 Opinion: No political solution in sight in Hong Kong | Opinion | DW | 18.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: No political solution in sight in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police are threatening to use live ammunition, but applying more force will not resolve the situation. The territory is facing a political crisis — and a political solution is needed, writes Philipp Bilsky.

China Hong Kong - Anti-government protests (Reuters/A. Abidi)

Philipp Bilsky is head of DW's Chinese service

Once again, we saw all too familiar images in Hong Kong this weekend: Water cannons, burning barricades, petrol bombs. The situation in the former crown colony has escalated further over the last few days. The Hong Kong police now operates de facto without any controls — and it does not look as if this is about to change. Even the most serious violations by the police are likely to remain unpunished. The Hong Kong Government has made it very clear that it is not prepared to respond to the demonstrators' demands. Not even to their most important request: an independent investigation into police violence. 

HA Asien | Philipp Bilsky Kommentarbild App (DW/P. Böll)

The demonstrators' willingness to use violence has also increased significantly. This is evident in the recent use of, among other things, archery shooting or self-constructed catapults to fire petrol bombs. This violence is no longer directed only against representatives of the state. Some demonstrators also attack fellow citizens, only because they have a different opinion and take a critical view of the protest movement. Extremely disturbing images of such incidents have been circulating online in recent days.

Read more: Germany should stop aiding Chinese military, Amnesty warns

Now, the Hong Kong police is threatening to use live ammunition on demonstrators. But it is already clear that using more force will only lead to more violence on the part of the demonstrators. Anyone who wants to understand how the current situation came about needs to look at the developments over recent years. Again and again, large parts of the Hong Kong society have peacefully protested against Beijing's growing influence and for greater democratic participation. But little has changed. Many demonstrators have, therefore, come to the conclusion that peaceful protests cannot bring about change. 

At its core, Hong Kong faces a political crisis. If the government wants to get out of the current deadlock, it will need a political solution. But for the moment that seems more than unlikely. There are currently no significant political initiatives set forward by the Hong Kong government.

Watch video 01:55

Hong Kong students set university ablaze to ward off police

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong court rules face mask ban unconstitutional

A government ban on wearing face masks was "incompatible with the Basic Law" of Hong Kong, the territory's highest court has ruled. The ban was aimed at pro-democracy protesters trying to hide their identity. (18.11.2019)  

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho stabbed in Hong Kong

A lawmaker known for his heated arguments with pro-democracy protesters has been injured by an unknown assailant. Footage showed the perpetrator brandishing a large knife and thrusting it at the lawmaker's chest. (06.11.2019)  

Hong Kong police threaten 'live bullets' during university siege

After a two-day standoff, police have stormed into a major university campus as protesters fought back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows. Police have threatened to fire live bullets at "rioters." (18.11.2019)  

Hong Kong protests continue amid rage at activist death

Anti-government sentiment has been compounded by anger at a student activist's death and the arrests of several pro-democracy lawmakers. Protesters have accused police of provoking violence. (10.11.2019)  

Hong Kong police detain seven pro-democracy lawmakers

The arrests come a day after the death of a student during a police clampdown. The Chinese territory is bracing for the 24th weekend of disruption. (09.11.2019)  

Hong Kong protests: Knife attacker bites man's ear off

A pro-democracy politician who had part of his ear bitten off was among those injured in a knife fight on Sunday. This weekend's clashes marked some of the most violent since political unrest began in the territory. (03.11.2019)  

Germany should stop aiding Chinese military, Amnesty warns

The German military plans to train 11 Chinese soldiers in 2020. In the light of protests in Hong Kong, Human rights group Amnesty International and activist Joshua Wong urged Berlin to take a stand against Beijing. (17.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong students set university ablaze to ward off police  

Related content

Deutschland Modell Bahnhof Stuttgart 21

Opinion: Is today’s digital society democratic or authoritarian? 18.09.2019

The digital revolution and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing not only the economy — but also societies. Not all political systems can deal with this equally well, writes Alexander Görlach.

DW To The Point

The long march: China's path to global supremacy? 12.09.2019

Beijing is taking a tough stance on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Its economic influence is growing. Is China striving for global supremacy? Guests: Noah Barkin (Freelance Journalist), Qian Sun (Freelance Journalist), Ariane Reimers (ARD-TV)

'The pope should rethink his policy toward China' 08.03.2018

Joseph Zen, retired Hong Kong cardinal, is against a rapprochement between the Vatican and China. The appointment of bishops has been a thorny issue until now. Governments cannot appoint good bishops, says Zen.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  