515 million Euro) for — among other things —  embarking on "a major campaign in which they used branded and unbranded marketing to disseminate the messages that pain was being undertreated and 'there was a low risk of abuse and a low danger' of prescribing opioids to treat chronic, non-malignant pain and overstating the efficacy of opioids as a class of drug."

The court's ruling falls under Oklahoma's Nuisance Law. If you can believe that.

When the fine was announced, Johnson & Johnson's share price rose. Shareholders had expected a far worse outcome.

The pessimistic investors got lucky. They got happy. And began recouping the fine in minutes.

Given the number of deaths in the US currently attributed to opioid addiction, and the fact that the stock market reacted positively after a company was fined for breaching a law — an act, which following the court ruling, either indirectly or directly caused people to die — how could you not be pessimistic?

That's your half glass of poison right there.

  • Menschen halten sich an den Händen und springen in die Luft

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Connect with people!

    Relationships are the most important overall contributor to happiness. People with strong and broad social relationships are happier, healthier and live longer. Close relationships with family and friends provide love, meaning, support and increase our feelings of self worth. So taking action to strengthen our relationships and create new connections is essential for happiness.

  • Zwei Hände halten sich

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Do things for others!

    Caring about others is fundamental to our happiness. Helping other people is not only good for them and a great thing to do, it also makes us happier and healthier too. Giving also creates stronger connections between people and helps to build a happier society for everyone. And it's not all about money - we can also give our time, ideas and energy. So if you want to feel good, do good!

  • Älteres Paar im Fitnesstudio auf Ergometer

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Take care of your body!

    Our body and our mind are connected. Being active makes us happier as well as being good for our physical health. It instantly improves our mood and can even lift us out of a depression. We don't all need to run marathons - there are simple things we can all do to be more active each day. We can also boost our well-being by getting outside and making sure we get enough sleep!

  • Fit und gesund (Symbolbild)

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Have goals to look forward to!

    Feeling good about the future is important for our happiness. We all need goals to motivate us and these need to be challenging enough to excite us, but also achievable. If we try to attempt the impossible this brings unnecessary stress. Choosing ambitious but realistic goals gives our lives direction and brings a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction when we achieve them.

  • Frau schaut ins Grüne

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Notice the world around!

    Ever felt there must be more to life? Well good news, there is! We just need to stop and take notice. Learning to be more mindful and aware can do wonders for our well-being in all areas of life - like our walk to work, the way we eat or our relationships. It helps us get in tune with our feelings and stops us dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. So we get more out of the day-to-day.

  • Symbolbild Positives Denken

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Take a positive approach!

    Positive emotions - like joy, gratitude, contentment, inspiration, and pride - are not just great at the time. Recent research shows that regularly experiencing them creates an 'upward spiral', helping to build our resources. So although we need to be realistic about life's ups and downs, it helps to focus on the good aspects of any situation - the glass half full rather than the glass half empty.

  • Finger spielen Klavier

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Keep learning new things!

    Learning affects our well-being in lots of positive ways. It exposes us to new ideas and helps us stay curious and engaged. It also gives us a sense of accomplishment and helps boost our self-confidence and resilience. There are many ways to learn new things - not just through formal qualifications. We can share a skill with friends, join a club, learn to sing, play a new sport and so much more.

  • Traurigkeit (Symbolbild)

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Find ways to bounce back!

    All of us have times of stress, loss, failure or trauma in our lives. But how we respond to these has a big impact on our well-being. We often cannot choose what happens to us, but we can choose our own attitude to what happens. In practice it's not always easy, but one of the most exciting findings from recent research is that resilience, like many other life skills, can be learned.

  • Frau hüpft hoch, hat Schuhe in der Hand

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Be comfortable with who you are!

    No-one's perfect. But so often we compare our insides to other people's outsides. Dwelling on our flaws - what we're not rather than what we've got - makes it much harder to be happy. Learning to accept ourselves, warts and all, and being kinder to ourselves when things go wrong, increases our enjoyment of life, our resilience and our well-being. It also helps us accept others as they are.

  • Mann sitzt meditierend auf Felsen

    Ten Ways to a Happier Life

    Be part of the big picture!

    People who have meaning and purpose in their lives are happier. They also experience less stress, anxiety and depression. But where do we find 'meaning and purpose'? It might be our religious faith, being a parent or doing a job. The answers vary for each of us but they all involve being connected to something bigger than ourselves. Source of all tips: www.actionforhappiness.org


DW recommends

7 warning signs a teen may be suicidal

With cyberbullying, the opioid epidemic and increased pressure on teens, suicide rates among young people have reached their highest point since 2000 in the US. Wherever you live, here are some signs to watch out for. (21.06.2019)  

Opioids in Africa: cheap and accessible

Cheap painkillers are the new drugs for the people. On the African continent, more and more people are becoming addicted and the illicit trade in pharmaceuticals is on the rise. (26.06.2019)  

Johnson & Johnson fined $572 million for fueling opioid crisis

Oklahoma's attorney general accused Johnson & Johnson of a "multi-billion-dollar brainwashing campaign" to get doctors to overprescribe opioids, downplaying the addiction risks. J&J shares surged after the ruling. (27.08.2019)  

Data shows slight drop in US drug overdose deaths

Drug overdose deaths in the US have dropped for the first time in two decades, according to preliminary data. The drop was due to a decline in deaths from prescription opoid painkillers. (18.07.2019)  

Ten Ways to a Happier Life

Happiness is the engine of life. Happy People seem to live longer. Optimism and positive emotions protect us from cardiological disorders and heighten our resistance. Ten tips for a happier life. (20.03.2018)  

WWW links

John & Johnson: Oklahoma Court Ruling (PDF via NYT)

Study: Optimism is associated with exceptional longevity

Will Self (author)

Advertisement