 Opinion: Language between self-censorship and political correctness | Opinion | DW | 30.05.2019

Opinion

What society perceives, and how people feel, is influenced in no small way by language. That's why there have always been attempts to control language and thus thought, writes Alexander Görlach.

Alexander Görlach

Free speech is the direct consequence of the right to freedom of expression. After all, what use is having freedom of thought if you cannot express it? At the same time, we know that there is a difference between what you think about all day long and thoughts that you refine through the procedure of speaking, before finally unleashing your opinion.

The proverbial "gradual generation of thought through talking" in Heinrich von Kleist's essay of the same name, points to this elementary connection, which is that speaking, thinking and consciousness are interlinked. What you say reveals what you think and how you see the world. Not everything that passes through your head is ready to be spoken and even the ancient Romans knew that silence can turn a human being into a philosopher, as Neoplatonist poet, Boethius, wrote back in AD523 in his famous work The Consolation of Philosophy.

A longterm and bitter dispute

So, what can and should you say, and what should you keep to yourself? For years, there has been a bitter dispute about this in many democracies around the world. And it is appropriate to pause here for a moment's gratitude to acknowledge how great it is that we, who live in the free world, have the privilege of being able to think and speak freely.

Human rights are far from a given around the world. As if that weren't bad enough, despotic opponents of freedom have started attacking the free world in many places. They spur on disputes, mostly online, and deliberately inflame debates. As Thomas Jefferson is credited with saying, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

When we engage in conflicts about free speech, in the end it is only the enemies of freedom who rejoice. At the same time, we all know that unconsidered speech can strain friendships, break relationships and offend family members. It is therefore important to choose carefully the words that we use, for the sake of peace, which can be so easily broken.

In Germany and the US, surveys now show that people of all ages and socioeconomic strata prefer to avoid certain topics. In other words, they censor themselves rather than address these topics. Or else they are fed up with "speech guidance" rules that are not only recommended for the use of certain terms but seem to be imposed.

Cartoon by Sergey Elkin

Everyone thinks the same — a totalitarian's dream

In the US, political correctness — or PC — has been rejected by the broad majority. In Germany, according to the Allensbach Institute, which conducts public opinion polling, topics such as refugees and patriotism are strictly avoided in discussions with relatives and colleagues.

Self-censorship is your own choice and freedom

These two phenomena must be distinguished. Self-censorship is undesirable, but it is still an expression of your personal choice and freedom. You are not obliged to start a discussion about the government's refugee policy at any time or with anyone. It can be wise, as Boethius wrote, to remain silent.

On the other hand, "speech guidance" always opens the door to totalitarianism. It comes down to the question of who is prescribing a certain use of language and who is sanctioning it. Under Franco's dictatorship, the Basques were forbidden to speak their language. Language is central to cultural self-expression, to identity. Those who ban a language also ban the people who speak it.

Read more: Franco homage to be dropped from Spanish town

In an increasingly polarized world, the two main camps, roughly described as "nationalist" and "cosmopolitan" or as "conservative" and "liberal," are not that different from each other. They both define an ingroup of those who belong just as meticulously as the outgroup of those who do not belong. And those who do not immediately join the new code are very quickly excluded.

At the same time, it is a fact that you can only change a society's perception and consciousness if you use language to change people's thinking. For example, young, unmarried women today are no longer automatically referred to as Miss but can choose to be called Ms to avoid simply being reduced to their "value" on the "marriage market." After thinking about this change of language, who could not agree? Because language always reflects our prejudices and value judgments. And language is always evolving. And this change is invariably controversial. You can and must defend yourself against some changes, but you should welcome others.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The furor about political correctness that is currently raging on both sides of the Atlantic seems justified in view of the attempt to guide language usage. But it is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The aim of speaking is to reach understanding, compromise. This is what populists, the fiercest opponents of PC, do not want in any way. They trade in resentment not empathy, which means showing understanding for others.

