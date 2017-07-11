 Opinion: Mandatory vaccinations won′t help now | Opinion | DW | 28.11.2021

Opinion

Opinion: Mandatory vaccinations won't help now

Even if mandatory vaccinations are deemed legal and the unvaccinated show up for their shots, requiring everyone to get vaccinated won't solve Germany's COVID crisis. We need another lockdown, writes DW's Joscha Weber.

Police walk past an empty cafe

It's going to take a lockdown, not mandatory vaccination, to get COVID under control, says Joscha Weber

When it comes to organizing their society, Germans generally tend to look for consensus. The political system is based on debate, which eventually allows the country to reach a compromise that most people can agree to.

There have been few exceptions to this rule, though some issues have split the country. Dealing with the more than a million refugees who arrived in Germany in 2015 was one such issue. Today, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations has turned into another emotional debate dividing the country.

Some people have come out in favor of requiring jabs , while others are strictly against it. Several recent polls show a more or less clear majority of people supporting mandatory vaccinations: Der Spiegel newsmagazine reported 72%, YouGov found 69% and the ARD public broadcaster said 57% of people in Germany support mandatory vaccinations. A survey by the tabloid Bild newspaper, however, said 70% are against the measure.

But regardless of which set of statistics is correct, now is absolutely the wrong time for a debate on mandatory vaccinations.

Watch video 00:29

What do Germans think about mandatory vaccination?

Forced vaccinations won't help us now

Coronavirus infections are exploding in Germany, with cases among children reaching dizzying heights. Some hospitals are already overstretched and confronting the potential necessity of triaging patients. Over 100,000 people in Germany have already died because of COVID-19 and Christian Drosten, one of the country's top virologists, has warned that, conservatively speaking, there will be 100,000 more deaths.

DW editor Joscha Weber

Joscha Weber is head of DW's fact checking division

Germany, a country that so far had got off relatively lightly during this pandemic, is standing at a coronavirus abyss. Could mandatory vaccinations prevent the worst? Unfortunately, the answer is no. 

Look at it in concrete terms: even if mandatory vaccinations were introduced next week — which with the ongoing transition from old to new German government is highly unlikely — and under even ideal circumstances, it would be months until the unvaccinated get appointments for their first and second shot, and even longer before they're fully protected. And that's only if the people who don't want the shots decide to show up for the vaccinations in the first place, which is also unlikely. Since several catastrophic management decisions have limited Germany's vaccine supply for booster shots — which would still need to be given alongside the mandatory shots — additional delays would be likely, to put it mildly.

Disinformation can't be allowed to win

Even if legislation mandating vaccinations were able to stand up to the constitutional challenges that would certainly be filed, it would come with several negative side effects.

Those opposed to the vaccines would feel ostracized. While some may say that's their own fault, many of the people who now feel excluded from society and stigmatized are susceptible to messages promising an escape — and populists and conspiracy theorists know how to take advantage of that.

If all the promises from politicians that vaccinations would always remain voluntary suddenly evaporate into thin air, those populists and peddlers of conspiracy theories would win. They will see truth in the fictions of a conspiracy among politicians, the pharmaceutical industry and the media to force vaccinations on everyone. It would result in a not-so-small minority of people turning their backs on government and democracy.

Watch video 02:46

COVID deniers show up in flood-hit area

There's also another reason to oppose mandatory vaccinations: calculations show that the effect would be small when compared with other measures. A team of mathematicians at the Mittweida University of Applied Sciences in Saxony created a model that took into account several factors, including vaccine efficacy and the infectiousness of COVID variants, to determine which measures work best at stopping the spread of the virus. The result showed that even if mandatory vaccinations began on Monday, there would be considerably more than 2 million acute coronavirus infections in Germany.

An unpopular truth: 'Only another lockdown will help'

Debate over mandatory vaccinations is a distraction from the real question: How long until the next lockdown? Only severely limiting contact with others can stop the current rapid spread of the virus. It's an unpopular truth that no one wants to hear because of how much it impacts all aspects of life. But there's no way around it.

There's no way around it because we're talking about people's lives. If we continue under the current COVID regulations, Germany can expect to see 300,000 more deaths — 300,000. It's an unbelievable number.

Yes, it's only an estimate determined with a differential equation model by Kristan Schneider of the Mittweida University, but it's one that makes realistic assumptions. Mandatory vaccinations alone, his calculations show, would only help over the medium term and even that comes with conditions. More than 200,000 people could still end up dying.

Schneider's conclusion: "Contact restrictions are the most effective measure that we have. Only another lockdown will help now."

That's why Germany needs to pull the emergency break and put a lockdown in place. Every person's life is precious. That should be something that everyone in Germany can agree on.

This commentary has been translated from German

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ICUs are full

    Here, a doctor treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Leipzig. Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have not yet reached the highest levels of last December, but staff are already sounding the alarm and warning that hospitals are overstretched.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

    Author: Thomas Latschan


