Opinion

Opinion: Minneapolis is not Hong Kong

China wants to emphasize that clashes between police and protesters in US cities mean Washington has no right to criticize crackdowns in Hong Kong. But the two protests are very different, says DW's Rodion Ebbighausen.

Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on May 30, 2020 in response to the recent death of George Floyd

There is no question that the images of unrest and demonstrations in the United States and Hong Kong are similar.

Read more: Opinion: Hong Kong is lost

We see streets packed with protesters as tear gas and rubber bullets fly. Policemen press demonstrators to the ground with their knees, and flaming barricades burn through the night.

In decrying the demonstrators, US President Donald Trump uses rhetoric similar to what Beijing says about Hong Kong.

DW's Rodion Ebbighausen

DW's Rodion Ebbighausen

The demonstrators are "thugs." If there is looting, shooting is allowed. Trump even threatened US governors with a likely illegal internal deployment of the US armed forces. Beijing has repeatedly threatened to unleash the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong to intimidate protesters.

Fuel for Beijing's propaganda machine

Under these conditions, Chinese propaganda has an easy job of accusing the US of hypocrisy and double standards.

Read more: Trump threatens to deploy troops as police tear gas protesters

After all, the US government has been supporting the protests in Hong Kong, but is now condemning supposedly similar protests at home.

On May 30, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, tweeted George Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," along with a screenshot of a tweet from US State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortegus, criticizing China's new Hong Kong security law.

Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 sparked unrest in dozens of US cities.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the English-language Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times, compared the protests in the US with those in Hong Kong in a video on Twitter.

"There are of course different reasons for the riots, but their similarities are overwhelming: they all defy the law, subvert order and are destructive," he said. "Violence in Hong Kong is justified and the violence in the US is unjust. This kind of thinking is intolerable."

While accusing the US of double standards, China's propaganda apparatus also heaps praise on the Chinese government.

Read more: Hong Kong: China slams 'senseless' US and UK move

China's pundits say that Beijing — unlike Washington — would not interfere in the internal affairs of the US and fuel the demonstrations by supporting protesters.

Even Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is using the unrest in the US as a political opportunity.

"We have recently seen double standards most clearly with the riots in the United States," Lam said. "We can see how local authorities have reacted. But last year when we had similar riots in Hong Kong, what was the US' position?" Lam said Tuesday.

Watch video 02:18

Outrage as China approves controversial Hong Kong law

Civil society and free press matter most

However, even if Beijing and its loyalists in Hong Kong try to emphasize the parallels and blur the differences between the protests, it is precisely the differences that matter most.

While holding police responsible for excessive force continues to be a problem the US, the four police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been fired. The officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. This shows that power in the US is subject to accountability.

The situation was quite different in Hong Kong, where police widely applied disproportionate force against demonstrators. The pro-democracy movement has been tirelessly demanding accountability from the police, but Beijing will never allow Hong Kong's executive to admit culpability.

And in contrast to the Chinese media's reporting on Hong Kong in mainland China, protests in the US are reported nationwide, and different points of view are mirrored critically.

The opinion that demonstrators are left-wing agitators is represented, as is the conviction that the protests are a fight for equality and against racism. This is all thanks to the free press in the US.

In mainland China, the protests in Hong Kong were also reported, but only one perspective was given: Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators are foreign-controlled terrorists.

Read more: Germany's top diplomat: George Floyd protests 'legitimate,' urges press freedom

Power and the people

Even if Beijing insists otherwise, the similar images from Hong Kong and the US belie very important social differences.

In Hong Kong, the social divisions are ordered from the top down by a ruling class that acts as the long arm of power from Beijing. The protests that began exactly one year ago, with millions of people on the streets, were an expression of the people versus the party.

In the US, the current tension is inter-social and plays out across social milieus along the lines of the country's historical struggle with racism and the political rift between the left and right.

In the US, people are fighting for recognition in a battered democracy. In China, and its authoritarian system, which is increasingly being imposed on Hong Kong, people only know the forced peace of a dictatorship.

