Opinion: Let's not return to business as usual after coronavirus

The coronavrius crisis has proven that societies are willing to make radical, overnight changes, provided they serve the common good. Many of us accepted the myriad restrictions imposed on daily life during the first months of the pandemic as a necessary measure and an act of solidarity to help contain the virus.

This should imbue us with confidence that we can also tackle and master the even bigger threat posed by climate change — provided we act as one global community.

The coronavirus crisis has had unintended positive side effects, such as reduced environmental pollution. The air and water quality in many coastal regions has improved. Global CO2 emission have dropped to record levels. But, let's face it, once the pandemic passes, pollution will most likely return to pre-crisis levels, or worse. We witnessed the same rebound effect after the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Companies must change

The coronavirus crisis, in short, won't solve the climate crisis. So it will be on us to organize a long-term strategy to cut CO2 emissions. We will have to radically transform our economies and everyday lives if we're serious about limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

Many researchers, like sustainability science expert Maja Göpel, now argue we must abandon the idea of perpetual economic growth. And that we should refrain from conceptualizing economies in terms of gross domestic product alone. Instead, many experts say, a comprehensive tax reform should aim to promote human well-being and protect the environment.

In practice, this would mean taxing companies based on the quantity and quality of resources used, rather than the amount of profit they generate.

Ex-banker and environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev proposes an even more radical step. He has called for companies' annual reports to provide detailed information on their ecological footprint. Sukhdev is convinced that, in order to avoid bad PR, companies would then pursue a more sustainable way of doing business.

These are all sensible measures. And the ongoing pandemic has given us the leverage to push companies to adopt them. If they want financial support from the taxpayer, they should enact such environmental reforms. Fullstop. Period.

Alas, we're witnessing the very opposite right now.

Akin to the financial crisis, the EU is in the process of creating a massive recovery fund. Up to €750 billion have been pledged. The aim is to stabilize hard-hit economies and help them return to the pre-crisis status-quo — environmental considerations play a marginal role at best.

It means we're failing to seize a unique opportunity to bring about the sustainable, long-term transformation of our economies.

Sure, far-reaching changes can be risky amid a recession. But returning to the pre-crisis status-quo is even riskier, as we're endangering our very existence on this planet.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Better air quality As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect CO2 emissions fall Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect A new world for urban wildlife As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Waterways run clear Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Plastic waste on the rise But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Climate crisis goes ignored (for now) With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result.



Let's remember lessons learned

If we don't succeed in making these reforms, what will be left of our natural environment?

Public life and our working lives have slowed down considerably since the pandemic broke out. With surprising efficiency, many workers were given the tools to work from home. This has permitted many to spend more time with their families, instead of at their workplaces, and in public transport commuting there and back. Some have even used this new downtime to plant vegetables.

This has shown most of what a more sustainable and decelerated lifestyle can look like. Though, of course, it has been stressful for working parents. I won't sugarcoat that.

This new, decelerated lifestyle has prioritized solidarity and human well-being over profit and prestige. Maybe this teaches us a valuable lesson about what makes life worth living, and what counts as superfluous baggage.

Will we remember these valuable lessons when the coronavirus pandemic dissipates? Or will we literally return to business as usual? And once more become well-oiled cogs in a massive capitalist consumption machine, as post-growth economist Niko Paech would argue.

I'm an optimist by nature. Yet I fear many will gladly return to their old pre-crisis ways. Humans, after all, are habitual creatures. But humans are also capable of learning. So let's try to convince more people that change is needed, before this unique, crisis-induced opportunity vanishes.

