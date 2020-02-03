 Opinion: Only losers at the caucuses in Iowa | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 04.02.2020

Americas

Opinion: Only losers at the caucuses in Iowa

The people of Iowa have met to choose their preferred presidential candidates — but the results are still to come. It’s a disastrous flop for Iowa and the Democrats, writes Carla Bleiker from Des Moines.

Fairfield Iowa caucus attendees hold up their first round Presidential Preference cards to be counted (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/S. Dorfman)

Experts called it a debacle. There were serious problems with the counting and transfer of results for the Iowa Caucus, the first state to weigh in on choosing party nominees for the November presidential election. At 10 p.m. there were still no official figures from any of the constituencies.

Four years ago, 90% of precincts had already reported results by that time. Even at midnight, observers were still waiting in vain. The Democratic Party in Iowa failed to provide detailed feedback on why the process had dragged on so long. One statement vaguely spoke of "quality control” issues in reporting the results.

Read more: Data wars target omnipresent American voter

The app, with which the voluntary constituency leaders were supposed to use to transmit the results to the party headquarters did not work properly. The caucuses, almost entirely staffed by volunteers, had planned that precinct captains could also theoretically give their numbers over the phone. But at least one volunteer reported that he had been on hold for over an hour. While he was live on CNN, someone at party headquarters picked up the phone — but then hung up before the volunteer had a chance to report precinct results. 

Carla Bleiker (privat)

Carla Bleiker is DW's correspondent in Washington

The problems are seriously damaging the role of the Iowa Caucus. What was presented on Monday night was the opposite of professional politics. The debacle reinforces the feeling for outsiders that the system is stuck in the last century.

Precint captains also have to manually count "presidential preference cards," which are filled in by participants as an extra verification mechanism after they have placed themselves in the corner of the Caucus room allocated to their candidate. Only then can the volunteers calculate how many of the delegates their precinct provides each candidate.

The end of the Caucus method?

At Lincoln High School in Des Moines, where four precincts held their caucus, the last step in the process caused the most problems. The participants of one precinct had made their decisions and turned in the cards after just an hour. But when asked how the five delegates of the constituency would be divided between Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, one of the volunteer organizers replied, slightly irritated: "We're just trying to figure that out."

Read more: Opinion: Fear, hate and hubris

For the Democrats, the whole thing is an annoying false start. The eyes of the entire US press were on Iowa to see who would emerge from the Midwestern state contest as a promising challenger against President Donald Trump. Some political pundits were already reflecting on the demise of Iowa's special status as "first in the nation" in the pre-election race or even the end of the caucus method itself.

But local journalists from Des Moines and Cedar Rapids stressed that this criticism is unfounded. They point out that the systems for transferring the results are new and that there had been many candidates. It was foreseeable that the announcement of results would take longer.

Read more: The Iowa battle: winning over the polls and the people

Is it too early to announce the end of the caucus system? The event certainly has a certain charm. You rarely see so much enthusiasm for the democratic process as with caucus participants who cheer when they have managed to win another supporter for "their" candidate. But the method will only continue to exist if it works. Delays like Monday evening give rise to doubts about the indisputability of the results. When this happens the caucus method is no longer tenable.

  • #WhatAmerica do you want?

    Snapshots of Iowa, land of elections

    #WhatAmerica do Iowans want?

    Today, voters in the state of Iowa will hold the first of the primary election contest pitting hopefuls in both major parties and marking the start of the 2016 Presidential election season. On the ground of this Corn Belt state, also known as the Hawkeye State, DW correspondents have been scouting the diverse supporters on both sides, asking them: "What America do you want?"

  • LGBTQ campaigner backs Hilary Clinton.

    Snapshots of Iowa, land of elections

    The LGBT back Hillary.

    Zach Wahls (left), an LGBTQ rights advocate, wants an America where "people don’t need to justify who they are, where they can be who they are." He says this is why he will support Hillary Clinton. Clinton has received the explicit support of the most powerful LGBTQ advocacy group in the US, the Human Rights Campaign (HCR).

  • An ethanol factory in Iowa.

    Snapshots of Iowa, land of elections

    Ethanol and biofuels, a thorn in Ted Cruz's side?

    Among the issues that could impact the Republican contest is the future of the ethanol and biosdiel sectors. Iowa makes close to 27% of the US‘ total output. Its production is mandated by federal law and corn farmers, whose produce goes into making it, are subsidized. Cruz has spoken against the subsidies, leading the state’s Republican Governor to call GOP supporters to vote for anyone but him.

  • What America does Bernie Sanders want?

    Snapshots of Iowa, land of elections

    Bernie Sanders trails behind Clinton

    In one of the latest polls, Bernie Sanders, the self-styled "Democratic Socialist" is trailing behind his rival, Hillary Clinton. On Sunday, as he addressed a crowd of young supporters and campaign staffers, he repeated his message to the American youth: "I want an America where every young person, regardless of his or her income, can get a college education, without going deeply into debt."

  • Is Trump for real

    Snapshots of Iowa, land of elections

    Can Donald Trump win his first real electoral test?

    Polls show that the controversial Republican front-runner Donald trump is likely to win the Republican Caucus. He leads the GOP pack with 28%, five points clear of Texas Senator Ted Cruz. This will be the real-estate giant’s baptism of fire on the national electoral stage, after months of dominating the headlines and upstaging his adversaries.

    Author: Francisco Perez


 