  • A protester faces police when Black Lives Matter protesters clash with NYPD officers

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'I can't breathe'

    Tense protests over decades of police brutality against black people have quickly spread from Minneapolis to cities across the US. The protests began in the Midwestern city earlier this week, after a police officer handcuffed and pressed a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, until he stopped breathing and died.

  • mural of George Floyd painted by the artist eme_freethinker on a wall at Mauerpark in Berlin

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    A 'gentle giant'

    Floyd grew up in Houston, Texas, and moved to Minneapolis in 2014 for work. Before his death, he was looking for work after having been laid off from his job as a security guard at a Latin bistro due to Minnesota's stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions. Standing 6 feet, 6 inches (1.98 meters) tall, his friends described him as a "gentle giant."

  • A man pleads with officers as crowds protesting the killing of G. Floyd clash with police in the blocks just north of the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    From peaceful to violent

    Protests were mostly peaceful on Saturday, though some became violent as the night wore on. In Washington, D.C., the National Guard was deployed outside the White House. At least one person died in shootings in downtown Indianapolis; police said no officers were involved. Officers were injured in Philadelphia, while in New York two NYPD vehicles lurched into a crowd, knocking people to the ground.

  • A man carries a large chain out of the jewelry store Realm of the Goddess on Melrose Avenue after the front window was smashed in

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Shops destroyed, looted

    In Los Angeles, protesters faced off with officers with shouts of "Black Lives Matter!" as police confronted crowds with batons and rubber bullets. In some cities including LA, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, protests have turned into riots, with people looting and destroying local shops and businesses.

  • A man plays guitar next to a graffiti sign with When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'When the looting starts…'

    President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell the protests, saying his "administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold." Trump's response has inflamed tensions across the country. He blamed the rioting on alleged far-left groups, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters he had heard multiple unconfirmed reports of white supremacists stoking the violence.

  • Demonstrators protest the killing of George Floyd outside of the city's 5th police precinct

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Media in the crosshairs

    Many journalists covering the protests have found themselves targeted by law enforcement. On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while covering the story in Minneapolis, and several reporters have been hit with projectiles or detained while on air. DW's Stefan Simons was fired at by police twice as he reported on the unrest over the weekend.

  • Anti-racism protests at US Embassy in Berlin / Tod von George Floyd (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Going global

    North of the US border, in Canada, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Vancouver and Toronto. In Berlin, American expats and other demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy. In London, protesters kneeled in Trafalgar Square before marching past the Houses of Parliament and stopping at the British capital's US Embassy.

  • Protesters hold their hands up in front of law enforcement personnel as demonstrators rally at the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    At Trump's front door

    Protests raged in the US capital, Washington, after the district began its 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Sunday. More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, with some lighting fires outside the president's residence. The New York Times reported that Secret Service had brought Trump into a bunker as a safety precaution.

  • law enforcement officer takes position as a building burns

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Curfews in major US cities

    Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Detroit, Washington D.C. and other US cities extended curfews as protests entered a sixth night. The state of Arizona in the west instituted a statewide, weeklong curfew after demonstrators clashed with police. Around 5,000 troops from the National Guard also have been deployed in 15 US states.

  • Trump holds a bible up outside a church by the White House (Reuters/T. Brenner)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Trump threatens to bring in US military

    In the face of renewed protests on Sunday, Trump threatened to deploy the military if states failed to "defend their residents." As he made his remarks, security authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to force protesters from nearby Lafayette Park. Trump then walked from his residence to a church in the park, where he held a bible aloft during a photo opportunity.

  • Protest Times Square in New York (Getty Images/AFP/T.A. Clary)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Peaceful demonstrations

    Many protests in the US have remained peaceful, with groups of demonstrators standing together against police brutality. In Manhattan's Times Square, protesters lay on the ground with their hands behind their back, mimicking the position Floyd was in when he was killed. Though some protesters have resorted to violence, several US mayors and governors have praised protests.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


George Floyd death was homicide — official autopsy

Unarmed African-American George Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest whilst being restrained by police, an official report has found. The findings contradict an earlier ruling that he had died from existing health problems. (02.06.2020)  

