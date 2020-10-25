Opinion: Lewandowski is one of the greatest players ever

Robert Lewandowski has reached such extraordinary levels of consistency that his hat trick against Eintracht Frankfurt was not headline news. Nor was the fact that Lewandowski has done something no one in 57 years of Bundesliga football has ever done, namely score 10 goals five games into a season.

It is worth noting that when Lionel Messi does something incredible the adulation is endless. Such a response is inevitable given that the Argentine is widely considered the greatest player ever, but it is nonetheless worth noting that Lewandowksi scoring three against yet another Bundesliga team is considered nothing more than what is expected.

Expectation in football is unrelenting and in most cases, highly unrealistic. For Lewandowski though, it is nothing more than what he is capable of.

Against Frankfurt, Lewandowski scored with his left, his right, and his head. It was the perfect hat trick. Some might suggest that in a league Bayern has bullied over the last eight years, there could be nothing easier than leading the line for the defending champions. The league does have a competition issue – so, to varying degrees, do Europe's other top leagues – but Lewandowski's scoring feats remain remarkable.

DW's Jonathan Harding

Goals, goals, goals

Lewandowski being a great goalscorer is not new. This is a player who has nearly 250 Bundesliga goals, 68 in the Champions League and over 400 in his career. This is a player who scored four against Real Madrid in a Champions League semifinal, who cameoff the bench to score five goals in nine minutes in the Bundesliga. On the all-time Bundesliga list he is closing in on the number two spot, which would leave the Pole second only to the greatest goalscorer in German football history: Gerd Müller.

These numbers are ridiculous, and they keep growing. At 32, the Pole is in the golden age of his career. That is testament to a player who has worked hard to avoid injuries, who has just kept getting better season after season and who has saved Bayern Munich on a number of occasions.

Inevitably, in an era of both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the achievements and statistics of almost every other player pale in comparison. But Lewandowski scored 55 goals last season, and has 10 already this year. Those are numbers in the same unbelievable range.

Lewandowski certainly deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, but he doesn't need it. We don't need anything other than to watch the Pole play to recognize that he is one of the greatest players ever.