Read more: Stand up the far-right, Germany's Angela Merkel tells Europe

Conversely, in the other camp, of the "liberals", there are also stylistic blunders that do not stand up to reason or history. The so-called "Bible in a just language," which the Protestant Church in Germany published a few years ago, is one such example. In biblical times there was no equality of the sexes, stonings were the order of the day, the Bible is full of horrendous stories. But this will not be improved if it is airbrushed and evened out by a translation that has nothing to do with the original text. You have to tolerate such old texts, comment on them and put them into context.

As true as this may be, however, it is also the case that there is no prerogative in continuing with discrimination just because it was previously possible and not sanctioned, in a supposedly better time. This is what is being shouted by the populists of this world and they reap encouragement for it. Homosexuals are not "faggots" and black Africans are not "negroes."

That such insults were common in former times should cause the PC haters of our day to blush with shame, rather than insisting loudly that such things should still be allowed to be said.

Alexander Görlach is a senior research associate at the Institute on Religion and International Studies at the University of Cambridge as well as senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and honorary professor for ethics and theology at the University of Lüneburg. He has also held a number of scholarly and advisory positions at Harvard University. He holds PhDs in comparative religion and linguistics and is a guest columnist for several publications including Deutsche Welle, The New York Times, Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung and business magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

  • Protester holds up a No Deportation sign at Düsseldorf airport (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Anti-deportation industry'

    The 2018 Non-Word of the Year was a right-wing slight on lawyers and activists who it is claimed — somewhat misleadingly, according to the jury — are making money out of support for deportees. Here, a protester holds up a "No Deportation" sign at Düsseldorf Airport in January 2018 during a rally by refugee initiatives against the collective removal of asylum-seekers to Afghanistan.

  • The words alternativen fakten sit on a scrabble board (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk/G. Hochmuth)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Alternative facts'

    The jury of language critics chose 'alternative facts' ("alternative Fakten") as its 2017 "Unwort des Jahres." The jury argued that the term is a misleading expression for the attempt to make using false claims publicly acceptable. The term was first used by a White House spokesperson to defend a lie relating to the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

  • Marchers carry a banner with the word Volksverräter written on it in paint (picture-alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Traitor to the nation'

    The jury chose "Volksverräter," or a traitor to the nation, for its 2016 non-word. The linguists criticized the expression as it hinders a democracy's essential debates. The word's original roots date to the early 19th century; it was widely used during the Nazi era. Far-right individuals have also begun using the term in recent years.

  • A woman holds her head in her hands (Colourbox/Artem Furman)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Victim subscription'

    The selection for 2012 was the term "Opfer-Abo," literally "victim subscription." The term, which refers to the idea of women using sexual assault accusations to get ahead of men, was used by Swiss TV celebrity Jörg Kachelmann after he had been accused and acquitted of rape. The jury called the phrase unacceptable, as it blanketed all women as liars and minimized the dignity of assault victims.

  • A hand holds a gun in front of a newspaper showing victims' faces and names (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Döner murders'

    Just months after police discovered the individuals behind a wave of murders of Greek and Turkish nationals, the jury selected "Döner-Morde," or "Döner murders," as its non-word for 2011. Some of the victims had either owned or had been killed in a döner-kebab food joint. The linguists criticized the term for its racist reduction of ethnicity and for its trivialization of the murders.

  • The Deutsche Bank flag waves in front of a shiny glass building wall in New York City (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Distressed banks'

    Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, "notleidende Banken," or "distressed banks," became the non-word of the year. According to the jury, the term turned the relationship between the causes of the crisis and its consequences on its head. Although high-risk, unregulated banking practices caused a global economic meltdown and tax payer bailouts, the term styled the banks as victims — not the cause.

  • Right-wing extremists demonstrators march with a banner protesting cultural infiltration (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year'

    'Foreign infiltration'

    While the word "Überfremdung," or "foreign infiltration," saw a renewed spurt of usage in past years with respect to migration, the jury named it a non-word back in 1993. The term previously had been used during the Nazi era, among other times. It refers to a foreign element that poses an existential threat to a nation or culture. The jury criticized the word as a fake argument against migration.

    Author: Cristina Burack


