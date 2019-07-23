 Opinion: Khan-Trump meeting – will Islamabad deliver to Washington? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 23.07.2019

Asia

Opinion: Khan-Trump meeting – will Islamabad deliver to Washington?

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump went smoothly. But the future of US-Pakistan ties depend on Islamabad's cooperation in bringing peace to Afghanistan, says Michael Kugelman.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Pakistani PM Imran Khan in the Oval Office

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's White House meeting with US President Donald Trump has come and gone. And not surprisingly, the most headline-grabbing moment of Khan's visit came when Trump made one of his signature off-the-cuff remarks.

In an exchange with the press, Trump said he would be willing to mediate the India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir. It was a remark that surely didn't go down well with America's key partner India, which wants no external mediation whatsoever.

Read more: Kulbhushan Jadhav: UN court orders Pakistan to review Indian 'spy' death sentence 

Still, this bizarre episode aside, the Trump-Khan summit — which lasted several hours — appears to have gone swimmingly. It included not just a cordial one-on-one meeting, but also other high-level exchanges that included a working lunch featuring several Trump administration officials.

Michael Kugelman is a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars

Michael Kugelman is a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars

Consequently, a relationship that had taken a deep plunge in previous months has resurfaced, and it now has the opportunity to be reenergized. Five key questions will help determine the relationship's trajectory in the aftermath of Khan's meeting with Trump.

Read more: Imran Khan's US visit — Afghan peace to dominate talks with Donald Trump

Will the goodwill generated during Khan's visit endure?

A constant challenge for US-Pakistan relations is a lack of trust. Though the two countries enjoyed a fairly strong Cold War-era partnership, the relationship in more recent years has been beset by tensions that have inhibited trust.

From Pakistan's refusal to speak truthfully about the development of its nuclear weapons program and its ties to terrorists to America's covert activities in Pakistan, there is lots of baggage. For the relationship to capitalize on the momentum set in motion by Khan's visit, more high-level exchanges — and more dialogue on the whole — are of the essence. However, for the Trump administration, which favors transactional diplomacy over strategic dialogue, that's a mighty tall order.

Read more: Trump is good for Afghanistan, tough on Pakistan, say experts

Will Islamabad scale up its support for the peace process in Afghanistan?

Afghanistan was undoubtedly a core component of Trump's meeting with Khan. For Washington, getting Islamabad to step up its assistance in current peace talks with the Taliban is a prime objective.

Read more: Were Afghan peace talks in Qatar a success?

Watch video 00:39

'A lot of the differences are being resolved' at Afghan peace talks

Will the Pakistanis succeed in convincing the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire and to direct negotiations with the Afghan government? These are demands the Taliban has so far categorically refused to accept. If Islamabad makes headway in this effort, the US-Pakistan relationship will receive a huge boost — and an expansion of the relationship, into issues like trade and investment, could be in the offing.

However, that's an ambitious ask to make of Pakistan. To be sure, Islamabad wields leverage over the Taliban, thanks to the safe havens it provides to the group's leadership. Still, the insurgents are negotiating from a position of strength; they are waging robust offensives and hold more territory than ever before. They have little incentive to listen to anyone, including their Pakistani patron.

Read more: Pashtun movement leader: 'Pakistani army is afraid of our popularity'

Will Washington offer some small economic inducements to Pakistan?

The Trump administration has dangled the possibility of greater trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan if sufficient progress is made in the areas of peace talks in Afghanistan and Islamabad's counterterrorism efforts. With Pakistan's economy a mess, any new US economic and trade support would be a major boon for a nation struggling through a serious balance of payments crisis.

The Pakistanis have come to Washington ready to talk business; its large delegation includes Khan's commerce adviser, and Khan's itinerary includes meetings with top corporations. Some type of US-initiated confidence-building measure — even something relatively modest, such as calling for an increased frequency of meetings under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) — could go a long way and may encourage more Pakistani cooperation in Afghanistan.

Watch video 04:34

Kashmir conflict fuels militant extremism

Will there be a spoiler?

One reason for the fragility of US-Pakistan relations is that it doesn't take much to set back new progress. For years, the biggest threat has been a mass casualty terrorist attack in Afghanistan — particularly one that hits Americans or American targets — or in India, a key US partner. If such an attack happens and Washington concludes it originated in Pakistan, and was orchestrated by a group with ties to the Pakistani security establishment, then the relationship would suffer another blow. It would also exacerbate one of the core tension points in bilateral relations: Washington's view that Pakistan has not taken robust and irreversible steps against Pakistan-based, Islamabad-aligned terror groups that threaten American — and Indian — lives and interests.

Can divergent expectations be reconciled?

At the end of the day, Pakistan's immediate-term expectations of the relationship are more ambitious than those of the United States. Islamabad wants a complete reset and broadening of bilateral ties; Washington, at least for now, mainly wants more Pakistani assistance in Afghanistan and action against terrorists.

How the two sides address this disconnect in expectations will go a long way toward determining whether a relationship that's long been up and down experiences a new high — or takes another tumble.

Read more: Pakistan arrests alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind on terror charges

  • Jalaluddin Haqqani (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets

    The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization. On September 4, 2018, the Taliban announced that Jalaluddin passed away after a long illness.

  • Madrassa Jamia (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    An Islamist ideologue

    Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

  • Taliban Führer Jalaluddin Haqqani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister

    Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

  • Afghanistan Taliban (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Where is the Haqqani Network based?

    Security experts say the command center of the group is based in Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

  • Sirajuddin Haqqani Anführer des Haqqani Terrornetzwerkes in Pakistan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    The Haqqani heir

    It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

  • Superteaser NO FLASH Pakistan Terror Jalaluddin Hakkani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

    Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hard line than his father's.

  • Anis Haqqani Mitglied des Haqqani Netzwerks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/National Directorate of Security)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Anas Haqqani's death sentence

    One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in the custody of the Afghan government and is facing the death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hang Anas Haqqani.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    How big is the Haqqani Network?

    Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortion through which it funds its operations.

  • Afghanistan Osama Bin Laden und Ayman al-Zawahiri (picture-alliance/dpa/Ausaf Newspaper)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Ties with other militant groups

    The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

    Author: Atif Baloch


