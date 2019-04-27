 Opinion: Lucien Favre′s blame game does Dortmund no favors | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Lucien Favre's blame game does Dortmund no favors

For the second time in a month, Borussia Dortmund were found wanting when it mattered most. Infuriated by an early decision, Lucien Favre took aim at the referee, but his side lost their heads and blew their chance.

Lucien Favre (Imago Images/J. Huebner)

When things seem to be going against you, the understandable instinct is often to rail against something, anything, external rather than accept culpability in your own downfall. So it was for Lucien Favre on Saturday.

"It's ridiculous. Football is making itself ridiculous," raged the normally measured and mild-mannered Borussia Dortmund head coach after a 4-2 loss to local rivals Schalke that leaves his title hopes hanging by a thread. "What do they want players to do, cut their arms off? The people who invented these (handball) rules, I don't know how they look at themselves in the mirror."

Favre was referring to the decision to award Schalke an 18th minute penalty after the ball struck Julian Weigl on the arm in the box from close range. The call to consult the VAR seemed to surprise everyone. Few Schalke players protested Weigl's block and Schalke's interim boss Huub Stevens – a veteran of 19 Revierderbies – shrugged his shoulders, raised an eyebrow and cracked the wryest of smiles before Daniel Caligiuri rolled in the equalizer from the spot.

DW's Matt Pearson

DW's Matt Pearson

Favre's anger may well have been justified in this instance. At any time in football's history before the last 12 months, Weigl's intervention would not have been seen as a handball. But recent tweaks to the law have seen a string of similar incidents punished, notably in the the Champions League knockout stages. It seems likely to be even more common next season.

Promising opening from hosts

It all started so differently. The blue smoke from the away fans' pre-match pyrotechnics settled long before the visiting team at the Westfalenstadion and, as Mario Götze nodded in Jadon Sancho's perceptive cross after 14 minutes, the gap in class and confidence looked as wide as the 42 points that separated the rivals ahead of the game suggested.

But, just as they crumbled in the face of a strutting Bayern Munich side's fast start at the beginning of April, so the penalty decision pushed Favre's men towards a spiral of uncertainty, indecision and self-sabotage that looks certain to cost them their best chance of a title since 2012. And probably their best for some time to come.

Schalke celebrate after their 4-2 win over Dortmund (Reuters/W. Rattay)

Schalke celebrate after their 4-2 win over Dortmund

"For me, it (the referee's display) has decided the title fight," continued Favre, who watched Marco Reus and Marius Wolf get sent off in a five minute period that also saw Caligiuri fire in a stunning free-kick for Schalke's third.

Reus' tackle was late, a little high and entirely borne of frustration, with Dortmund having let their lead slip through Salif Sane's 28th-minute header. His team just couldn't find any traces of the fluency that showed itself in the opening stages or in their 4-0 demolition of Freiburg last weekend.

Sterile domination

The hosts had 81 percent of the ball in the first half and finished the match with 70 pecent possession but young Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel didn't make a save of note between picking Götze's header out of the net and being beaten by Axel Witsel's late back post volley.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the early penalty, Dortmund had 72 minutes to beat a team that's consistently proved themselves to be one of the worst teams in the Bundesliga this season. A team 42 points behind them. A team that's won one league game since mid January.

That they couldn't break down their rivals will presumably be equally troubling to Favre when the dust settles and he may regret not bringing on Paco Alcacer, a consistent game changer, at the break.

Marco Reus cuts a frustrated figure (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

Marco Reus cuts a frustrated figure

Just after Favre did introduce the Spaniard, his plans went up in smoke, as his captain lunged in to a tackle that ended his game and, most likely, his season. The German midfielder's tackle was poorly-timed, studs up and directly in front of the referee. The player later accepted he deserved a straight red that nevertheless came as something of a surprise.

But for Marius Wolf to make a near-identical tackle in a similar position five minutes later was brainless, irresponsible and inexcusable. Both these reckless decisions are as critical in Dortmund's surrendering of the title as an early penalty decision.

For all that it's understandable that Favre's emotions were running high after a game in which Jadon Sancho was struck by a missile thrown from the away end, his words – at least partly – let his side off the hook.

Yes, Dortmund are ahead of where they expected to be and yes, this has been a strong first campaign in charge for Favre, who has generally come across well. But he must surely realize his team have failed to deliver after putting themselves in the box seat. Lashing out at external factors may be comforting but it's futile.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 31. Spieltag l BVB Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 l 1:3 Rote Karte für Marco Reus (Imago/M. Müller)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Schalke

    Schalke's 4-2 victory at Signal Iduna Park may just have destroyed Dortmund's title hopes. After Mario Götze gave Dortmund an early lead, Schalke gained the upper hand in an increasingly testy match. A controversial penalty and a rare Salif Sane goal turned the game on its head. When Dortmund lost Marco Reus and Michael Wolf to straight red cards with 30 minutes to play, the contest was over.

