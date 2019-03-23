 Opinion: Löw′s attacking surprise papers over defensive cracks | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.03.2019

Sports

In a thrilling 3-2 victory in Amsterdam, Joachim Löw showed he still had a few tactical tricks up his sleeve. A new look attack took the Netherlands by surprise, but his team still requires a lot of work in other areas.

EM 2020 Qualifikation - Gruppe C - Niederlande vs Deutschland (Reuters/P. v. d. Wouw)

The absence of Marco Reus and Timo Werner from Germany’s starting eleven – the former out with a thigh strain, the latter with a loss of confidence – caused a fair amount of team sheet bewilderment ahead of kick-off. No strikers against arguably the best central defensive partnership in international football certainly seemed a bold way to kick off the latest new era.

As it happened, Löw actually went with two in attack, with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry deployed as a pair of waspish false nines. It worked perfectly, too, as the Dutch struggled to cope with the unorthodox movement of two players whose natural instinct is to drift wide.

Both Sane and Gnabry scored before half-time, as Germany made a blistering start to the match. Sane's was a classic poacher’s goal, spanking home from close range after finding himself alone in the box, while Gnabry did his best Arjen Robben impression to smash a vicious drive into the far corner after cutting inside none other than Virgil van Dijk.

It was an excellent attacking performance from Löw’s team, particulary in the opening 45 minutes, and one which has given the 59-year old genuine food for thought. Timo Werner is evidently uncomfortable leading the line alone for his country. The future could lie in switching to a front two on a permanent basis, with Werner either incorporated or left out altogether.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, this was far from a great performance when taking the entire team into account. Löw’s decision to retire Matts Hummels and Jerome Boateng is beginning to look like a daft one, as Germany once again struggled defensively. Antonio Rüdiger and Matthias Ginter are fine players at club level but appear a way off the grade on the international stage.

Euro 2020 Qualifikation Niederlande Deutschland Jubel Depay (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

Memphis Depay celebrates scoring a Dutch equalizer in the second half.

At right wing back, 22-year Thilo Kehrer struggled all evening and Löw may have to rethink his strategy of deploying Joshua Kimmich in central midfield. The Bayern Munich player is, without question, a world class right back. Kehrer isn’t, and Löw's defense is already shaky enough without moving its better components to other areas of the pitch. 

A squad now a little light on top class players should do all it can to accommodate the few it does have. Leaving Ilkay Gündogan on the bench makes little sense, therefore, and it was telling Germany went on to win the game when the Manchester City midfielder came on in place of Leon Goretzka. Löw will need to get to grips with his midfield, and exactly who is best deployed within it, if he is to get Germany back to the summit of world football any time soon.

There are plenty of positives to take from a hard fought win in Amsterdam, beyond the three point haul, but Löw would be kidding himself to think this team appeared anything like the finished article. His biggest issue lies in defense. The backline nearly undid the hard work of an attack which offers a promising glimpse of things to come, and represented an astute tactical surprise on night of high drama.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Leroy Sané (17 caps)

    The most controversial omission from Löw's World Cup 2018 squad and the most internationally experienced player on this list, Sané still has plenty to prove. After a frustrating start to his Germany career, he scored his first two goals in November and started to look the part. A key member of a Manchester City squad in the hunt for four trophies, his direct running and pace make him a huge asset.

  • Serge Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Serge Gnabry (5 caps)

    The Bayern Munich right winger offers a similar threat to Sane on the other side of the pitch. An Olympic silver medal winner in 2016, Gnabry scored a hat-trick on his debut against San Marino later that year. But fitness issues and Löw's former faith in the old guard mean he hasn't yet fully established himself. A strong season so far for Bayern means that's liikely to change soon.

  • Kai Havertz (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Simon)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Kai Havertz (2 caps)

    The third member of an attacking-midfield trident that looks set to line up behind TImo Werner for some time, teenager Havertz has made great strides at the age of 19. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has racked up 79 Bundesliga appearances and become a key man for the Werkself. Mesut Özil's international resignation opened a spot for the youngster who has impressed in his displays so far.

  • Jonathan Tah (picture-alliance/Revierfoto)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Jonathan Tah (4 caps)

    Havertz's Leverkusen teammate was in Germany's Euro 2016 squad but missed out on Russia. His tally of caps since his debut three years ago speaks to his struggles to break into the side. But the culling of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng offers a chance for center backs. At 23, Tah is enjoying one of his best seasons, particularly since the arrival of Peter Bosz. Can he become a regular?

  • Thilo Kehrer (Imago/photoarena/Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Thilo Kehrer (4 caps)

    Another man looking to take advantage of defensive vacancies. Kehrer can play at center back but may end up as Germany's right back, with Löw keen on Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The 22-year-old left Schalke for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's side. Quick and strong in the tackle and on the ball, Kehrer's concentration sometimes wanes but the potential is there.

  • Maximilian Eggestein (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Maximilian Eggestein (0 caps)

    A tidy central midfielder with an eye for goal, many thought the Werder Bremen man would make Germany's squad in November after both club and player enjoyed a strong start to the season. Though the early season goals have dried up a little, the 22-year-old has an importance to Bremen which belies his relatively tender years and will hope to make his international debut in the coming week.

  • Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Niklas Stark (0 caps)

    Another new face hoping to make his full Germany bow after progressing through the youth teams, Stark has enjoyed a strong season at Hertha Berlin. The Nuremberg academy graduate is a smart reader of the game and has become an increasingly influential figure at the capital city club since moving there in 2015. While most comfortable at center back, Stark can also play as a holding midfielder.

  • Nico Schulz (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/T. Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Nico Schulz (4 caps)

    One of a number of players given the chance to fill the troublesome left-sided defensive slot in recent years, Schulz is a solid performer for Hoffenheim. The Berlin-born 25-year-old is dangerous going forward and probably more of a natrual wingback, which gives him an advantage now that Löw is looking to play three at the back. Scored a deflected winner on his debut against Peru in September.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Marcel Halstenberg (1 cap)

    Another potential replacement for Jonas Hector, who seems to have fallen out of favor while in division 2with Cologne, the RB Leipzig left-back made his debut for Germany against England in 2017 but hasn't been seen in a Germany shirt since. At 27, he's a late bloomer, having failed to make the grade at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, but his strong, direct style may suit Löw's new tactics.

  • Rio 2016 Fussball Deutschland Südkorea (Reuters/F. Donasci)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Lukas Klostermann (0 caps)

    Another member of the Germany team that won silver at the Rio Olympics (which did not count as interntional caps) Klostermann is a marauding fullback comfortable bombing forward. A second RB Leipzig man, the right-sided 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Bundesliga's tightest defense this season and is another potential beneficiary of Kimmich's move in to midfield.

    Author: Matt Pearson


