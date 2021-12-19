Opinion: no title race, no fans, and the worst Bundesliga season in years

Bayern Munich go into the winter break nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund and well on their way to a tenth consecutive Bundesliga title.

A 5-0 hammering in the German Cup aside, Julian Nagelsmann's side have been imperious both domestically and in Europe, even compensating for COVID-19 enforced absentees with a depth of quality which no other German rival can match.

Great for Nagelsmann and Bayern, but a familiar problem for the Bundesliga, which is not the only league in Europe to suffer from the competition-distorting effects of Champions League broadcast money and the media revenues enjoyed by the world's handful of super clubs.

Usually however, German football can compensate with a number of other trump cards: exciting young talent on the pitch, progressive head coaches on the touchline, and a vibrant, active fan culture in the stands.

But not this season. This season, German football has dropped off in almost every category.

Bad in Europe

In 2020, Bayern Munich won the Champions League to complete a second treble, while RB Leipzig reached the semifinals. In 2021, both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund were both narrowly beaten in the quarterfinals.

But by the time European football resumes in February 2022, only Bayern will be in the Champions League last-16 while Dortmund and RB drop into the Europa League. Wolfsburg came rock bottom of their group, while Union Berlin couldn't even get out of their Conference League group.

At least Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen won their Europa League groups. Those are two exciting sides who served up a Bundesliga thriller last week and continue to entertain, but it's scant consolation.

Marco Rose and Dortmund have not been able to mount a significant challenge to Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern.

Bad coaching appointments

The managerial merry-go-round was in overdrive in the summer as Bundesliga clubs made a plethora of coaching changes. German coaching has established a world class reputation in recent years, but few of these latest moves have really paid off.

While Thomas Tuchel, Jürgen Klopp and now Ralf Rangnick are in the Premier League, Marco Rose has thus far underwhelmed at Borussia Dortmund and Adi Hütter has presided over a serious drop-off at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bundesliga newcomers Jesse Marsch and Mark Van Bommel have already been sacked by RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg, with the two sides wallowing in 10th and 13th respectively. For clubs with the financial might of major corporations behind them, it's mismanagement on a huge scale, although sympathy for the two "plastic" clubs will be in short supply.

Germany still the place for youth

In one category at least, the Bundesliga is still delivering the goods

In Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Germany lost some considerable young talent to England in 2021 but the Bundesliga production line is still delivering the goods.

Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are both reaping the rewards of using the Bundesliga to develop their game, Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirtz continue to excite at Bayer Leverkusen, and Frankfurt's Jesper Lindström is making a name for himself. Erling Haaland's class speaks for itself.

Positives

And it would be remiss not to mention a couple of teams who have impressed, as well.

Notoriously chaotic Cologne have exceeded expectations under Steffen Baumgart who, after deciding not to run for Chancellor, has the Billy Goats in the top half and playing eminently watchable football, while VfL Bochum have been a welcome re-addition to the Bundesliga after an 11-year absence.

And while Union Berlin's continued presence in the top six is perhaps surprising, it will come as a surprise to absolutely no-one that Christian Streich and Freiburg are once again punching well above their weight in a new stadium. Incredibly, they finish 2021 in third.

But, with all due respect to well-run smaller clubs like Mainz and Bielefeld - and hapless relegation fodder Greuther Fürth - there is no denying that the Bundesliga is suffering from the absence of giants such as Hamburg, Schalke and Werder Bremen, all in the second division. The interest just isn't the same.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been one of few positives for the Black and Yellows this season.

Bad atmosphere

Unfortunately, however, there has hardly been anyone in the stadiums to witness the positives. Pre-pandemic, the Bundesliga boasted the highest average attendances in world football. This year, football has been made a scapegoat for Germany's handling of the pandemic.

There was nationwide outrage at the 50,000 fans who attended the Rhine Derby between Cologne and Gladbach in November as coronavirus cases began to rise again. But, two weeks later, hardly any cases had been directly traced to the match, or indeed to any professional football matches, which take place outdoors and under strict "2G" (vaccinated or recovered) conditions.

And even when fans have been in stadiums, usually in smaller numbers, one group have still largely stayed away: the ultras – oft maligned but so integral to the matchday atmosphere and to the conditions which allow Germany's envied fan culture to flourish.

Without them, stadiums have been eerily quiet, any songs predictable and uncreative (with the honorable exception of Bochum). What's more, at least in this reporter's experience, standards of behavior have slipped. Without the ultras to self-police the terraces, discriminatory remarks and anti-social behavior often go unpunished.

On Saturday, Union Berlin striker Max Kruse complained about Bochum fans letting themselves down by throwing cups of beer at players, something which this reporter has also witnessed at the Ruhrstadion. Raucous, intimidating atmospheres are a good thing, but that shouldn't involve hurling objects or acting like an idiot.

Frohe Weihnachten

Anyway, the Bundesliga has made it to the halfway point and can now take a much-needed rest.

That's more than can be said for the Premier League, now facing an uncertain Christmas period in the grip of COVID-19, and with only a reported 68% of its players double-vaccinated.

A few hesitant outliers such as Joshua Kimmich aside, German clubs have managed to get 94% of their players vaccinated – considerably higher than the national average. And as 2021 comes to end, perhaps that's the most important thing anyway: just keeping safe.

Forget the football, it's been rubbish anyway. Frohe Weihnachten.