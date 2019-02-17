 Opinion: Leon Bailey back from the brink under Peter Bosz | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Leon Bailey back from the brink under Peter Bosz

Almost all the talk about this Bayer Leverkusen team is about Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt, but there's another player re-emerging from the wilderness. Leon Bailey can return to his best under his new head coach.

1. Bundesliga | Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Fortuna Düsseldorf | Tor 2:0 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Peter Bosz is the best thing that could have happened to Leon Bailey's career.

The Jamaican's minutes were dwindling as fast as his form under Heiko Herrlich. The employment of a Dutch head coach who puts so much emphasis on attack that his team selections barely include defensive players has been a blessing for a flair player who wants nothing more than to drive forward with the ball at his feet.

Although there have been glimpses of Bailey offering defensive coverage during his time at Leverkusen, including some against Düsseldorf, Bailey is not a complete winger. The former Genk man loves to score, assist and outwit his opponents with his skill. Not unlike the fleet-footed Jadon Sancho and Kingsley Coman, Bailey is exactly the kind of player who makes Bundesliga so watchable.

He is a player who wants to be unleashed not released, and Bosz is doing just that. The simplest way the coach is doing that is just by playing him regularly.

Deutsche Welle Englisch Fußball Jonathan Harding (DW/P.Henriksen)

DW's Jonathan Harding

With that confidence grows, and it's clear that is returning to Bailey. His free-kick against Bayern was sublime and his tap-in against Düsseldorf a consequence of an improved sense of timing, the result of developing some rhythm.

Bailey has gone from being labeled a promising talent signed from the Belgian league to a superstar to a flop. Football's assessment is often brutal, particularly on young players. It's worth remembering the left-footed winger is still just 21, and there's still so much more to come.

If this continues, Bailey will be hitting form similiar to that of his first full season when he was Leverkusen's most dangerous player for most of the season. What that means for the club's summer of holding on to their players is another matter, but until then Bailey is closing in on his best.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Leon Bailey and Leverkusen prove Bayern Munich have lost fear factor

A stunning Leon Bailey free kick was the catalyst for Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday. Even more worryingly for the champions, Leverkusen's lineup and attitude showed they weren't at all scared. (05.02.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 22 roundup

RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg all won comfortably, Claudio Pizarro defied his age again to save Werder Bremen and 10-man Schalke were held at home. Bayern Munich started the weekend with a comeback win. (16.02.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Leon Bailey

Bundesliga: Leon Bailey and Leverkusen prove Bayern Munich have lost fear factor 05.02.2019

A stunning Leon Bailey free kick was the catalyst for Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday. Even more worryingly for the champions, Leverkusen's lineup and attitude showed they weren't at all scared.

Matchday Moment Leon Bailey Leverkusen

Matchday Moment #20: Leon Bailey 05.02.2019

Leon Bailey is back! After 23 games without a goal, the Leverkusen man finally found his shooting boots again. And it wasn't any goal - it was the equalizer against reigning champions Bayern Munich. A beautiful free kick from Bailey.

Deutschland Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern München | Leon Bailey

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayer Leverkusen open up title race 03.02.2019

A surprise result for Bayern Munich opens up the league title race a little bit more, even though Borussia Dortmund didn't win. Results at the bottom of the table have made the relegation battle even tighter.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 