  • Bundesliga - RB Leipzig - SC Freiburg (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    RB Leipzig 2-1 SC Freiburg

    RB Leipzig secured a spot in the Champions League with a narrow win over Freiburg. Timo Werner opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but the match remained even, with Freiburg creating chances of their own. The visitors equalized with a quickly-taken free-kick, but Emil Forsberg converted a penalty to seal the deal for RB.

  • Bundesliga - Hannover 96 - FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Hannover 1-0 Mainz

    Hannover kept their slim hopes of survival alive with a unspectacular 1-0 win over Mainz. Robin Quaison's early strike for the visitors was ruled out for a foul before a calamitous goalkeeping error by Mainz keeper Florian Müller allowed Hendrik Weyandt to tap in from close range. It stayed 1-0 but Hannover’s hopes of Bundesliga survival remain in the balance.

  • Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Mönchengladbach (Imago Images/Sportfoto Rudel/R. Rudel)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Stuttgart 1 - 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Anastasios Donis' second half strike in Saturday's late game gave Stuttgart crucial breathing space over the automatic relegation spots and kept Schalke looking over their shoulders despite their derby win. Their opponents failed to make any real impact in a scrappy game and their dreadful second half of the season leaves them in danger of missing out on European football again.

  • Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt - Hertha BSC (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Frey)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Hertha Berlin

    Frankfurt were looking to solidify their Champions League credentials, but it was Hertha who were the more adventurous team in this clash. The Berliners had two huge chances before half time to snatch the lead, yet Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp stood tall to keep the score level. Frankfurt, with one eye on their their Europa League semi-final against Chelsea, had to settle for the draw.

  • Bundesliga - 1. BL - 18/19 - Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. SV Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Wundrig)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 4-1 Werder Bremen

    Düsseldorf added more misery to Werder Bremen's week with a convincing home win. After an early goal, Kenan Karaman doubled Düsseldorf’s lead with a superb solo goal. Max Kruse’s pulled Werder back into the game from the spot but Düsseldorf never lost belief and scored two more. After a disappointing DFB Pokal exit against Bayern Munich, the result only compounded a bad week for Bremen.

  • Bundesliga 31. Spieltag | FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 2. TOR Leverkusen (Imago Images/Eibner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Augsburg 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

    The hosts opened the scoring on Friday from a corner, notching their 19th of the season from a set piece. But Leverkusen soon took control of the game. Without VAR interventions, the Werkself might have scored six. There's no doubt which goal was the pick of the bunch: an outrageous first-time lob from close range by teen sensation Kai Havertz.

  • VfL Wolfsburg - 1899 Hoffenheim (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg

    Hoffenheim will be hoping to continue a run of four straight wins. Wolfsburg, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for a spot in Europe next season. They have not had much success recently against Hoffenheim though, having lost all four of their past meetings.

  • DFB-Pokal 2018/19 Halbfinale | Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München | Elfmeter Lewandowski (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

    Nuremberg vs. Bayern Munich

    Fresh from their contentious German Cup semifinal victory, Bayern travel to Nuremberg for another derby of sorts. Nuremberg are mired in the relegation battle and could really use points if they have any hope of clambering out of the bottom two. Still, there's no question who's the favorite.

    Author: Mark Hallam


DW recommends

Opinion: Roman Bürki's transformation crucial for Dortmund title hopes

Roman Bürki has proven himself one of Dortmund's most important players this season, Janek Speight argues, signaling a remarkable transformation from the error-prone goalkeeper of last season. (26.04.2019)  

Tell your own Bundesliga title race story

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are locked in a fierce battle for the Bundesliga title, and there's one point in it with five games left to play. How will the story of a titanic tussle at the top unfold? You decide. (18.04.2019)  

Handball, ref! How will the IFAB's new ruling affect the Bundesliga?

On Saturday, football's lawmakers are set to reword the rules governing handball, an issue which consistently causes controversy in the Bundesliga. DW looks at how the changes could affect German football. (01.03.2019)  

Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title hopes damaged after five disastrous derby minutes

Struggling Schalke may just have had a huge say in the Bundesliga title race with a dramatic 4-2 derby win over nine-man Dortmund. Both Marco Reus and Marius Wolf were sent off for BVB as Schalke sealed a famous victory. (27.04.2019)  

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 31

Schalke dealt Borussia Dortmund's title hopes a severe blow with victory in a dramatic Revierderby. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig sealed their return to the Champions League while Bremen's bad week got worse in Düsseldorf. (26.04.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga 31. Spieltag l BVB Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 l Tor 1:3

Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title hopes damaged after five disastrous derby minutes 27.04.2019

Struggling Schalke may just have had a huge say in the Bundesliga title race with a dramatic 4-2 derby win over nine-man Dortmund. Both Marco Reus and Marius Wolf were sent off for BVB as Schalke sealed a famous victory.

Fußball: Bundesliga | SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke — the key battles 25.04.2019

Even during a shocking season for Schalke, Saturday's Revierderby remains a real threat to Dortmund's title challenge. Which battles will decide the day and how might Schalke thwart their rivals?

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: Germany's biggest local rivalry 26.04.2019

Schalke are set to visit Dortmund in the latest edition of the Revierderby in the Bundesliga. Here we look back at some of the most memorable moments in Germany's biggest local rivalry.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  